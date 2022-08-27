Read full article on original website
monvalleyindependent.com
Local artist restores Yough River Trail project
When Rostraver Township resident Chris Galiyas was tasked with creating a vibrant piece of art from four silos along the Yough River Trail in Connellsville 15 years ago, he was passionate about the project, but he needed a vision. So like any good artist, Galiyas took inspiration from his surroundings and started bringing the local people’s ideas to life.
monvalleyindependent.com
Town hall set on lead paint dangers
Monessen Council heard from a leader of the Lead Paint Hazard Control and Healthy Homes Program of Westmoreland County last week and has planned a town hall meeting for Thursday so all residents have a chance to learn more and ask questions about how it works. To read the rest...
monvalleyindependent.com
Gary P. Balog – Everett, Pa., formerly of Monongahela
Gary P. Balog, 64, of Everett, Pa., formerly of Monongahela, passed away at UPMC Montefiore on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. He was a 1976 graduate of Ringgold High School, Donora. He was born in New Eagle on Feb. 4, 1958, son of the late William and Mildred Balog. On Nov. 15, 1980, he married the love of his life, soulmate and best friend, Susan (Markatine) Balog. Gary fought a short and courageous battle against colorectal cancer and surgical complications with his wife constantly at his side. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Gary was a wonderful husband and a great man with a friendly and outgoing personality. He could fix and build anything and was a well-known and respected electrician and contractor, having last worked for Knisely and Sons prior to a back injury. He had a great love for animals and had a special place in his heart for cats, presently having six, with an exceptional love for KitKat, who he affectionately referred to as “Monkey.” Along with his wife of almost 42 years, he is survived by a brother, Robert Balog and wife Kathy of Monongahela; a sister, Deborah Kruell of Charleroi; three nephews and their families; as well as two very close friends, Alton Mills of Everett and William Blackburn of Bedford. Friends and family will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at AKERS FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 299 Raystown Road, Everett, PA 15537. A blessing service will be held at 7 p.m. by Father Derek Fairman. Private burial will take place at Holy Name Cemetery in Monessen. While flowers are appreciated, monetary donations to help defer funeral expenses may be made to Akers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.akersfuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Monessen Elementary students build ‘apple annihilator’
Students in Jennifer Gardner’s fifth grade STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) class at Monessen Elementary Center started the school year with a challenge to build an “apple annihilator.” Students learned the scientific concepts of force and motion by using an apple and other materials to build a wrecking ball, with the challenge to make it swing and knock down a set of markers that stood like bowling pins. Demonstrating how the device works, from left, are fifth graders Destany Behanna, Matthew Speicher, Ari’onna Jones and Natalia Taylor.
monvalleyindependent.com
South Allegheny to host grand opening events to debut Gladiator Stadium
After 72 years of South Allegheny football games being played at Glassport Stadium, the program is ready to start a new chapter on its own campus with the unveiling of Gladiators Stadium. While old Glassport Stadium was symbolic for the South Allegheny faithful, administrators realized that they could not live...
monvalleyindependent.com
Brian T. Cope – Belle Vernon
Brian T. Cope, 74, of Belle Vernon, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at H.J. Heinz Hospice Center, Aspinwall. Born April 15, 1948, in North Charleroi, he was the son of the late Russell T Cope Jr. and Elizabeth “Betty” Cope, who survives and resides in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Brian graduated in 1966 from Belle Vernon High School. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, serving his country in Vietnam with the 243rd Assault Support Helicopter Company. He worked at U.S. Steel in Allenport and drove trucks until his retirement in 2002. He was an excellent cook, avid outdoorsman, fisherman and hunter. He loved classic car shows and spending time at the family cottage in Confluence and camp “WaHoo” near Smethport, Pa. He was a past member of American Legion Post 659 in Belle Vernon, VFW Post 7812 in West Newton, the Fairhope Rod & Gun Club and many clubs throughout the Mon Valley. In addition to his mother, he is survived by son, Dan Cope and wife Nicole of Rostraver; daughter, Christie Cope-Thompson and fiance Rick Nagel of Rostraver; grandchildren, Aiden Thompson and Halley Cope; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Cope of North Belle Vernon and her children and grandchildren; sister, Judy Gallagher and husband Kevin of Drexel Hill, Pa.; aunts, Margaret Miron of New Castle and Adrienne Cope of Aurora, Colo.; and many nieces, nephews and cherished cousins. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by son, Neil B. Cope; and sister, Diane Cope-Lloyd. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, family owned and operated, 626 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all the staff of H.J. Heinz Hospice Center for providing amazing care of Brian for the time that he was there. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
DCED secretary visits Mon Valley
Business is booming in the Mon Valley. On Monday, Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver saw first hand the successful results of the state’s investments as he toured several manufacturers in Washington County. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of...
monvalleyindependent.com
Janet Lynn Fabin Eicholtz – New Eagle
Janet Lynn Fabin Eicholtz, 59, of New Eagle, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 14, 1963, in New Eagle, daughter of the late George Fabin and Shirley Robison Fabin, who survives and resides in New Eagle. Janet was a 1981 graduate of Ringgold High School and a member of Riverview Baptist Church in New Eagle. She worked at the former K-Mart in Belle Vernon and All About Hair in New Eagle. Most recently, she was employed at Rite-Aid in Monongahela, where she worked for over nine years. Janet was also a nanny to her close friend’s daughter, Paije, for many years. She loved listening to country music, camping and cheering on all Pittsburgh sports teams. Janet took pride in designing and tending to her flower garden. Her favorite time of year was Christmas and she enjoyed picking out gifts, especially for her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Timothy Eicholtz, with whom she celebrated 22 years of marriage on Oct. 15, 2021; son, Timothy (Kim) Eicholtz Jr. of Carnegie; daughter, Amber Seykoski of New Eagle; two grandchildren, Jaxson and Vayda Eicholtz; brother, Dean (Liz) Fabin of New Eagle; nephew, Seth (Kelsi) Fabin; great-nephew, Seider Fabin; great-niece, Avery Fabin; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her beloved golden retriever, Buddy. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, with the Rev. Donald Dague officiating. Interment will follow in the Monongahela Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Looks like rain
Belle Pineau of Denver, Colo., brought her dog Mamoru to the Cedar Creek Dog Park in Rostraver Township Tuesday afternoon. Pineau works with the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival in West Newton.
monvalleyindependent.com
Mary Gail ‘Abby’ McMahon – Monongahela
Mary Gail “Abby” McMahon, 90, of Monongahela, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in her home. She was born April 19, 1932, in Vestaburg, daughter of Henry T. and Agnes Irene Vinoverski Brown. Abby was an active member of St. Andrew the Apostle in Monongahela. She was a homemaker, and for over 15 years was the nanny to Dave and Jen’s children. She loved going to the casinos, watching game shows and playing cards and games with her friends at Monongahela Manor. She is survived by two nieces and a nephew, whom she thought of as her own children, Mary Ann Fonzi and husband Rich, Ed Brown and wife Sharon, all of Monongahela, and Jennifer Brown of Finleyville. She is also survived by several other nieces and nephews and her great-nieces and great-nephews, who were like grandchildren to her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William James McMahon, who died Dec. 19, 1981; nephew, David Brown; and two brothers, Paul and Jerry Brown. Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in St. Andrew the Apostle Parish with the Rev. George Chortos as celebrant. Committal services and interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela. Memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Hospice, 10 Leet St., Washington, PA 15301. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Gladiators strike early, top Greyhounds
South Allegheny scored 16 seconds into its match Wednesday at Monessen, jumping ahead early on its way to a 3-1 win. With the win, the Gladiators picked up their first section win after dropping down to Class 1A. It was South Allegheny’s Keelyn Hamilton picking up the goal right off...
monvalleyindependent.com
Robert W. Urwin Sr. – Charleroi
Robert W. Urwin Sr., 88, of Charleroi, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Premier Washington Health Care. He was born in Charleroi on March 5, 1934, son of John and Bertha Jackson Urwin. Robert was a member of Journey by Grace Church. He enjoyed hunting and truly loved making wooden crafts. Robert is survived by his son, Robert Urwin Jr. of Charleroi; four daughters, Debbie Wilkinson of Charleroi, Belinda Senich of Charleroi, Ruthie Urwin of Charleroi and Cindy Urwin of Donora; three sisters, Janet (Julian) Hewitt of Fallowfield Township, Dorothy (George) Cook of Fallowfield Township and Ruth (Albert) Gauden of Belle Vernon; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Hough Urwin; and brother, Donald Urwin. There will be no public visitation. Burial will be private at Charleroi Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to LEONARD M. PAVLIC FUNERAL HOMES INC. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pavlicfuneralhomes.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Pamela Jo Lynn King – Belle Vernon
Pamela Jo Lynn King, 71, of Belle Vernon, passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2022. Born on May 29, 1951, she was the loving daughter of Shirley Chubboy who survives. She is survived by her son, James Greer; grandson, James Greer II; sister, Nancy (Dennis) Hussar; brothers, Gilbert (Marcy) Chubboy and George (Cara) Chubboy. She was preceded in death by brother, James (surviving: Gerry) Beaumont. A private memorial service will be held.
monvalleyindependent.com
Shirley A. Tomich – Washington, Pa.
Shirley A. Tomich, 86, of Washington, Pa., died Aug. 28, 2022, in her home. She was born April 2, 1936, in Washington, the daughter of the late Casimer and Gertrude Rundquist Jasinski. Shirley was a graduate of Claysville High School and attended beauty school in Pittsburgh. She was a member of St. Hilary Church. Shirley was an organist and really enjoyed her talent. She loved watching birds and spending time just enjoying nature. But her favorite pastime was spending time with her great-grandchildren. On Aug. 1, 1959, Shirley married Charles “Chuck” Louis Tomich, who survives. Also surviving are her son, Brian K. Tomich (Andrea) of Houston; daughter, Ruth A. Loudermilk of Washington; brother, Kenneth Jasinski (Judy) of Washington; grandchildren, Lauren Potanko (Josh) and Desiree Tomich; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Derek and Landon; and nieces, Jolynn Villena (Fernando) and Dana Mayton (Emory). Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at WILLIAM G. NEAL FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 925 Allison Ave., Washington, PA 15301. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in St. Hilary Church, 320 Henderson Ave., Washington. Interment to follow in Washington Cemetery. Guestbook available at nealfuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Janison John Tognarine – Elizabeth
Janison John Tognarine, 83, of Elizabeth, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Jefferson Hospital. An Army veteran, he retired as a warehouse foreman for Marraccini Supermarket in Elizabeth. He was a member of St. Joachim and Anne Parish, St. Michael Church in Elizabeth Township and the West Newton Senior Citizens. Born Nov. 14, 1938, in McKeesport, he was a son of the late Joseph and Julia Sonetta Tognarini. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kathleen R. Naccarelli Tognarine; sons, Wayne Tognarine of Elizabeth and Richard (Mary McAdams) Tognarine of North Versailles; brothers, Jerome Tognarine of Cape Coral, Fla., Jude Tognarina of Elizabeth, Jay (Catherine) Tognarini of Elizabeth and Juan (Adrie) Tognarini of Coulter; along with nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Ave., Elizabeth, from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at noon Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at St. Joachim and Anne Parish, St. Michael Church with the Rev. Thomas A. Wagner officiating. Private burial will be in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Sara I. Brizzi – Smock
Sara I. Brizzi, 97, of Smock, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in her home. She was born Sept. 22, 1924, in Monongahela, River Hill, the daughter of Joseph and Ruth Griffith Scagline. Sara was a member of River Hill Church of Christ. She made her home in Illinois for over 40 years. Sara enjoyed bowling, baking and taking care of her family. She is survived by her son, David Brizzi, with whom she made her home; daughter-in-law, Sue Brizzi of Mason, Texas; six grandchildren, Giovanni, Anthony, Jeremy and Donovan Brizzi, Stacey Benesch and Denise Abear; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Munger of Smock; and brother, Donald Scagline and wife Jane of New Eagle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerino “Jerry” Brizzi; son, Jerry Brizzi; brothers, John and Joseph Scagline; and sister, Mary White. Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela. Prayers by the Rev. Paul Eisaman will be offered at the conclusion of visitations. Memorial contributions may be made to River Hill Church of Christ, 2105 River Hill Road, Monongahela, PA 15063. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Cougars blank ’Cats
Charleroi used a three-goal second half to capture a 4-0 win over visiting Bentworth in its Section 2-1A opener under the raindrops at Myron Pottios Stadium Monday night. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Frazier dominates fourth to close out Cougars
It’s the start of a new volleyball season and the Frazier Commodores are off to a winning start. Frazier got all it could handle from former section foe Charleroi in its non-section opener, but the Commodores were able to dominate the fourth set and claim a 3-1 win in the Cougars’ gym.
monvalleyindependent.com
Jaguars shut out Leopards
Thomas Jefferson dominated section opponent Belle Vernon in a 4-0 win on Monday night. The first half saw Thomas Jefferson dictate most of the play as they were able to keep the majority of possession while remaining strong defensively. The Jaguars dominated the midfield to open up opportunities down the wings, and they took full advantage of their skill down each flank.
monvalleyindependent.com
Waynesburg Central tops Bentworth, 4-2
After allowing the opening three goals of their Section 2-1A contest against Waynesburg Wednesday night at Ellsworth Field, the young Bentworth girls’ soccer team didn’t fold. Instead, the Bearcats responded right away with their first goal of the season after the 3-0 deficit and then carried much of...
