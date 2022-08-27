ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heat and humidity rises for the weekend across NJ; possible isolated storms south of the state

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to impact New Jersey through the overnight hours.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says the weekend will see the heat and humidity rise with a potential for isolated storms south of the Garden State.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

SATURDAY: Heat and humidity rise. Potential for isolated storms in the southern half of the state. Mix of sun and clouds with daytime highs around 86 degrees. Overnight lows around 72.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hBGc_0hXKHLb100

SUNDAY : Partly cloudy skies with a stray rain shower or thunderstorm possible. High temperatures expected to be around 83 degrees. Partly cloudy overnight with lows around 74.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with some scattered clouds. Daytime highs around 87 degrees. Mainly clear overnight with lows around 74.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Daytime highs expected to be in the upper-80s. Scattered storms possible overnight, with lows around 74.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqeVW_0hXKHLb100

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
News 12

USGS: 2 earthquakes shake homes in parts of northern New Jersey

Two earthquakes rumbled in New Jersey Tuesday evening, leaving some residents shaken up. The first quake struck a little after 5 p.m. The United States Geological Survey says this was a 2.3-magnitude earthquake just west of Morris Plains. It was about 5 km deep. A 1.7-magnitude aftershock hit near Lake...
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Shower#Meteorologist#Garden State#Thunderstorms#Nj
News 12

Potentially rabid fox forces closure of New Jersey state park

Park officials say a potentially rabid fox is to blame for the closure of a state park on one of its most popular weekends. The fox apparently had several recent encounters with people visiting Double Trouble State Park. This is the second animal encounter in a week to force the...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Suspect identified in illegal dumping of household trash in Pine Barrens

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s office says it has identified suspects in the illegal dumping of large amounts of household trash in the Pine Barrens found on Aug. 13. According to officials, when illegal dumping is discovered, Pine Barrens enforcement officers send any information they obtain to agencies that are part of the Pine Barrens Law Enforcement Council. The receiving agency then handles the investigation and prosecution of the illegal dumping.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

104K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy