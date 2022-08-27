The Extra Point: Luverne vs Geneva County

HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN) — The Geneva County Bulldogs have quite the new look in 2022. Head Coach Josh Thompson moved up from his assistant role to take over the program.

Friday night, Geneva County welcomed in the Luverne Tigers to Dixie Howell Stadium.

Josh Thompson gets his first win as the Bulldogs head coach with a 14-7 victory over Luverne.

