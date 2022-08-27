SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls vigilante took matters into his own hands Tuesday when he stopped a thief who had just robbed one of the vehicles in his driveway. He not only caught the thief, but his security camera also caught some of it on video and now the 18 year old woman is facing a long list of charges.

