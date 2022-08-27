MISSOULA — He is undoubtedly the most prolific player the Pioneer League has ever seen. Certainly he's made the greatest impact of anyone since the baseball league went independent last year. Calling him the greatest of all time would be a stretch since he'd be up against the likes of former Missoula Osprey Paul Goldschmidt and Billings Mustang George Brett among others, but nobody can touch Jayson Newman's numbers.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 16 HOURS AGO