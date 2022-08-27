Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Maya Williams provides the difference for Central Dauphin field hockey in win against Conestoga Valley
Maya Williams found the back of the net in overtime to provide the difference for Central Dauphin in a 3-2 win over Conestoga Valley Wednesday.
Greencastl-Antrim downs East Pennsboro in battle of Bruner brothers
Aric Bruner got the best of this battle of coaching brothers as his Greencastle-Antrim Blue Devils took down Adam Bruner’s East Pennsboro Panthers, 2-1, Wednesday. Cooper Noblit and Andrew Bowers each had a goal for the Blue Devils in the win.
Former Waynesboro standout Forrest Rhyne returning to Indianapolis Colts as practice squad member
Forrest Rhyne was not a free agent for long. A day after failing to make the cut with the Indianapolis Colts, the former Waynesboro standout has been signed back to the team as a member of the practice squad. Rhyne reportedly had a strong camp with the Colts after signing...
Quesenberry, Bogovic help Cedar Cliff score volleyball win against Lower Dauphin
Cedar Cliff scored a 3-0 girls volleyball win against Lower Dauphin Wednesday. The Colts won by scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-17. Katie Quesenberry had eight kills, five aces and three blocks for the Colts, Madi Bogovic had nine kills and two aces, Megan Holmes had four kills and four aces and Kathryn Sansom had six blocks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evelyn Morris’ 4 goals help Northern field hockey notch win against Bermudian Springs
Evelyn Morris scored four goals Wednesday to help lead Northern to a 10-3 win against Bermudian Springs. Maura “MJ” Simpson added two goals and one assists, Olivia Anderson had one goal and two assists and Madison Snyder and Clare Colgan each had one goal and one assist.
Maddie Eisner’s 4 goals lead Red land field hockey to win against Cedar Cliff
Maddie Eisner scored four goals Wednesday to lead Red Land to a 6-1 field hockey win against Cedar Cliff. Ashton Kolmansberger added a goal and an assist for the Patriots, and Kiera Gibson had a goal.
Middletown boys soccer opens season with 2-1 win at Camp Hill
CAMP HILL - Middletown’s boys soccer team opened up its season Wednesday in convincing fashion by going toe-to-toe with defending District 3 champions Camp Hill. And, for a team who underachieved at 8-10 last fall, the Blue Raiders (1-0) managed the upset, 2-1, at Seibert Park.
Cedar Cliff girls tennis takes down Lower Dauphin
Cedar Cliff scored a 3-2 tennis win over Lower Dauphin Wednesday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Karli Dacosta’s 2 goals help Red Land sink Susquenita
Karli Dacosta scored a pair of goals Wednesday to help lead Red Land to a 4-0 win over Susquenita. Carlee Collier added a goal and an assist for the Patriots, and Natalie Danner had a goal. Hailey Drust also had an assist.
Bannister, Huber help Middletown score volleyball win against Red Land
Middletown scored a 3-0 volleyball win over Red Land Wednesday. The Blue Raiders won by scores for 25-18, 25-9 and 25-19. Lily Bannister had nine kills, two blocks and six aces for Middletown, Addison Huber added 22 assists, three kills, two aces and three digs, and Lena Jones had five kills and two blocks. Christine Miller added four kills and five digs, Kaley Hileman had four kills and Maddie Fox had three kills and a block.
Camp Hill girls tennis downs Middletown
Camp Hill scored a 4-1 win over Middletown Wednesday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Scenes from Middletown’s 2-1 win over Camp Hill in boys soccer
Middletown’s Landon Keyser scored 2 goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to give Middletown enough to defeat Camp Hill 2-1 in boys soccer at Camp Hill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hazing has not been a team tradition at Middletown | PennLive letters
I taught and coached at Middletown High School for 30 years. I was involved in the baseball program for 15 years, girls basketball for 2 and football for 20 ending in 2020. In all those years it was my experience that Middletown coaches were vigilant to prevent even the most innocent forms of hazing.
Keep an eye on these Mid-Penn boys as cross country season gets underway
The Mid-Penn has produced some of Pennsylvania’s top runners across the past several years, but who is next?
Central Dauphin bus contractor says pandemic ‘inflamed’ driver shortage
The primary bus contractor for Central Dauphin School District says it is working to train new drivers amid a shortage that has derailed the start of school for districts throughout the nation. The lack of drivers has been a growing problem for years, according to observers, but has accelerated recently...
Superhero window washers visit Children’s Hospital in Hershey
Putting aside their usual tools of the trade, a trio of superhero window washers suited up as Spiderman, Superman and Captain America to rappel down the side of Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey. During their rappel down the side of the hospital, they posed for photos as...
Man said he was ‘going to shoot somebody’ before leading police on central Pa. manhunt: police
An armed man who caused Shippensburg schools to go on lockdown while he was on the run last week had told his children’s mother he was “going to get locked up and going to shoot somebody,” police said. The Shippensburg Area School District and Shippensburg University were...
Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s en route to Cumberland County shopping center
A duo of fast casual restaurants is joining the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. Chipotle Mexican Grill and Jersey Mike’s Subs are under development at 1120 Carlisle Road in a former First National Bank. No opening dates have been announced, but judging by the construction progress both should be up and running in the coming weeks.
Half of Pennsylvania falls under drought watch after a summer with little rain
Residents of 36 Pennsylvania counties are being asked to reduce their water usage as the result of a drought watch, state officials said Wednesday. A number of central Pennsylvania counties are under the watch, including: Dauphin, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and Berks. “A few counties have experienced very dry conditions over...
Hershey Med president leaves job; national search for replacement planned
Deborah Berini has left her job as president of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. A brief statement from Penn State Health on Monday gives no reason for her departure, and a spokeswoman said she would provide no further information. Deborah Addo, the executive vice president and chief...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
177K+
Followers
74K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0