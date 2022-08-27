ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

siouxlandnews.com

Huge 9th inning by Fargo-Moorhead rains on X's parade

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — After both teams exploded offensively in the third inning, scoring nine combined runs, the X's and RedHawks went back and forth scoring 21 combined runs in their Wednesday, Aug. 31st matchup. The Explorers lead 10-to-8 heading into the top of the ninth inning when the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Dawn Updike, 38, of Aurelia

Services for 38-year-old Dawn Updike of Aurelia will be Friday, September 2nd, at 10:30 a.m. at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee with a private family burial at a later date. Services will also be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Visitation, with family present, will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
AURELIA, IA
KEYC

4 injured in Clay County, IA accident

ROYAL, Iowa (KTIV) - Four people were hurt in an accident in rural Clay County, Iowa, Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of 400th Street and 160th Avenue near Royal shortly before 8 a.m. The driver of a passenger car was driving north on 160th Avenue. As the car...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
State
Iowa State
Le Mars, IA
Football
Le Mars, IA
Sports
City
Le Mars, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day 8/29/22

Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Today we're showing off Luna, a 4-year-old, female, shepherd mix. She was found on the 3900 block of 3rd Avenue on August 9. She is chipped, and attempts are being made to contact the parents.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

3 injured in crash near Royal, Iowa

ROYAL, Iowa -- A driver and two children were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at 7:44 a.m., when a 16-year-old girl who was northbound on 160th Avenue in a Hyundai Elantra failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Clay County Road B-40.
ROYAL, IA
K92.3

Iowa Community Seeing ‘Alarming’ Amount of Bats Entering Homes

Unless you're Bruce Wayne, I think it's safe to say most people aren't the biggest fans of bats. In fact, one evening while I was out walking with my girlfriend and her dog, we saw a few bats flying overhead as the sun was about to set. I simply mentioned it and my lady immediately got squeamish. I wouldn't say I'm at that level of disgust with what some have deemed the 'rats of the sky,' but I wouldn't say I'd exactly like to see one (or multiple) of them up close, either.
kicdam.com

Weather Blamed For Multiple Accidents in Clay County

Spencer, IA (KICD) — The severe weather in our area on Saturday lead to multiple accidents in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:45 that evening 45 year old Alberto Leon of Sibley was Westbound on Highway 18 near Everly when the heavy rain and high winds caused him to lose control sending him into the ditch. Leon was reportedly thrown from his motorcycle and received minor injuries.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Dog attacks spark Iowa’s Breed-Specific Legislation conversation

If you owned a dog recently, you probably heard about breed-specific legislation. Breed-specific legislation are local and state laws and ordinances that prohibit specific dog breeds. This has been a subject of debate in Iowa after two serious dog attacks were reported this month. While this legislation means to protect...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Two From Mississippi Face Several Charges After Incident In Paullina Area

Paullina, Iowa — Two men from Mississippi face several charges after an incident in the Paullina area on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office tells us one of their deputies was on routine patrol in Paullina when they observed a red Ford F-250 pickup accelerate in an aggressive manner on Highway 10 in front of the Casey’s convenience store. They tell us the driver turned south on Redwing Avenue and again accelerated in an aggressive manner and continued southbound at a high rate of speed.
PAULLINA, IA
nwestiowa.com

Three hurt in rollover near Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY—Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident about 7:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, on Garfield Avenue, five miles northeast of Rock Valley. Fifteen-year-old Carlee Lange of Doon was driving south on the blacktop when she lost control of her 2015 Chevrolet Impala, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kicdam.com

Five Injured In Cherokee County Building Collapse

Larrabee, IA (KICD)– Five people were hurt on Tuesday when a building under construction reportedly collapsed in Cherokee County. Sheriff Derek Scott says the building was located in Larrabee and was being worked on when the incident occurred injuring five people including one person that had to be airlifted with what are described as severe injuries.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man hits another, throws Nerf gun at him

ORANGE CITY—A 21-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested Friday, Aug. 26, in Orange City on a charge of assault. The arrest of Jordan Anthony Dunham stemmed from him allegedly punching a Paullina man multiple times and throwing a Nerf gun at him about 2 p.m. that day at a residence on the 500 block of Colorado Avenue Southwest, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Doon Teen, Two Passengers Taken To Hospital After Monday Accident Near Rock Valley

Rock Valley, Iowa — A Doon teen and two passengers in her vehicle were taken to the hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Monday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:40 a.m., 15-year-old Carlee Lange of Doon was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Garfield Avenue five miles northeast of Rock Valley, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the west ditch and rolled.
ROCK VALLEY, IA

