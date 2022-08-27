ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Pablo police arrest man for carjacking outside casino

By Phil Mayer
 5 days ago

SAN PABLO, Calif. ( KRON ) — The San Pablo Police Department arrested a suspect accused of carjacking, kidnapping, and robbery, police said Friday. Police said the incident happened outside the San Pablo Lytton Casino at 13255 San Pablo Avenue.

The victim was sleeping in his car when two men wearing ski masks brandished a gun at him, police said. The man ordered the victim to drive away and took his car, leaving him in a nearby neighborhood.

Several local agencies worked with the San Pablo Investigations Unit to find the suspects. One suspect was arrested on Aug. 12.

The second suspect was located in Oakland on Friday, San Pablo police said. SPPD’s SWAT team was called to the residence and was found hiding in the attic after a three-hour standoff. Police found a loaded rifle along with the suspect.

