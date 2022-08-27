Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
1868 Foundation helping improve Nebraska State Fair
Grand Island Tourism helping people send their love from the State Fair around the country and world. Visitors of the Nebraska State Fair can send their love with a postcard free of charge, and it’s all thanks to Grand island Tourism. Nebraska State Fair celebrated with Grand Island for...
News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska Day at the Fair: free admission with the NCN app
GRAND ISLAND, NE — News Channel Nebraska is taking over the Nebraska State Fair. Today is NCN Day at the Fair… meaning everyone gets in free as long as they download the NCN app on their phone. Attractions today include the annual Veterans Day program at 3:00 at the Heartland Events Center, high school band performances, the Outback Regional Cattle Dog Trials, and live music from Eli Mosley at 9:00.
foxnebraska.com
State Fair: Holle Evert, Nebraska State Fair Director of Sales
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair features many vendors every year. Holle Evert, the Nebraska State Fair Director of Sales, joined NTV News and spoke about some of the vendors at the State Fair and what they have to offer.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair celebrates Older Nebraskans Day
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Organizers focused on the elderly on Monday, getting a huge turnout of people for its annual Older Nebraskans Day. The day is a staple of the Nebraska State Fair and has specific activities suited for them. The event also included a returning favorite from last year’s music lineup.
News Channel Nebraska
Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms
LINCOLN, Neb. -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, and Scottsbluff. Officials with the University of...
KSNB Local4
CCC enrollment numbers increase
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Central Community College has announced that its total college-wide enrollment for the fall 2022 semester is 6,209, which is up from 6,056 students at the start of the fall 2021 semester. The total is comprised of 2,203 on-campus students and 4,006 distance learning students. Total...
KSNB Local4
LGBTQ group contacting GI Northwest
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Another advocacy group wants to get involved in a controversy at Grand Island Northwest High School. In a press release, the LGBTQ support group OUTWest Nebraska said it wants a meeting with Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards. Earlier this summer, the district dropped the school’s student newspaper and journalism program after an edition which included content about LGBTQ issues and PRIDE month.
Nontraditional college students get option to complete degrees
LINCOLN — Married with three kids and working, Amanda Redler said she couldn’t manage the one-hour commute to a community college from her home in Albion to resume her college studies. So Redler turned to the Western Governors University, a completely online university that Nebraska helped found back...
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms move into northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Severe weather arrived in northeast Nebraska early Wednesday evening, though all severe thunderstorm warnings have expired for the time being. Pierce, Knox and Cedar Counties were all placed in severe thunderstorm warnings, with each of them canceled before the time they were initially scheduled to expire. More...
KSNB Local4
$138,000 in Reaching Your Potential Scholarship funds awarded to 24 Nebraskans
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - EducationQuest announced on Tuesday that 24 Nebraskans have been awarded a total of $138,000 in Reaching Your Potential Scholarship Funds. EducationQuest’s Reaching Your Potential Scholarship Program provides renewable scholarships to low-income Nebraska students who face obstacles to college. Applicants are referred by community agencies, colleges, and select high schools across the state. Recipients attending a two-year college receive $3,000 annually, and recipients attending a four-year college receive $6,300 annually.
1011now.com
Missing inmate arrested in Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln last month, has been arrested in Grand Island. Torrien Harris was taken into custody by the Grand Island Police Department on Tuesday. She failed to return to CCC-L on July 18 from her job assignment in the community.
KETV.com
Cameron the Capitol Cat has been returned
LINCOLN, Neb. — Cameron the Capitol Cat has been returned. A Facebook fan page dedicated to an informal Nebraska State Capitol mascot said Wednesday that Cameron The Capitol Cat was taken Tuesday evening. The post suggested the cat was abducted by two women seen placing the cat in a...
York News-Times
Wednesday, August 31 weather update for southeast Nebraska
Very warm with partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday. After 6 p.m., isolated showers and storms will start to push back into the area. Find out if rain will stick around for Thursday here.
Midwest Man Grows Pumpkin that Sets a New World Record
As people start gearing up for the cooler, fall weather, there are others trying to soak up the last bit of summer with their favorite activities. But as we start to head into September, people are going to start trading in their boating adventures for an afternoon at the pumpkin patch.
klkntv.com
Nebraska state senator takes issue with NSEA’s public school ad campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Education Association is focusing on success stories with its new campaign called Public School Proud. It highlights how public schools provide opportunities for all students. The group says the campaign will show how public schools create a more inclusive and fair society.
WOWT
Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska State Fair features top name entertainment
GRAND ISLAND — Fair goers to the Nebraska State Fair will see a few changes this year. “We’re trying to be more hospitable to our guests,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the fair. “We’re going to move them around the grounds more efficiently. A simple example is the interior trams. We basically had two courses last year. If you wanted to go from the west side of the grounds to the east side of the grounds, you’d ride one tram, and then you’d get off of it and get on another tram.”
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize 101 pounds of meth in vehicle on I-80 near York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thanks to the help of a state patrol K9, troopers seized 101 pounds of meth on Tuesday inside a vehicle near York. Around 1:10 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 east of York because of a license plate violation, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
iheart.com
Nebraska Named 3rd-Hardest Working State In The U.S.
(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska has some of the hardest workers in the country. That's according to WalletHub, which says Nebraska is the 3rd-hardest working state in the U.S. WalletHub's rankings are based on 10 factors including average hours spent working and number of workers with multiple jobs. WalletHub says the hardest-working state is Alaska and the least-hard working state is New Mexico. A full list of states is available here.
