Huge 9th inning by Fargo-Moorhead rains on X's parade
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — After both teams exploded offensively in the third inning, scoring nine combined runs, the X's and RedHawks went back and forth scoring 21 combined runs in their Wednesday, Aug. 31st matchup. The Explorers lead 10-to-8 heading into the top of the ninth inning when the...
Sioux City man wins $10,000 lottery prize
A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize.
Dawn Updike, 38, of Aurelia
Services for 38-year-old Dawn Updike of Aurelia will be Friday, September 2nd, at 10:30 a.m. at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee with a private family burial at a later date. Services will also be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Visitation, with family present, will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
4 injured in Clay County, IA accident
ROYAL, Iowa (KTIV) - Four people were hurt in an accident in rural Clay County, Iowa, Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of 400th Street and 160th Avenue near Royal shortly before 8 a.m. The driver of a passenger car was driving north on 160th Avenue. As the car...
Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame to celebrates new inductees
ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Rock n Roll Music Association will be inducting a new batch of Iowa music legends into the state Rock n Roll Hall of Fame later this week. Festivities kick off on Thursday in Arnolds Park with a Rock the Roof concert. The Labor...
Student leaving instead of cutting hair as Sioux Falls high school defends dress code
The parents of an O'Gorman High School freshman student say he will be leaving the school after he was told he had to cut his hair. His family says their son Braxton Schafer, who is Black and has locs that reach his shoulders, doesn't want to cut them.
3 injured in crash near Royal, Iowa
ROYAL, Iowa -- A driver and two children were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at 7:44 a.m., when a 16-year-old girl who was northbound on 160th Avenue in a Hyundai Elantra failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Clay County Road B-40.
Firefighter Challenge in Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—The Firefighter Challenge returns to Sioux Center Sept. 2-3, at Centre Mall parking lot. Known as the “Toughest two minutes in sports,” the event begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday and competition continues at 9 a.m. Saturday, including the local Corporate Challenge.
Registration open for Camp Courage, a day camp for youth grieving the loss of a loved one
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Next Saturday, September 10th, Hospice of Siouxland will host "Camp Courage," a day camp to support youth who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Camp Courage will take place at STARS, Inc. in Sioux City. The campers will join in activities that explore...
Why Was This Man Tarred and Feathered in Luverne, Minnesota?
When most of us think of tarring and feathering, the American Revolution comes to mind. Back then, British Loyalists were tarred and feathered often, to be made examples of. But this archaic practice took place well into the 20th century, sometimes in the most unlikely of places. Luverne, Minnesota is...
Name released in fatal McCook County crash
HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of the person killed in an August 25 motorcycle crash. DPS says that 66-year-old Terry DeNeui of Rushmore, Minnesota, was thrown from his motorcycle after crossing the center line of Interstate 90 in a construction zone and colliding with an east-bound Nissan Sentra.
New Fair Food Announced
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Surveys indicate food is one of the very top reasons people attend the Clay County Fair. CEO Jeremy Parsons says there are twenty-eight new offerings this year, with five vying for the best new selection. A panel of judges will name the best new food...
Three hurt in rollover near Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident about 7:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, on Garfield Avenue, five miles northeast of Rock Valley. Fifteen-year-old Carlee Lange of Doon was driving south on the blacktop when she lost control of her 2015 Chevrolet Impala, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux County Attorney Is Among Finalists For New Judge Position
Orange City, Iowa — The Sioux County Attorney is one of three finalists for a new judge position. According to Third Judicial District Court Administrator Peggy Frericks, the 3B Judicial Nominating Commission has received three applications for the District Associate Court Judge position. We are told that the new...
3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
Motorcyclist injured in crash with semitrailer on U.S. 75
HINTON, Iowa -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 75 between Sioux City and Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at 6:04 p.m., when a semitrailer was attempting to turn from the far lane at a gravel turnaround near Plymouth County Road C-80. The semi collided with a motorcycle that was traveling in the passing lane.
Five Injured In Cherokee County Building Collapse
Larrabee, IA (KICD)– Five people were hurt on Tuesday when a building under construction reportedly collapsed in Cherokee County. Sheriff Derek Scott says the building was located in Larrabee and was being worked on when the incident occurred injuring five people including one person that had to be airlifted with what are described as severe injuries.
Top Iowa Democrats Say Spirit Lake Schools’ Gun Plan Is Devastating
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on a downward spiral — leading to the plan to have 10 Spirit Lake School staff carry guns on school grounds. Spirit Lake officials announced this week that...
ArtSplash gearing up for 28th edition Labor Day weekend in Downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The ArtSplash festival is Labor Day weekend at the Sioux City Art Center and it's free again this year!. Works from 67 national artists will be for sale at the 28th edition of ArtSplash Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3rd & 4th. There will be a...
Stray of the Day 8/29/22
Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Today we're showing off Luna, a 4-year-old, female, shepherd mix. She was found on the 3900 block of 3rd Avenue on August 9. She is chipped, and attempts are being made to contact the parents.
