Friday night scoreboard – August 26
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area, including South Dakota and Iowa high school football here:KELOLAND SportsZone – August 26
MLB
Twins 9 Giants 0
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 14, Deuel 7
Alcester-Hudson 12, Corsica/Stickney 6
Beresford 41, Milbank 6
Bon Homme 46, Kimball/White Lake 0
Brookings 26, Watertown 3
Canton 27, Sioux Falls Christian 20
Clark/Willow Lake 28, Webster 7
Colome 26, Gayville-Volin 20
Dakota Valley 15, Vermillion 3
DeSmet 36, Stanley County 7
Dell Rapids 33, Madison 14
Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Baltic 0
Florence/Henry 12, Britton-Hecla 6
Gregory 60, Wolsey-Wessington 34
Hamlin 52, Dell Rapids St. Mary 12
Herreid/Selby Area 30, Timber Lake 14
Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Faulkton 14
Howard 21, Canistota 20
Ipswich 58, Langford 8
Jones County 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 0
Lyman 40, New Underwood 0
Lincoln 29 Roosevelt 13
Mobridge-Pollock 51, Dakota Hills 0
Parkston 22, Platte-Geddes 14
Redfield 14, Groton Area 12
Sioux Valley 35, Sisseton 12
Tea Area 45, Huron 6
Yankton 45 Mitchell 6
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 32, IKM-Manning 0
ADM, Adel 43, Gilbert 14
AGWSR, Ackley 36, Belmond-Klemme 8
Albia 20, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0
Ames 33, Marshalltown 17
Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Union Community, LaPorte City 14
BCLUW, Conrad 20, East Marshall, LeGrand 14, OT
Baxter 50, Colo-NESCO 8
Bedford 76, Lamoni 6
Benton Community 35, Grinnell 0
Bondurant Farrar 36, Ballard 7
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42, River Valley, Correctionville 6
CAM, Anita 26, Fremont Mills, Tabor 25
Carlisle 35, Winterset 18
Carroll 28, Denison-Schleswig 0
Cascade,Western Dubuque 21, Monticello 13
Cedar Falls 14, Johnston 0
Cedar Rapids, Washington 47, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6
Central City 44, Lone Tree 21
Central Clinton, DeWitt 46, Davenport, Central 0
Central Lyon 52, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 48, Eagle Grove 20
Clear Creek-Amana 26, Marion 0
Clear Lake 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 22, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 6
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 28, Clarinda 12
Davenport, West 20, Clinton 14
Denver 25, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20
Des Moines, North 30, Des Moines, Hoover 6
Dike-New Hartford 42, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 14
Durant-Bennett 38, Sigourney-Keota 14
East Buchanan, Winthrop 54, Highland, Riverside 0
East Union, Afton 35, Murray 0
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61, Griswold 22
Forest City 46, Lake Mills 6
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 21, Unity Christian 13
Glenwood 43, Atlantic 27
Grundy Center 27, South Hardin 6
Hudson 37, Jesup 0
Indianola 26, Ankeny Centennial 20
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 34, Logan-Magnolia 12
LeMars 17, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14
Lenox 76, Seymour 12
Linn-Mar, Marion 41, Muscatine 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 42, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Mason City 35, Fort Dodge 30
Mount Ayr 54, Nodaway Valley 0
Mount Vernon 28, Anamosa 0
New Hampton 22, MFL-Mar-Mac 19
Newton 39, Knoxville 17
North Fayette Valley 35, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6
North Scott, Eldridge 47, Davenport, North 7
Northwood-Kensett 55, Riceville 12
Oelwein 36, Charles City 13
Ogden 41, Perry 0
Ottumwa 21, Oskaloosa 20
Pekin 20, Eldon Cardinal 0
Pella Christian 56, Des Moines Christian 28
Pleasant Valley 37, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 6
Red Oak 41, Riverside, Oakland 0
Ruthven-Ayrshire 40, Kingsley-Pierson 38
Shenandoah 36, Missouri Valley 24
Sidney 21, Wayne, Corydon 16
Sioux Center 14, Sheldon 6
Sioux City, East 35, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 3
South Central Calhoun 48, East Sac County 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 34, Roland-Story, Story City 28, OT
South O’Brien, Paullina 32, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0
Southeast Polk 38, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 24
Southeast Valley 20, Interstate 35,Truro 7
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 44, Audubon 20
Southwest Valley 17, Central Decatur, Leon 11
Spirit Lake 27, Spencer 16
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 65, Ar-We-Va, Westside 19
St. Mary’s, Remsen 42, Harris-Lake Park 7
Sumner-Fredericksburg 44, Starmont 6
Treynor 21, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 17
Underwood 58, Tri-Center, Neola 14
Urbandale 27, Bettendorf 14
Valley, West Des Moines 17, Waukee Northwest 7
Van Meter 35, Earlham 6
WACO, Wayland 57, Springville 22
Wahlert, Dubuque 31, West Delaware, Manchester 14
Washington 21, Burlington 14
West Branch 61, Lisbon 20
West Central, Maynard 46, Kee, Lansing 32
West Hancock, Britt 32, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8
Western Christian 21, West Lyon, Inwood 7
Williamsburg 31, Regina, Iowa City 0
MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Coon Rapids 21, Brainerd 20
Delano 27, Chisago Lakes 6
Nicollet 40, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 38
Red Rock Central 48, Sleepy Eye 8
Renville County West 27, Kingsland 24
Rocori 31, Becker 10Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.
Comments / 0