Read full article on original website
Related
Putin is trapped and desperate. Will his friends in the west rescue him? | Simon Tisdall
Russia’s leader and his sympathisers could use old conflicts to distract attention from Ukraine and weaken European unity
International Business Times
New Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine Possible As Satellite Images Show Russia Accumulating Missiles
Russia could be preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine as satellite images show Moscow accumulating missiles in Belarus. The Russian army is believed to have accumulated between 15 to 60 missiles for the S-300 and S-400 missile systems. Additionally, images also showed between 10 and 14 S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems, three radar systems and two anti-aircraft defense systems. The weapons were being stored at the Zyabrovka airfield in Gomel Oblast, Belarus, satellite images shared by independent Belarusian monitoring group Belaruski Hajun showed.
Ukrainian Forces Kill 82 Russians, Destroy 30 Units of Equipment: Report
Ukraine reported inflicting heavy damage on Russian forces during the first day of a major counteroffensive in southern Ukraine.
With Sweden and Finland, NATO wouldn't just get bigger. The alliance would also get a firepower boost
Sweden and Finland are moving to join the NATO alliance. The move is a major rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who attacked Ukraine in part over concerns of NATO expansion. These two countries will be able to provide NATO with valuable military assets, including in the intelligence domain. Sweden...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kim Jong-Un's Sister Asks South Korean President To 'Shut His Mouth' After Seoul Offers Aid In Return For Nuclear Disarmament
Kim Jong-un's powerful sister Kim Yo Jong has asked the South Korean president to "shut his mouth" after the neighbouring nation offered economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament. What Happened: "It would have been more [favorable] for his image to shut his mouth, rather than talking nonsense as he...
Embarrassing losses are making Russian forces very cautious around one of Putin's most prized military outposts
Russian military sites in Crimea have been hit by a series of explosions over the past two weeks. Ukraine hasn't officially taken credit, but officials have suggested it was involved in the blasts. Russia hasn't formally blamed Ukraine, but it's being more cautious with its forces around Crimea. A series...
studyfinds.org
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would cause 5 billion people to die — of hunger
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A nuclear war between the United States and Russia would cause a global famine, wiping out almost two-thirds of the world’s population, according to new research. A team at Rutgers University say more than five billion people would die of hunger following a full-scale...
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
Washington Examiner
Moscow, we have a problem: Russian soldiers grow weary of war
In July, I wrote an article asking how long Russian soldiers would hold on in Ukraine. Less than a month later, we are seeing soldiers, and now units, questioning why Russia is at war in Ukraine and refusing to fight — publicly. The Security Service of Ukraine has been...
Drone strike hits Russia's Black Sea fleet in Ukraine's occupied Crimea
Russia’s naval headquarters for its Black Sea fleet in Ukraine’s occupied Crimea was hit by a drone Saturday, a Russian official said. The Moscow installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, took to Telegram to confirm the hit and said a drone crashed into the roof of the building.
Ukraine Situation Report: Army Of North Korean ‘Volunteers’ Said To Be Ready To Help Russia
KCNARussian state TV floats a report that 100,000 North Koreans could backfill mounting losses and rebuild occupied territory.
nationalinterest.org
China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia
“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
‘We realized that there’s no way we can return’: Russia’s best and brightest are leaving the country in record numbers. 6 young Russians explain why they left
"We realized that there's no way we can return to Russia anytime soon. Once we get in, we might not be able to get out."
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Business Insider
Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there
Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
Poland threatens to turn ‘all our cannon’ on EU in rule-of-law row
Poland’s national-conservative government has significantly toughened its rhetoric in its rule-of-law standoff with Brussels, threatening to turn “all our cannon” on the European Commission and if necessary build a coalition to unseat its president. If the EU executive “tries to push us against the wall we will...
He was abducted and tortured by Russian soldiers. Then they started using his Instagram to push pro-Kremlin propaganda
Before the war broke out, Igor Kurayan, a 55-year-old from the southern Ukrainian port city of Kherson, shared frequent gardening updates on social media.
americanmilitarynews.com
Zelenskiy says Ukrainian forces will target Russian troops who shoot at nuclear power plant
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Ukrainian forces will target any Russian soldiers who shoot at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant as the two sides continue to trade blame over recent incidents of shelling at the plant.
Russia is burning $10 million a day of natural gas usually destined for Germany before Moscow choked off supply
The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline before Russia slashed its gas exports to Europe.
Comments / 2