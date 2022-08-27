Read full article on original website
WECT
2022 HGTV Smart Home winner chosen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - HGTV announced Aug. 31 that the winner of the HGTV Smart Home 2022 contest has been chosen. Per the announcement, Leah Nadorff of Columbia, S.C. has won the $1.2 million prize package, which consisted of:. A 3,000-square-foot home. A 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300. $100,000 from LendingTree.
WIS-TV
National Cinema Day is bringing $3 tickets for one day in Sept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Movie lovers will get the chance to buy $3 tickets at more than 3,000 locations in September. National Cinema Day is on Saturday, Sept. 3, and is celebrated on over 30,000 screens across the United States. Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said the day is a celebration of the return to cinemas, “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”
Publix announces new location in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A northeast Richland County community will be getting a new grocery store at some time in the future. Publix Super Markets announced on Tuesday that it had executed a lease on a new store location in the Pontiac community. While details are still extremely limited, Publix announced that the store will be located on the northwest corner of Spears Creek Church and Earth roads.
Florence News Journal
HopeHealth celebrates National Health Center Week
HopeHealth celebrated National Health Center Week by hosting receptions at its Lake City and Hemingway locations. National Health Center Week is held every August to bring awareness to the importance of community health centers like HopeHealth. In Lake City, the legislative reception was well-attended by community leaders and elected officials...
Food giveaway happening in North Charleston Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need. “We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told […]
Project Life celebrates 30 years of service to Orangeburg youth
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Project Life: Positeen is celebrating 30 years of service to Orangeburg youth. The learning center was opened in 1992 by councilwoman Liz Keitt. “We knew the Lord had to be a part of it and doing all of this, we just obeyed him because we knew the children needed the help," said Keitt.
Pot of money up for grabs for nonprofits, small businesses in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mark Hill is the CEO of Parents Overseeing Planted Seeds and a community leader with G.A.N.G.S. for peace, two nonprofits that focus on providing grassroots services to the Columbia-area community. He describes difficulties when trying to get funding for the organizations. "There's a lot of different...
coladaily.com
Attainable workforce housing coming to BullStreet District
New attainable housing is coming to the BullStreet community, featuring 90 rental apartment units with accompanying amenities. Construction for the project will soon begin in downtown Columbia. The apartment complex, known as Midtown at BullStreet, will cover approximately two acres near Page Ellington Park, a new 20-acre city park. Midtown...
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this spot in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Columbia caregiver awarded national scholarship to pursue care-related career
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After serving as a caregiver for both of her parents, a Columbia caregiver is now getting a helping hand in pursuing a care-related career. LaKecia Robinson was recently awarded a national caregiver scholarship program by Griswold Home Care, an in-home senior care franchise, and its nonprofit, the Jean Griswold Foundation.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina
Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store is projected to open first quarter of 2024 and will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
abccolumbia.com
Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project introduces ‘phase 2’
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia residents are getting a better idea of the second phase of the Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project will look like once it has been completed. The state department of transportation is making changes to what is commonly referred to as malfunction junction. Drivers gathered...
msn.com
$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Lugoff
Sunday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing produced a ticket worth $200,000. The ticket was sold at S M Mart at 840 Hwy 1 S. in Lugoff. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Sunday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.
The Post and Courier
Columbia To-Do List (August 31-Sept. 6): Patti LaBelle, Prince tribute show and First Thursday
There’s a certain caliber of musician whose legacy is so self-evident that making the case for why you need to go see them perform is almost pointless. Patti LaBelle, the “Godmother of Soul,” is such an artist. An R&B dynamo with decades of hits and diva charisma to spare, LaBelle’s iconic soprano is so indelibly intertwined in the history of American popular music that, even at 78, it is required listening. The singer hosts a “legendary evening” with the Terence Young Experience this Friday, Sept. 2. Tickets run from $62-$127, and the show starts at 8 p.m. More info at thetownship.org. KYLE PETERSEN.
Marriott Columbia Completes Guest Rooms and Suites Renovation
COLUMBIA, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Marriott Columbia announces the completion of its guest rooms and suites renovation. Owned and managed by Columbia Sussex, the Marriott Columbia is located on Main Street in the heart of downtown Columbia, which encompasses a 36-block area, and is minutes from the State Capital, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, historic homes, and Bull Street Stadium. Columbia also is home to the University of South Carolina and has hosted Southeast Conference football teams, fans and performers at Colonial Life Arena and Township Auditorium from Bob Dylan to Elton John. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
Food expiration labels: What they actually tell you
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Food costs are rising due to inflation. And if you like to eat, you've noticed the increase. So if you’re trying to save on groceries some tips could help you hang onto them a little longer. The expiration date you see on your food doesn't...
abccolumbia.com
Fort Jackson welcomes new Commanding General
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Wednesday Fort Jackson welcomed its new commanding general. Brigadier General Jason E. Kelly will become the 53rd Commanding General for the Fort. Brigadier General Patrick Michaelis is retiring to becomes the Commandant of Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M University. Kelly has served 28 years in the...
West Ashley family says neighborhood flooding getting worse
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several inches of rain fell on Monday across the Lowcountry leaving extensive flooding behind. That led to major problems on roadways and properties taking a toll on drivers, homeowners, and business owners. The flooding impacts were felt in the City of Charleston, North Charleston, and more. For one West Ashley family, […]
wach.com
Boil Water Advisory for Columbia Avenue residents
Columbia Water is advising residents on Columbia Avenue to boil their water until further notice. Customers on 566 Columbia Ave and the 600 Block of Columbia Ave are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking cooking, or ice making, according to officials. Anyone else also experience loss of water or low water pressure should also do the same.
abccolumbia.com
Former Clarendon & Williamsburg superintendent passes away
CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A former superintendent who made history in South Carolina has recently passed away. The State Department of Education says in 1994, Dr. Rose Wilder became the first Black female superintendent in the state since Reconstruction, when she served as superintendent for Clarendon County School District 2.
