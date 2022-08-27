ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

406mtsports.com

Looking ahead to every Class AA football game in Week 2

The second and final week of nonconference play is here for Class AA football and there are some intriguing matchups across the state. Two-time defending state champion Missoula Sentinel will travel to Bozeman to take on the last program besides the Spartans to win a state championship, which was the Hawks in 2019.
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Small but mighty: Butte Bulldogs aim to outplay size, experience

BUTTE — After a 2021-22 season in which the Butte Bulldogs made the State AA Tournament, head coach Shane Jorgensen and his staff thought a robust graduating class might change the focus of the next year. “We thought this was going to be a building year, and (now) I...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Tech, Carroll volleyball teams ranked in NAIA coaches' top-25 poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NAIA released the first edition of the 2022 Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll on Wednesday. No. 14 Montana Tech and No. 20 Carroll College were the only two Frontier Conference schools to appear on the list. Providence, after being ranked No. 10 in the preseason poll, dropped out of the top-25 following a 1-6 start to the season.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula masher Jayson Newman shattering Pioneer League hitting records

MISSOULA — He is undoubtedly the most prolific player the Pioneer League has ever seen. Certainly he's made the greatest impact of anyone since the baseball league went independent last year. Calling him the greatest of all time would be a stretch since he'd be up against the likes of former Missoula Osprey Paul Goldschmidt and Billings Mustang George Brett among others, but nobody can touch Jayson Newman's numbers.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Tech women's cross country ready for 2022

BUTTE — The Orediggers finished in the final NAIA Top 25 Poll and Becca Richtman placed fourth overall individually, just 8.3 seconds away from a national championship. Richtman was named NAIA Track & Field Athlete of the Year, which is a great representation for the school. Looking back at the 2021 campaign, talk about the performance of the team and individual performances by your runners.
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula PaddleHeads use epic comeback to stun Glacier Range Riders

MISSOULA — Trailing by six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Missoula PaddleHeads' chances of winning appeared mighty slim Monday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Then the offense ignited, giving the team its most epic comeback of the season. Zootown's pro baseball team piled up six straight...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Campbell named Frontier Conference Player of the Week

WHITEFISH – Montana Tech’s Jet Campbell was named the Erck Hotel/Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Week. The Orediggers handed Eastern Oregon a 38-3 loss in the season opener in La Grande, Oregon over the weekend. Campbell, a 6-4 senior from Billings, Montana, played in just three quarters...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Tech men's golf primed for 2022-2023 season

BUTTE – In 2021-2022, the Orediggers had a solid showing in the conference. They averaged 290.2 strokes as a team per round and finished 43 strokes (nine round aggregate) shy of a Frontier Conference Championship. “Looking back at last year, I think we learned how important it is to...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana vs. Northwestern State: Demons players to watch

MISSOULA — Montana opens the 2022 football season by hosting Northwestern State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Here are the key Demons players to watch in the game:. Quarterback: Miles Fallin, No. 15. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound sixth-year quarterback from Santa Clarita, California, won the starting...
MISSOULA, MT

