ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jan. 6 Rioter Who Beat Police Officer With Trump Flag Gets 46 Months

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06F8yd_0hXKFC9Q00

A Pennsylvania man who beat a Washington, D.C., police officer with a Trump flag during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack was sentenced Friday to 46 months in prison, federal officials said.

Howard Richardson, 72, pleaded guilty earlier this year to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers at the Capitol, according to the Department of Justice.

Richardson waved a flag emblazoned with Trump’s name when he breached a restricted area of the Capitol, then he used the pole to strike a police officer several times, officials said.

“He raised it and forcefully swung it downward to strike an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department who was standing behind a metal barricade,” according to a Justice Department statement. “Richardson then struck the officer two more times, using enough force to break the flagpole.”

After that, Richardson then pushed a “large metal sign into a line of law enforcement officers” along with other rioters, officials said.

Richardson told the FBI he was “pissed off” about the 2020 presidential election and angry about alleged voter fraud, NBC News reported.

“This is a serious offense,” Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said when she sentenced Richardson. She said a video of the clash made it clear that Richardson was “very angry” when he swung his flagpole with the Trump flag at an officer.

“The intent has to be to injure the officer, there’s no other reason to do it,” she added, according to NBC. “It was an insurrection, it was not a protest, and certainly not a peaceful one.”

Richardson was arrested in November 2021 and pleaded guilty in April.

After he serves his nearly four-year prison sentence, Richardson will also be subject to three years of supervised release. He must also pay $2,000 in restitution.

The sentence is one of the longest handed down out so far in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Earlier this month, Thomas Robertson, an off-duty Virginia police officer who stormed the Capitol with a fellow officer, was sentenced to more than seven years in prison, matching the longest prison sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases.

But Justice Department officials are seeking the longest prison sentence yet against a Jan. 6 rioter, 17 years, for ex-police officer and former Marine Thomas Webster, who was found guilty in May of five felonies and a misdemeanor for his participation in the Capitol siege, including assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon, and engaging in an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.

The sentence would be nearly double the longest prison sentence handed down by a court in a Jan. 6 case to date, CBS News reported.

Webster’s sentencing is scheduled for next Friday.

More than 860 people have been arrested since Jan. 6 in connection with the attack, according to the Justice Department. More than 260 of them have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Comments / 115

LarryTheTableGuy
4d ago

🇺🇸 I'm glad the writer of this article mentioned that the flag on the pole had Trump's face on it, the person who is responsible for the riot and this man's actions. Trump has done more damage to America than anyone else, in its entire history.

Reply(7)
58
Karen Vierling
4d ago

Another, Trump supporter to add to the list of people going down for him 🙄 we're not even close to the end of that list Trump has on his Enemy Hate Hit List towards anyone who doesn't want to play nasty games along with him 😉 Wouldn't be surprised if Pence is still on his list !!

Reply
15
Tim Penny
4d ago

George Floyd would probably have been pleased to recieve that sentence instead of what he got. This is why people just can't understand our justice system.

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
City
Washington, DC
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Politics#Fbi#Police#Sentencing#Justice Department#The Department Of Justice#Nbc News
Daily Mail

Library police officer is killed during baton training after retired lieutenant, 58, hired to help with exercise took out a gun and fired a shot

A retired police officer fatally shot a woman during a training exercise at a Washington, D.C. library, according to the metropolitan police. Former police lieutenant Jesse Porter, 58, was arrested after he pulled out his gun and shot 25-year-old Maurica Manyan, from Maryland, in the conference room of the Anacostia Neighborhood Library.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents

Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NBC News

Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?

The Trump death toll climbed last week. On Friday, a man armed with an assault-style rifle tried to breach security at the Cincinnati, Ohio, FBI field office. After fleeing that office, authorities say Ricky Shiffer exchanged shots with police and was eventually killed by law enforcement in a cornfield near Wilmington. The Ohio man, who was already under investigation as a potential threat, wasn’t the first deluded victim of the deadly contagion of disinformation spewing from a depraved former president and his soulless sycophants, and it’s not likely he’ll be the last.
CINCINNATI, OH
Business Insider

Trump supporter who took private jet to Jan. 6 riot and called Capitol police 'traitors' pleads guilty to federal misdemeanor

Katherine Schwab traveled to Washington, DC, by private jet before the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors said. Video footage shows the Texas realtor calling Capitol police "traitors," per prosecutors. Schwab on Thursday pleaded guilty to disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. A Trump supporter who flew to Washington DC...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abovethelaw.com

Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!

Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
POTUS
Vice

Trump’s Money Man Just Flipped and Could Face 15 Years If He Lies

Former President Donald Trump’s long-serving Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg just signed up to become the presumptive star witness in the upcoming criminal trial of Trump’s family business. Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty to 15 felonies on Thursday morning, and admitted his role in helping the company compensate employees...
MANHATTAN, NY
HuffPost

HuffPost

133K+
Followers
8K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy