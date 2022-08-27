Read full article on original website
sdpb.org
Lincoln basketball stand out JT Rock displays character off the court
JT Rock, a stand out basketball player for Sioux Falls Lincoln, was in attendance on Tuesday night at Jefferson high school for a volleyball match between the Patriots and Cavaliers. It wasn't what he did during the game, but afterwards, that might give everyone a taste as to who exactly JT Rock is as a person.
siouxlandnews.com
Huge 9th inning by Fargo-Moorhead rains on X's parade
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — After both teams exploded offensively in the third inning, scoring nine combined runs, the X's and RedHawks went back and forth scoring 21 combined runs in their Wednesday, Aug. 31st matchup. The Explorers lead 10-to-8 heading into the top of the ninth inning when the...
Kansas State Injury Report: South Dakota
How healthy is Kansas State entering the first game of the season versus the South Dakota Coyotes?. With several players returning from injuries and others making their way onto the injury report, GoPowercat has compiled a list that we will track throughout the season. Each player listed will remain on the list until they are fully healthy.
dakotanewsnow.com
Coyotes hope third time at Kansas State is the charm for an upset
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes will be battling the Big 12 to open their 2022 football season against a Kansas State team they’ve got a surprising amount of recent hsitory with. Saturday night’s game will be the third meeting between the schools since 2015....
Sioux City man wins $10,000 lottery prize
A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize.
KELOLAND TV
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
Student leaving instead of cutting hair as Sioux Falls high school defends dress code
The parents of an O'Gorman High School freshman student say he will be leaving the school after he was told he had to cut his hair. His family says their son Braxton Schafer, who is Black and has locs that reach his shoulders, doesn't want to cut them.
I-29 Ramp Closure Coming to Harrisburg Exit
Motorists who regularly use the Harrisburg exit on Interstate 29, south of Sioux Falls, are going to be looking for an alternate route for a day. The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced plans to temporarily close both the northbound and southbound off-ramps at Exit 71, effective Thursday, September 8.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man accused of groping Augie student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is expected to be released from jail tonight – less than 24 hours after being accused of inappropriately touching a student at Augustana University. Aaron Gruenewald is charged with sexual contact without consent. He appeared in court for the...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls vigilante takes matters into his own hands
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls vigilante took matters into his own hands Tuesday when he stopped a thief who had just robbed one of the vehicles in his driveway. He not only caught the thief, but his security camera also caught some of it on video and now the 18 year old woman is facing a long list of charges.
O’G hopes to find resolution to keep student in school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The administration of Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools says in a statement that administrators at the high school “would welcome further dialogue with the parents” of a student set to leave the school following a dispute concerning hair length. You can read the statement sent to KELOLAND News on Tuesday night: O’Gorman […]
KELOLAND TV
Update on 41st St. construction in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On 41st Street west of Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls, traffic is still down to one lane, though clear progress has been made throughout the construction season as new lanes have and continue to be laid. All the work being done is in preparation...
KELOLAND TV
Overnight shooting; Man arrested for groping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A 52-year-old man has been released from jail – after being accused of inappropriately touching a student in the Augustana University commons.
siouxlandnews.com
Local business donates $10k for Western Iowa Tech auditorium remodel
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's Western Iowa Tech Community College received money from a corporate partner to help renovate the campus. MDU Resources Group, INC., the parent company of Knife River and Jebro, Inc., presented a check for $10,000 to the community college. The money will be used...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Yankton’s Meridian Bridge reopened after temporarily closure
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Meridian Bridge in Yankton has reopened after it was temporarily closed over safety concerns. The bridge was closed Sunday night after the city received reports of noises coming from the bridge. On Monday, city officials said staff assessed the bridge and found no damage. It is now reopened for pedestrian traffic.
Why Did This Favorite Sioux Falls Café Close & Then Reopen?
Breakfast is good all day every day. Unfortunately and fortunately, one local Sioux Falls establishment was on the verge of stopping its delicious breakfast, lunch, or brunch until further notice. That's no longer the case!. Over the weekend, he All Day Café made a new, exciting announcement that they will...
siouxlandnews.com
Registration open for Camp Courage, a day camp for youth grieving the loss of a loved one
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Next Saturday, September 10th, Hospice of Siouxland will host "Camp Courage," a day camp to support youth who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Camp Courage will take place at STARS, Inc. in Sioux City. The campers will join in activities that explore...
beckersasc.com
South Dakota physicians open vascular clinic
Four Sioux Falls, S.D., physicians opened a private vascular clinic, local outlet KELO reported Aug. 26. Patrick Kelly, MD; Angelo Santos, MD; Gregory Nissen, MD; and Benjamin Jorgensen, MD, share ownership and perform procedures at Dakota Vascular. They also perform surgeries at Avera Health and Sanford Health hospitals, the report said. Both systems are based in Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Two teens in hospital after shots fired in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say two minors were reluctant to give information regarding the incident that led up to their non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received several calls reporting gunshots in northeast Sioux Falls. As officers arrived, a couple of...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Woman Injured In Little Rock Mishap
Little Rock, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman was taken to the hospital as the result of a mishap in Little Rock Friday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 2:00 Friday afternoon, 80-year-old Erma Hayenga of Little Rock was driving a Yamaha golf cart northbound by the Town and Country Building in Little Rock, when her golf cart struck a portable power supply unit being used to power amusement rides for the Little Rock Corn Show. According to authorities, the impact of the golf cart striking the portable power supply caused the power supply to strike a pedestrian, 80-year-old Valera Kroese of Sioux Falls.
