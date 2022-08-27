Read full article on original website
Looking ahead to every Class AA football game in Week 2
The second and final week of nonconference play is here for Class AA football and there are some intriguing matchups across the state. Two-time defending state champion Missoula Sentinel will travel to Bozeman to take on the last program besides the Spartans to win a state championship, which was the Hawks in 2019.
Small but mighty: Butte Bulldogs aim to outplay size, experience
BUTTE — After a 2021-22 season in which the Butte Bulldogs made the State AA Tournament, head coach Shane Jorgensen and his staff thought a robust graduating class might change the focus of the next year. “We thought this was going to be a building year, and (now) I...
Montana Tech, Carroll volleyball teams ranked in NAIA coaches' top-25 poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NAIA released the first edition of the 2022 Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll on Wednesday. No. 14 Montana Tech and No. 20 Carroll College were the only two Frontier Conference schools to appear on the list. Providence, after being ranked No. 10 in the preseason poll, dropped out of the top-25 following a 1-6 start to the season.
Missoula masher Jayson Newman shattering Pioneer League hitting records
MISSOULA — He is undoubtedly the most prolific player the Pioneer League has ever seen. Certainly he's made the greatest impact of anyone since the baseball league went independent last year. Calling him the greatest of all time would be a stretch since he'd be up against the likes of former Missoula Osprey Paul Goldschmidt and Billings Mustang George Brett among others, but nobody can touch Jayson Newman's numbers.
Montana Tech women's cross country ready for 2022
BUTTE — The Orediggers finished in the final NAIA Top 25 Poll and Becca Richtman placed fourth overall individually, just 8.3 seconds away from a national championship. Richtman was named NAIA Track & Field Athlete of the Year, which is a great representation for the school. Looking back at the 2021 campaign, talk about the performance of the team and individual performances by your runners.
Missoula PaddleHeads use epic comeback to stun Glacier Range Riders
MISSOULA — Trailing by six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Missoula PaddleHeads' chances of winning appeared mighty slim Monday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Then the offense ignited, giving the team its most epic comeback of the season. Zootown's pro baseball team piled up six straight...
Carroll's Tucker Jones, trio of volleyball players earn Frontier Conference weekly honors
WHITEFISH — Carroll College's Tucker Jones, a 6-foot, 220-pound, redshirt sophomore linebacker from Hamilton was selected as the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Week. In the Saints' season-opening 16-10 home win over No. 17-ranked Montana Western, Jones recorded two solo tackles, four assisted tackles, and one sack.
Campbell named Frontier Conference Player of the Week
WHITEFISH – Montana Tech’s Jet Campbell was named the Erck Hotel/Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Week. The Orediggers handed Eastern Oregon a 38-3 loss in the season opener in La Grande, Oregon over the weekend. Campbell, a 6-4 senior from Billings, Montana, played in just three quarters...
Montana Tech men's golf primed for 2022-2023 season
BUTTE – In 2021-2022, the Orediggers had a solid showing in the conference. They averaged 290.2 strokes as a team per round and finished 43 strokes (nine round aggregate) shy of a Frontier Conference Championship. “Looking back at last year, I think we learned how important it is to...
Missoula Hellgate boys knock off Kalispell Glacier in rematch of 2021 State AA final
MISSOULA — In a rematch of last year's dramatic State AA boys soccer championship match, Missoula Hellgate once again found a way to beat Kalispell Glacier Tuesday afternoon at the Rattlesnake fields. Key to the 3-1 outcome was a surge by the three-time defending state champion Knights late in...
Montana vs. Northwestern State: Demons players to watch
MISSOULA — Montana opens the 2022 football season by hosting Northwestern State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Here are the key Demons players to watch in the game:. Quarterback: Miles Fallin, No. 15. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound sixth-year quarterback from Santa Clarita, California, won the starting...
