Heat and humidity rises for the weekend across NJ; possible isolated storms south of the state

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to impact New Jersey through the overnight hours.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says the weekend will see the heat and humidity rise with a potential for isolated storms south of the Garden State.

SATURDAY: Heat and humidity rise. Potential for isolated storms in the southern half of the state. Mix of sun and clouds with daytime highs around 86 degrees. Overnight lows around 72.

SUNDAY : Partly cloudy skies with a stray rain shower or thunderstorm possible. High temperatures expected to be around 83 degrees. Partly cloudy overnight with lows around 74.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with some scattered clouds. Daytime highs around 87 degrees. Mainly clear overnight with lows around 74.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Daytime highs expected to be in the upper-80s. Scattered storms possible overnight, with lows around 74.