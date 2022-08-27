ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Hit 5” game were:

05-21-29-31-38

(five, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

