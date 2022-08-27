Read full article on original website
spacecoastdaily.com
Eastern Florida State Foundation Scholarship Golf Classic Tournament Set Nov. 4 at Duran Golf Club
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – It’s time to sign up to sponsor and play in the 2022 Eastern Florida State College Scholarship Golf Classic Tournament, set for Friday, November 4, at the Duran Golf Club in Viera, with an 8:30 a.m. Shotgun Start. Sign up to sponsor or play...
spacecoastdaily.com
Ring Power Corporation to Host Career Fairs Sept. 13 at Eastern Florida State College
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Ring Power Corporation, North and Central Florida’s Cat dealer announced that it is hiring hundreds of technicians across north and central Florida. It will host a series of Career Fairs at its branches over the coming months as it seeks...
spacecoastdaily.com
SIT DOWN WITH STEVE: Pediatric Cancer Survivors Julie Spurlock and Sydney Creel Talk About Their Struggles
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. It is the month where we all go “gold” in honor of those that have battled cancer and in memory of those that have died from cancer. The Friday Night Locker Room’s Orville Susong and Steve Wilson...
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Philip G. Beloit, 78, of Palm Bay, Passed Away Aug. 8
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Philip G. Beloit, 78, of Palm Bay, Florida passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, after years of dialysis. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, September 2nd, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown, Illinois followed by a family dinner at the Evangelical Free Church in Canton.
vieravoice.com
Bingo brings friends together for fun and maybe a big win
“Bingo!” screams Barbara Bergman as she hoists her bright, whirling, lighted lantern in the air, making sure all know that it’s her number reflected on the wall monitor. Bergman of Palm Bay and Betty Roberts of Sebastian play bingo at the Greater Palm Bay Senior Center every Wednesday and Friday, year around. They have been playing side by side for at least 10 years.
Bay News 9
Brevard County artist creates joy on sea and land
Sandra Goodwin, 44, says she enjoys putting smiles on people’s faces, whether it’s with a surfboard or a piece of chalk. Sandra Goodwin, 44, says she spends a lot of her time trying to put smiles on the faces of the people in her community. She has been...
spacecoastdaily.com
Space Coast Jr./Sr. High Boys Bowling Team Scores Perfect 300 Against Edgewood During Baker Games
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – The Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School’s boys bowling team rolled a perfect score of 300 during one of the baker games at the match against Edgewood High School at River Lanes in Titusville on Tuesday. The 5-man team consisted of Aiden...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 31, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Zoo Tests Bear-Resistant Items with Florida Black Bears Brody and Cheyenne
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Faced with a bright yellow canister filled with nuts and watermelon, Cheyenne the Florida black bear took her time trying to break into the sealed can. After rolling it with no luck, she carefully tried to pry it open at the can’s lip. No luck....
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Stone Lake – Merritt Island | Oakland News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner Curator Luxury Group. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: BCSO Features Deputy Joshua Chamberlin from Cape Canaveral Precinct in ‘Riding Shotgun’
ABOVE VIDEO: The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office featured Deputy Joshua Chamberlin from the Cape Canaveral Precinct in ‘Riding Shotgun’. Deputy Yanick recently joined the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office after serving as an officer in Virginia. BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – In the latest edition...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Expects Huge Crowd for Rescheduled Artemis 1 Moon Mission Launch Now Set For Saturday
WATCH MEDIA BRIEFING: NASA officials have determined the new launch date for the Artemis 1 liftoff of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule from pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center will be no earlier than Saturday, Sept. 3, at 2:17 p.m. Brevard County time, followed by a two-hour launch window.
cohaitungchi.com
One Day in Orlando, Florida: Itinerary & Where to Go in 24 Hours
Almost every Florida trip itinerary starts with at least one day in Orlando. Located in central Florida, Orlando is the most popular tourist destination in the United States. Over 75 million visitors from the US and around the world roam around Orlando every year. You are reading: Things to do...
More visitors expected on Space Coast as Artemis I launch bumped to Labor Day weekend
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA is preparing for its second Artemis I launch attempt, set for Saturday afternoon. Monday’s mission was scrubbed after the launch team wasn’t able to properly chill down one of the SLS rocket’s four main engines. The next launch attempt is set...
Happening Wednesday: Boeing to host hiring event in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Want to work for one of the country’s largest aerospace companies? Good news: There’s a hiring event coming up on Wednesday in Brevard County. Boeing is hiring for various engineer positions, including structural, design, manufacturing, power, and operations technicians. Some of those positions will support programs including the International Space Station, Starliner and Space Launch System.
WFTV
Photos: Bojangles returns to Central Florida
Bojangles Bojangles in Sanford is now open. The restaurant is located near the intersection of Interstate 4 and State Road 46. (WFTV.com News Staff)
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian Train Depot Reopening for Breakfast and Temporary Menu
The Sebastian Train Depot is ready to reopen Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, starting with breakfast sandwiches and a new temporary menu. The hours during their soft opening will be from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., with extended hours soon. The restaurant closed in early July for vacation and began working...
spacecoastdaily.com
Merritt Island High Grad Jackie Lynn Ostendorp Passes Away Aug. 23 at Age 57
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Jacqueline (Jackie) Lynn Ostendorp, loving mother of two children and grandmother of six, passed away Aug. 23 at the age of 57. Jackie was born on April 7, 1965, in Cape Canaveral, Florida to Sharon Lynn Quayle and Larry Oliver. She was later adopted by John Stephan Zsido. She graduated from Merritt Island High school in 1983 and married her ex-husband Mark Ostendorp in November of the same year.
Spectators camp out for historic Artemis I launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crowds started to form Sunday ahead of the historic Artemis I launch, especially at Kirk Point Park in Titusville. People have parked their cars and campers up and down the side of the road, with a determination to be present for the launch Monday morning, no matter what.
veronews.com
Vero Beach Concert is ‘Remembering September 11th’
Orchestra is ‘Remembering September 11th’ in Vero Beach. Space Coast Symphony Orchestra concert an elegy for those lost on 9-11 (VERO BEACH, FL) August 29, 2022 – Emotions are stirred each fall across the U.S., with the approach of the solemn anniversary of the world’s most deadly terrorist attack. On Sunday afternoon, September 11th, the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra will be Remembering September 11th in a 3:00 PM concert at the Community Church of Vero Beach, 1901 23rd Street, 32960. Described as “a moving tribute to the victims and survivors, their families, and emergency responders,” Remembering September 11th will honor those whose lives were forever impacted by the 9-11 attacks. Opening the program is Samuel Barber’s moving “Adagio for Strings” in its original form for string quartet. The Adagio is well known for its use in films, as in the Oscar-winning Platoon (1986). Falling Man by Grammy-winning composer, Kenneth Fuchs was inspired by the 2007 novel by Don DeLillo about life after 9-11. It was recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra in 2013. The work, which includes interludes for voice and orchestra, will feature baritone Thomas Potter in its Southeastern premiere. A New York City resident for over 20 years, Kenneth Fuchs will be in attendance for the concert. Also on the program are Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” and John Williams’ “With Malice Toward None,” a passionate piece for solo trumpet and strings from the film, Lincoln. The concert will close with Samuel Barber’s powerful Symphony No. 1. The $30 tickets are available through the orchestra website at www.SpaceCoastSymphony.org or at Marine Bank & Trust, beachside and mainland branches. Tickets at the door are $35. Concertgoers aged 18 and under or with a college ID are admitted free to every SCSO concert. Passes for the entire 2022-23 performing season are still available, as well as ticket “flex packs,” good for any five subscription concerts. For more information about Remembering September 11th, call toll free to 855-252-7276 or visit www.SpaceCoastSymphony.org.
