Energy Industry

International Business Times

New Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine Possible As Satellite Images Show Russia Accumulating Missiles

Russia could be preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine as satellite images show Moscow accumulating missiles in Belarus. The Russian army is believed to have accumulated between 15 to 60 missiles for the S-300 and S-400 missile systems. Additionally, images also showed between 10 and 14 S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems, three radar systems and two anti-aircraft defense systems. The weapons were being stored at the Zyabrovka airfield in Gomel Oblast, Belarus, satellite images shared by independent Belarusian monitoring group Belaruski Hajun showed.
Washington Examiner

Moscow, we have a problem: Russian soldiers grow weary of war

In July, I wrote an article asking how long Russian soldiers would hold on in Ukraine. Less than a month later, we are seeing soldiers, and now units, questioning why Russia is at war in Ukraine and refusing to fight — publicly. The Security Service of Ukraine has been...
nationalinterest.org

China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia

“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Business Insider

Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there

Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
