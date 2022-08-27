Orchestra is ‘Remembering September 11th’ in Vero Beach. Space Coast Symphony Orchestra concert an elegy for those lost on 9-11 (VERO BEACH, FL) August 29, 2022 – Emotions are stirred each fall across the U.S., with the approach of the solemn anniversary of the world’s most deadly terrorist attack. On Sunday afternoon, September 11th, the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra will be Remembering September 11th in a 3:00 PM concert at the Community Church of Vero Beach, 1901 23rd Street, 32960. Described as “a moving tribute to the victims and survivors, their families, and emergency responders,” Remembering September 11th will honor those whose lives were forever impacted by the 9-11 attacks. Opening the program is Samuel Barber’s moving “Adagio for Strings” in its original form for string quartet. The Adagio is well known for its use in films, as in the Oscar-winning Platoon (1986). Falling Man by Grammy-winning composer, Kenneth Fuchs was inspired by the 2007 novel by Don DeLillo about life after 9-11. It was recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra in 2013. The work, which includes interludes for voice and orchestra, will feature baritone Thomas Potter in its Southeastern premiere. A New York City resident for over 20 years, Kenneth Fuchs will be in attendance for the concert. Also on the program are Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” and John Williams’ “With Malice Toward None,” a passionate piece for solo trumpet and strings from the film, Lincoln. The concert will close with Samuel Barber’s powerful Symphony No. 1. The $30 tickets are available through the orchestra website at www.SpaceCoastSymphony.org or at Marine Bank & Trust, beachside and mainland branches. Tickets at the door are $35. Concertgoers aged 18 and under or with a college ID are admitted free to every SCSO concert. Passes for the entire 2022-23 performing season are still available, as well as ticket “flex packs,” good for any five subscription concerts. For more information about Remembering September 11th, call toll free to 855-252-7276 or visit www.SpaceCoastSymphony.org.

