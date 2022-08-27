Read full article on original website
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade attack memorial: Grede Park finalists
The Waukesha community got a closer look at proposals for a Waukesha Christmas Parade memorial Wednesday night. The parade commission will ultimately pick one design for Grede Park and one for Main Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rollover crash on WIS 794 near Howard; all lanes reopen
MILWAUKEE - All lanes on southbound WIS 794 were temporarily closed at Howard Avenue Thursday morning, Sept. 1 due to a rollover crash. All lanes have reopened. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained. This is a...
WBAY Green Bay
North Dakota man gets 80 years for shooting 2 officers in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A North Dakota man convicted of shooting two police officers in Wisconsin in 2020 will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. A judge in Waukesha County on Monday added another 80 years to the 50-year sentence Nathanael Benton is already serving for trying to kill an inmate in jail with a sharpened toothbrush.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Port Washington Lake Michigan search, no 'child on log' found
Port Washington police said Wednesday the case of a kid reportedly seen floating on a log in Lake Michigan the previous day was closed. The search was called off Tuesday night. Those involved said this was not a waste of resources.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin | Local News
Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597,...
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Two cities in the state of Wisconsin have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed near 44th and Ruby, 2nd hurt
MILWAUKEE - A man was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee near 44th and Ruby Tuesday night, Aug. 30 that left a second man hurt. Police said a Milwaukee man, 47, died at the hospital. A Milwaukee man, 39, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebration of Life posted for West Bend, WI man killed in rollover last week in Ozaukee County
August 29, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Details on the celebration of life for Kevin J. Mason, 45, of West Bend, WI have been posted. Mason was the man killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in neighboring Ozaukee County.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha renovation, teen mentoring space planned
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha man has a plan for a historic, abandoned property. 307 E. Main Street is a mess. For Matthew Stafford, the renovating the home is personal. "A lot of my time has been spent in the last year just going over all the cracks," he said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee learning center honors city's 1st African American principal
MILWAUKEE - From fighting in World War II to leading within Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS). Dozens honored a man's life of service on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The building that used to be Lee School is now named the Grant Gordon Learning Center – named after MPS' first Black principal. Gordon's official portrait was unveiled inside the school on Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father, son escape fire at their south side home
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father's quick actions could be the reason he and his son are alive today – after their home caught fire last weekend. "So many memories in that house and it’s just gone, you know," said Mickile Skenandore. A two-alarm fire scorched through Skenandore's belongings...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin catalytic converter thefts, Milwaukee residents arrested
Three men from Milwaukee are accused of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a New Berlin man's Prius. Fortunately, he had researched how to deter thieves, and when they saw what the underside of his vehicle looked like, they took off running.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cam and Chloe Marotta Basketball Camp
MEQUON, Wis. - A new wave of talented basketball players arrived at The Facility in Mequon. Lots of smiling faces filled the gym for the Cam and Chloe Marotta Basketball Camp. You'll recognize the brother and sister duo. Cam is a former walk-on for the Marquette men's basketball team. He's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Milwaukee shootings, 1 fatal
Milwaukee police responded to three shootings Sunday night and early Monday; one of them fatal. One person is in custody in connection with the shooting that killed a 49-year-old man near 40th and Florist Sunday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing teen found safe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a missing 15-year-old girl was found safe Wednesday evening, Aug. 31. There were concerns after Veronica Tirado-Vallejo, who suffers from medical condition, was reported to have been last seen Wednesday morning on Sanctuary Drive in Milwaukee. Again, she has been found safe. Thank you for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tennessee professional skydiver died in Sturtevant crash
The Tennessee man was an experienced skydiver with hundreds of jumps on his resume died Sunday when he crashed into a pond in Sturtevant at Skydive Midwest. It's the second incident there this summer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bobby Portis surprises Feeding America staff, volunteers
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis on Tuesday, Aug. 30 surprised staff and volunteers at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Portis toured the 88,000-square-foot Feeding America warehouse. The organization said the visit was to say "thank you" to those helping to address hunger in the community. "One of my favorite...
milwaukeemag.com
A Beginner’s Guide to Foraging in Wisconsin
Foraging, like hiking and camping, is a way to stay socially distant and get in touch with nature. If you enjoy being distracted by every little detail on the trail, foraging might just be for you. Erick Blomberg, an engineer from the Green Bay area, has always been an avid...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Loads of family fun at Thompson Strawberry Farm
If you’re looking forward to Fall, there’s a farm in Kenosha County that offers some beautiful sites, fun for the family and car loads of pumpkins. Brian is in Bristol at Thompson Strawberry Farm checking out this year’s crop of pumpkins.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire near 81st and Villard in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Sept. 1 were on the scene of a fire near 81st and Villard in Milwaukee. The fire is under investigation by MFD arson investigator. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.
