ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyden, IA

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

Huge 9th inning by Fargo-Moorhead rains on X's parade

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — After both teams exploded offensively in the third inning, scoring nine combined runs, the X's and RedHawks went back and forth scoring 21 combined runs in their Wednesday, Aug. 31st matchup. The Explorers lead 10-to-8 heading into the top of the ninth inning when the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Dawn Updike, 38, of Aurelia

Services for 38-year-old Dawn Updike of Aurelia will be Friday, September 2nd, at 10:30 a.m. at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee with a private family burial at a later date. Services will also be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Visitation, with family present, will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
AURELIA, IA
KEYC

4 injured in Clay County, IA accident

ROYAL, Iowa (KTIV) - Four people were hurt in an accident in rural Clay County, Iowa, Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of 400th Street and 160th Avenue near Royal shortly before 8 a.m. The driver of a passenger car was driving north on 160th Avenue. As the car...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Boyden, IA
City
Rock Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Sioux City Journal

3 injured in crash near Royal, Iowa

ROYAL, Iowa -- A driver and two children were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at 7:44 a.m., when a 16-year-old girl who was northbound on 160th Avenue in a Hyundai Elantra failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Clay County Road B-40.
ROYAL, IA
nwestiowa.com

Firefighter Challenge in Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—The Firefighter Challenge returns to Sioux Center Sept. 2-3, at Centre Mall parking lot. Known as the “Toughest two minutes in sports,” the event begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday and competition continues at 9 a.m. Saturday, including the local Corporate Challenge.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#No Doubt#American Football#Bhrv
KELOLAND TV

Name released in fatal McCook County crash

HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of the person killed in an August 25 motorcycle crash. DPS says that 66-year-old Terry DeNeui of Rushmore, Minnesota, was thrown from his motorcycle after crossing the center line of Interstate 90 in a construction zone and colliding with an east-bound Nissan Sentra.
MCCOOK COUNTY, SD
more1049.com

New Fair Food Announced

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Surveys indicate food is one of the very top reasons people attend the Clay County Fair. CEO Jeremy Parsons says there are twenty-eight new offerings this year, with five vying for the best new selection. A panel of judges will name the best new food...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nwestiowa.com

Three hurt in rollover near Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY—Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident about 7:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, on Garfield Avenue, five miles northeast of Rock Valley. Fifteen-year-old Carlee Lange of Doon was driving south on the blacktop when she lost control of her 2015 Chevrolet Impala, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux County Attorney Is Among Finalists For New Judge Position

Orange City, Iowa — The Sioux County Attorney is one of three finalists for a new judge position. According to Third Judicial District Court Administrator Peggy Frericks, the 3B Judicial Nominating Commission has received three applications for the District Associate Court Judge position. We are told that the new...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Motorcyclist injured in crash with semitrailer on U.S. 75

HINTON, Iowa -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 75 between Sioux City and Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at 6:04 p.m., when a semitrailer was attempting to turn from the far lane at a gravel turnaround near Plymouth County Road C-80. The semi collided with a motorcycle that was traveling in the passing lane.
kicdam.com

Five Injured In Cherokee County Building Collapse

Larrabee, IA (KICD)– Five people were hurt on Tuesday when a building under construction reportedly collapsed in Cherokee County. Sheriff Derek Scott says the building was located in Larrabee and was being worked on when the incident occurred injuring five people including one person that had to be airlifted with what are described as severe injuries.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day 8/29/22

Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Today we're showing off Luna, a 4-year-old, female, shepherd mix. She was found on the 3900 block of 3rd Avenue on August 9. She is chipped, and attempts are being made to contact the parents.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy