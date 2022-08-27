Highlights and Lowlights from the Cowboys Final Preseason Game

The 2022 preseason has come to a close for the Dallas Cowboys following a 27-26 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Friday night.

With roster cuts coming early next week, here’s some of the good and the bad from the Cowboys’ preseason finale.

GOOD

DaRon Bland : Bland might be the most consistent player the Cowboys have had during the preseason. Bland once again showed fantastic instincts against both the run and the pass, with a highlight breakup in the end zone. Bland did allow a touchdown reception, but even on that play he was in good position.

Brandon Smith : Smith had downfield receptions in each of the first two preseason games, and punctuated his strong showing with an impressive toe-tap touchdown reception in the third quarter. Smith may not end up on the roster, but he’s certainly earned a shot at the practice squad.

Matt Waletzko : Waletzko was incredibly impressive at left tackle in the second half, particularly when you consider how much time he’s missed due to injury during camp. Waletzko showed good foot quickness, and played much stronger than he did at North Dakota.

Will Grier : Grier struggled at times with his accuracy, but his athleticism and toughness really stood out, going 12-22 for 88 yards, two touchdowns, and another 26 yards on the ground. It wasn’t an all-world performance, but you can see the traits that could make him a smoother transition in the event that the backup quarterback has to play this season.

BAD

Josh Ball : The Cowboys are going to begin the search for Tyron Smith’s replacement by evaluating their internal options. Josh Ball showed on Friday night that he isn’t one of the viable solutions. Ball was a bit better when playing right tackle in the second half, but struggled immensely in the first half when protecting the blind side.

Nahshon Wright : Wright had an interception, but once again struggled to locate the ball at times, and had a couple of costly penalties. The strong practices Wright had throughout training camp have simply not translated to game reps.

GOOD and BAD

Sam Williams : Williams managed a sack, and flashed his impressive get-off, but Williams once again was the target of 15-yard penalties, and failed to consistently show a pass rush plan. Williams is largely trying to win his pass rush reps right now by running around the tackle, or bull-rushing to the tackle’s chest. The Cowboys need him to develop more consistent pass rush moves to have an impact in 2022.