ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockledge, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spacecoastdaily.com

OBITUARY: Philip G. Beloit, 78, of Palm Bay, Passed Away Aug. 8

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Philip G. Beloit, 78, of Palm Bay, Florida passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, after years of dialysis. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, September 2nd, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown, Illinois followed by a family dinner at the Evangelical Free Church in Canton.
PALM BAY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockledge, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Rockledge, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
Local
Florida Government
vieravoice.com

Bingo brings friends together for fun and maybe a big win

“Bingo!” screams Barbara Bergman as she hoists her bright, whirling, lighted lantern in the air, making sure all know that it’s her number reflected on the wall monitor. Bergman of Palm Bay and Betty Roberts of Sebastian play bingo at the Greater Palm Bay Senior Center every Wednesday and Friday, year around. They have been playing side by side for at least 10 years.
PALM BAY, FL
Bay News 9

Brevard County artist creates joy on sea and land

Sandra Goodwin, 44, says she enjoys putting smiles on people’s faces, whether it’s with a surfboard or a piece of chalk. Sandra Goodwin, 44, says she spends a lot of her time trying to put smiles on the faces of the people in her community. She has been...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 31, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5k Run#City Hall#Goody#City Of Rockledge#Host Inaugural#Brevard County#Fl
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Stone Lake – Merritt Island | Oakland News

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner Curator Luxury Group. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Politics
cohaitungchi.com

One Day in Orlando, Florida: Itinerary & Where to Go in 24 Hours

Almost every Florida trip itinerary starts with at least one day in Orlando. Located in central Florida, Orlando is the most popular tourist destination in the United States. Over 75 million visitors from the US and around the world roam around Orlando every year. You are reading: Things to do...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Happening Wednesday: Boeing to host hiring event in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Want to work for one of the country’s largest aerospace companies? Good news: There’s a hiring event coming up on Wednesday in Brevard County. Boeing is hiring for various engineer positions, including structural, design, manufacturing, power, and operations technicians. Some of those positions will support programs including the International Space Station, Starliner and Space Launch System.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian Train Depot Reopening for Breakfast and Temporary Menu

The Sebastian Train Depot is ready to reopen Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, starting with breakfast sandwiches and a new temporary menu. The hours during their soft opening will be from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., with extended hours soon. The restaurant closed in early July for vacation and began working...
SEBASTIAN, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Merritt Island High Grad Jackie Lynn Ostendorp Passes Away Aug. 23 at Age 57

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Jacqueline (Jackie) Lynn Ostendorp, loving mother of two children and grandmother of six, passed away Aug. 23 at the age of 57. Jackie was born on April 7, 1965, in Cape Canaveral, Florida to Sharon Lynn Quayle and Larry Oliver. She was later adopted by John Stephan Zsido. She graduated from Merritt Island High school in 1983 and married her ex-husband Mark Ostendorp in November of the same year.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
veronews.com

Vero Beach Concert is ‘Remembering September 11th’

Orchestra is ‘Remembering September 11th’ in Vero Beach. Space Coast Symphony Orchestra concert an elegy for those lost on 9-11 (VERO BEACH, FL) August 29, 2022 – Emotions are stirred each fall across the U.S., with the approach of the solemn anniversary of the world’s most deadly terrorist attack. On Sunday afternoon, September 11th, the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra will be Remembering September 11th in a 3:00 PM concert at the Community Church of Vero Beach, 1901 23rd Street, 32960. Described as “a moving tribute to the victims and survivors, their families, and emergency responders,” Remembering September 11th will honor those whose lives were forever impacted by the 9-11 attacks. Opening the program is Samuel Barber’s moving “Adagio for Strings” in its original form for string quartet. The Adagio is well known for its use in films, as in the Oscar-winning Platoon (1986). Falling Man by Grammy-winning composer, Kenneth Fuchs was inspired by the 2007 novel by Don DeLillo about life after 9-11. It was recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra in 2013. The work, which includes interludes for voice and orchestra, will feature baritone Thomas Potter in its Southeastern premiere. A New York City resident for over 20 years, Kenneth Fuchs will be in attendance for the concert. Also on the program are Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” and John Williams’ “With Malice Toward None,” a passionate piece for solo trumpet and strings from the film, Lincoln. The concert will close with Samuel Barber’s powerful Symphony No. 1. The $30 tickets are available through the orchestra website at www.SpaceCoastSymphony.org or at Marine Bank & Trust, beachside and mainland branches. Tickets at the door are $35. Concertgoers aged 18 and under or with a college ID are admitted free to every SCSO concert. Passes for the entire 2022-23 performing season are still available, as well as ticket “flex packs,” good for any five subscription concerts. For more information about Remembering September 11th, call toll free to 855-252-7276 or visit www.SpaceCoastSymphony.org.
VERO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy