ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rollover crash on WIS 794 near Howard; all lanes reopen

MILWAUKEE - All lanes on southbound WIS 794 were temporarily closed at Howard Avenue Thursday morning, Sept. 1 due to a rollover crash. All lanes have reopened. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained. This is a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

North Dakota man gets 80 years for shooting 2 officers in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A North Dakota man convicted of shooting two police officers in Wisconsin in 2020 will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. A judge in Waukesha County on Monday added another 80 years to the 50-year sentence Nathanael Benton is already serving for trying to kill an inmate in jail with a sharpened toothbrush.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Muskego, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
Milwaukee, WI
Education
State
Washington State
City
Watertown, WI
City
Oak Creek, WI
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Brown Deer, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Football
City
Milwaukee, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin | Local News

Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597,...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed near 44th and Ruby, 2nd hurt

MILWAUKEE - A man was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee near 44th and Ruby Tuesday night, Aug. 30 that left a second man hurt. Police said a Milwaukee man, 47, died at the hospital. A Milwaukee man, 39, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Fox6 High School Blitz#The High School Blitz
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha renovation, teen mentoring space planned

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha man has a plan for a historic, abandoned property. 307 E. Main Street is a mess. For Matthew Stafford, the renovating the home is personal. "A lot of my time has been spent in the last year just going over all the cracks," he said.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee learning center honors city's 1st African American principal

MILWAUKEE - From fighting in World War II to leading within Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS). Dozens honored a man's life of service on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The building that used to be Lee School is now named the Grant Gordon Learning Center – named after MPS' first Black principal. Gordon's official portrait was unveiled inside the school on Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee father, son escape fire at their south side home

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father's quick actions could be the reason he and his son are alive today – after their home caught fire last weekend. "So many memories in that house and it’s just gone, you know," said Mickile Skenandore. A two-alarm fire scorched through Skenandore's belongings...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cam and Chloe Marotta Basketball Camp

MEQUON, Wis. - A new wave of talented basketball players arrived at The Facility in Mequon. Lots of smiling faces filled the gym for the Cam and Chloe Marotta Basketball Camp. You'll recognize the brother and sister duo. Cam is a former walk-on for the Marquette men's basketball team. He's...
MEQUON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 Milwaukee shootings, 1 fatal

Milwaukee police responded to three shootings Sunday night and early Monday; one of them fatal. One person is in custody in connection with the shooting that killed a 49-year-old man near 40th and Florist Sunday night.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee missing teen found safe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a missing 15-year-old girl was found safe Wednesday evening, Aug. 31. There were concerns after Veronica Tirado-Vallejo, who suffers from medical condition, was reported to have been last seen Wednesday morning on Sanctuary Drive in Milwaukee. Again, she has been found safe. Thank you for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bobby Portis surprises Feeding America staff, volunteers

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis on Tuesday, Aug. 30 surprised staff and volunteers at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Portis toured the 88,000-square-foot Feeding America warehouse. The organization said the visit was to say "thank you" to those helping to address hunger in the community. "One of my favorite...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

A Beginner’s Guide to Foraging in Wisconsin

Foraging, like hiking and camping, is a way to stay socially distant and get in touch with nature. If you enjoy being distracted by every little detail on the trail, foraging might just be for you. Erick Blomberg, an engineer from the Green Bay area, has always been an avid...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Loads of family fun at Thompson Strawberry Farm

If you’re looking forward to Fall, there’s a farm in Kenosha County that offers some beautiful sites, fun for the family and car loads of pumpkins. Brian is in Bristol at Thompson Strawberry Farm checking out this year’s crop of pumpkins.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire near 81st and Villard in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Sept. 1 were on the scene of a fire near 81st and Villard in Milwaukee. The fire is under investigation by MFD arson investigator. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy