Bettendorf man wins $50,000 lottery prize from gas station ticket
BETTENDORF, Iowa — A Bettendorf man walked away with an extra $50,000 on Monday after claiming a lottery prize he won from a hometown gas station. Todd Rands won the sixth top prize in Iowa Lottery's "Power Shot" scratch game and claimed his prize on Monday, Aug. 29. He...
WQAD
How the changing sun angle brings different seasons to the Quad Cities
MOLINE, Ill. — Fall is quickly approaching as we near the beginning of September. That means many things, including shorter lengths of daylight each day, earlier sunsets, and later sunrises. It also means the angle of the sun will undergo a rapid transformation for the remainder of the year,...
WQAD
Morning Quad Cities Weather | Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Dry skies and low levels of humidity move in for the rest of the week ahead. Showers and storms return by the weekend.
'Anne Frank: A History for Today' Putnam Museum exhibit to open Sept. 2
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Putnam Museum and Science Center is set to open a traveling exhibit honoring the life and legacy of Anne Frank as part of a wider anti-bigotry initiative in the Quad Cities. The exhibit, titled "Anne Frank: The History of Today", will open on Sept. 2...
