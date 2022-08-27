The Extra Point: Brantley vs Houston County

COLUMBIA, Ala. (WDHN) — Houston County welcomes in one of the toughest teams in the 1A classification, the Brantley Bulldogs.

Brantley has been the kings of 1A region two for the past decade, Houston County looking to dethrone the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs beat the Lions 33-6.

