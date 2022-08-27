ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Laslo Djere reaches Winston-Salem final on 9th match point

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsycu_0hXKHXwV00

Laslo Djere, searching for his third career ATP title and first in two years, is through to the final of the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Open — barely.

The 27-year-old Serbian held off a challenge from Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler for a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) win in the semifinals on Friday night.

Djere had a rocky finish, as he needed nine match points to eliminate Huesler. The 102nd-ranked Swiss player had faced only one break point in the match prior to saving six (all of them match points) to level the second set at 5-5.

Djere had another match point at 6-5, then needed two more in the tiebreaker to seal the victory.

In the other semifinal match, France’s Adrian Mannarino routed second-seeded Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 6-0, 6-4 in 75 minutes.

Mannarino won 81 percent of his first-serve points (21 of 26) and never faced a break point in the match. His lone career ATP title came three years ago at ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
City
Cleveland, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

73K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy