Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Huge 9th inning by Fargo-Moorhead rains on X's parade
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — After both teams exploded offensively in the third inning, scoring nine combined runs, the X's and RedHawks went back and forth scoring 21 combined runs in their Wednesday, Aug. 31st matchup. The Explorers lead 10-to-8 heading into the top of the ninth inning when the...
Sioux City man wins $10,000 lottery prize
A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize.
kicdam.com
Dawn Updike, 38, of Aurelia
Services for 38-year-old Dawn Updike of Aurelia will be Friday, September 2nd, at 10:30 a.m. at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee with a private family burial at a later date. Services will also be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Visitation, with family present, will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
KEYC
4 injured in Clay County, IA accident
ROYAL, Iowa (KTIV) - Four people were hurt in an accident in rural Clay County, Iowa, Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of 400th Street and 160th Avenue near Royal shortly before 8 a.m. The driver of a passenger car was driving north on 160th Avenue. As the car...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa Town Red-Faced Over Forgetting Where They Put Time Capsule
According to The International Time Capsule Society (ITCS), there are around 10,000 time capsules buried or hidden around the world--but there is a problem. The problem, says the ITCS, is that no one seemingly remembers where about 9,000 of them actually are today. I was surprised to read that, but...
Stray of the Day 8/29/22
Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Today we're showing off Luna, a 4-year-old, female, shepherd mix. She was found on the 3900 block of 3rd Avenue on August 9. She is chipped, and attempts are being made to contact the parents.
Sioux City Journal
3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
Why Was This Man Tarred and Feathered in Luverne, Minnesota?
When most of us think of tarring and feathering, the American Revolution comes to mind. Back then, British Loyalists were tarred and feathered often, to be made examples of. But this archaic practice took place well into the 20th century, sometimes in the most unlikely of places. Luverne, Minnesota is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
3 injured in crash near Royal, Iowa
ROYAL, Iowa -- A driver and two children were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at 7:44 a.m., when a 16-year-old girl who was northbound on 160th Avenue in a Hyundai Elantra failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Clay County Road B-40.
Iowa Community Seeing ‘Alarming’ Amount of Bats Entering Homes
Unless you're Bruce Wayne, I think it's safe to say most people aren't the biggest fans of bats. In fact, one evening while I was out walking with my girlfriend and her dog, we saw a few bats flying overhead as the sun was about to set. I simply mentioned it and my lady immediately got squeamish. I wouldn't say I'm at that level of disgust with what some have deemed the 'rats of the sky,' but I wouldn't say I'd exactly like to see one (or multiple) of them up close, either.
Iowa town asks: Where did we put our time capsule?
The time capsule was buried 50 years ago during Sheldon's centennial celebration and over time its specific location became a bit fuzzy.
kicdam.com
Weather Blamed For Multiple Accidents in Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The severe weather in our area on Saturday lead to multiple accidents in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:45 that evening 45 year old Alberto Leon of Sibley was Westbound on Highway 18 near Everly when the heavy rain and high winds caused him to lose control sending him into the ditch. Leon was reportedly thrown from his motorcycle and received minor injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
siouxlandnews.com
ArtSplash gearing up for 28th edition Labor Day weekend in Downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The ArtSplash festival is Labor Day weekend at the Sioux City Art Center and it's free again this year!. Works from 67 national artists will be for sale at the 28th edition of ArtSplash Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3rd & 4th. There will be a...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Dog attacks spark Iowa’s Breed-Specific Legislation conversation
If you owned a dog recently, you probably heard about breed-specific legislation. Breed-specific legislation are local and state laws and ordinances that prohibit specific dog breeds. This has been a subject of debate in Iowa after two serious dog attacks were reported this month. While this legislation means to protect...
kiwaradio.com
Two From Mississippi Face Several Charges After Incident In Paullina Area
Paullina, Iowa — Two men from Mississippi face several charges after an incident in the Paullina area on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office tells us one of their deputies was on routine patrol in Paullina when they observed a red Ford F-250 pickup accelerate in an aggressive manner on Highway 10 in front of the Casey’s convenience store. They tell us the driver turned south on Redwing Avenue and again accelerated in an aggressive manner and continued southbound at a high rate of speed.
nwestiowa.com
Three hurt in rollover near Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident about 7:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, on Garfield Avenue, five miles northeast of Rock Valley. Fifteen-year-old Carlee Lange of Doon was driving south on the blacktop when she lost control of her 2015 Chevrolet Impala, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
Five Injured In Cherokee County Building Collapse
Larrabee, IA (KICD)– Five people were hurt on Tuesday when a building under construction reportedly collapsed in Cherokee County. Sheriff Derek Scott says the building was located in Larrabee and was being worked on when the incident occurred injuring five people including one person that had to be airlifted with what are described as severe injuries.
nwestiowa.com
Man hits another, throws Nerf gun at him
ORANGE CITY—A 21-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested Friday, Aug. 26, in Orange City on a charge of assault. The arrest of Jordan Anthony Dunham stemmed from him allegedly punching a Paullina man multiple times and throwing a Nerf gun at him about 2 p.m. that day at a residence on the 500 block of Colorado Avenue Southwest, according to the Orange City Police Department.
siouxlandnews.com
950 tickets issues through new speed cameras, SCPD ready to move them
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's been about a month since Sioux City Police activated two speed cameras again in the city and you may be surprised at how many people they've caught going over the limit. 950 speed tickets have been given to drivers during the month of August...
kiwaradio.com
Doon Teen, Two Passengers Taken To Hospital After Monday Accident Near Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Doon teen and two passengers in her vehicle were taken to the hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Monday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:40 a.m., 15-year-old Carlee Lange of Doon was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Garfield Avenue five miles northeast of Rock Valley, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the west ditch and rolled.
Comments / 0