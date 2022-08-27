ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Highlights and Lowlights from the Cowboys Final Preseason Game

By Bobby Belt
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E8TbW_0hXKDUiq00

The 2022 preseason has come to a close for the Dallas Cowboys following a 27-26 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Friday night.

With roster cuts coming early next week, here’s some of the good and the bad from the Cowboys’ preseason finale.

GOOD

DaRon Bland : Bland might be the most consistent player the Cowboys have had during the preseason. Bland once again showed fantastic instincts against both the run and the pass, with a highlight breakup in the end zone. Bland did allow a touchdown reception, but even on that play he was in good position.

Brandon Smith : Smith had downfield receptions in each of the first two preseason games, and punctuated his strong showing with an impressive toe-tap touchdown reception in the third quarter. Smith may not end up on the roster, but he’s certainly earned a shot at the practice squad.

Matt Waletzko : Waletzko was incredibly impressive at left tackle in the second half, particularly when you consider how much time he’s missed due to injury during camp. Waletzko showed good foot quickness, and played much stronger than he did at North Dakota.

Will Grier : Grier struggled at times with his accuracy, but his athleticism and toughness really stood out, going 12-22 for 88 yards, two touchdowns, and another 26 yards on the ground. It wasn’t an all-world performance, but you can see the traits that could make him a smoother transition in the event that the backup quarterback has to play this season.

BAD

Josh Ball : The Cowboys are going to begin the search for Tyron Smith’s replacement by evaluating their internal options. Josh Ball showed on Friday night that he isn’t one of the viable solutions. Ball was a bit better when playing right tackle in the second half, but struggled immensely in the first half when protecting the blind side.

Nahshon Wright : Wright had an interception, but once again struggled to locate the ball at times, and had a couple of costly penalties. The strong practices Wright had throughout training camp have simply not translated to game reps.

GOOD and BAD

Sam Williams : Williams managed a sack, and flashed his impressive get-off, but Williams once again was the target of 15-yard penalties, and failed to consistently show a pass rush plan. Williams is largely trying to win his pass rush reps right now by running around the tackle, or bull-rushing to the tackle’s chest. The Cowboys need him to develop more consistent pass rush moves to have an impact in 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Confirms Cowboys' Replacement For Tyron Smith

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating blow to their offensive line last week, as Tyron Smith went down with an avulsion fracture. While on 105.3 The Fan this week, Jerry Jones revealed who'll replace the All-Pro offensive tackle. Jones said it's "safe to say" rookie Tyler Smith will be the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys, Jets Are Reportedly Discussing Trade

The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets are reportedly discussing a notable trade. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Cowboys are attempting to trade for an offensive lineman. Dallas is lacking depth at the tackle spots following Tyron Smith's serious leg injury. "Dallas Cowboys are attempting to...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks. But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Cowboys Trade Rumor

The Cowboys and the Jets are reportedly discussing a trade on Monday. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, Dallas is looking to boost its depth on the offensive line. "Dallas Cowboys are attempting to trade for New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, per a league source," Wilson reports.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Arlington, TX
Football
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Grier
The Spun

Look: Mike McCarthy Is Hinting At Big Potential Move

Clearly, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't afraid to hint at the team's next move. When asked Wednesday if the Cowboys will add a veteran offensive lineman, McCarthy responded, "Stay tuned." The timing of this comment from McCarthy is interesting to say the least. ESPN's Todd Archer reported Wednesday...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make eye-opening moves behind Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys have full confidence in Dak Prescott. That much isn’t even in question after they signed him to a $160 million deal the previous year even after coming off a season-ending injury. But their latest move might be taking that trust a little too far. Well, at least for the time being. According […] The post Cowboys make eye-opening moves behind Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency News

With Tyron Smith out for an extended period of time with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring every option at left tackle. Well, it turns out one of those options is signing Jason Peters. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are scheduled to visit with Peters this week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preseason Games#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Nfl#The Seattle Seahawks
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys to meet with free agent T Jason Peters

One of the top free agents will meet with the Cowboys about their sudden left tackle issue. Jason Peters is scheduled to visit with the team, Todd Archer of ESPN.com tweets. The Cowboys are set to be without All-Pro Tyron Smith for months — perhaps the season — after he suffered a severe leg injury last week. Smith is now on Dallas’ in-season IR. Peters would be an interesting replacement, given his accomplishments and age.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Insider links Jets' Denzel Mims to Cowboys following trade request

The agent for New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims confirmed ahead of this past weekend that the 24-year-old was requesting a trade coming off a season that he finished with a paltry eight catches for 133 yards and zero touchdowns across 11 games. Jets head coach Robert Saleh later...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Jerry Buss Attempted To Purchase Dallas Cowboys

The history of the Los Angeles Lakers is filled with plenty of intrigue and drama, and Hulu has captivated the fanbase with its 10-part docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.”. Lakers governor Jeanie Buss was heavily involved in the project and has expressed her wish to...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Ja Morant Flexes Massive Memphis Mansion

Ja Morant has quickly become one of the most entertaining superstars in the entire NBA. He plays with a ton of swagger and he has turned the Memphis Grizzlies into one of the most fun teams to watch in the entire league. Last year, the Grizzlies were second in the Western Conference, and if it weren't for Morant's injury against the Golden State Warriors, there is a reasonable chance they would have made the Western Conference Finals.
MEMPHIS, TN
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy