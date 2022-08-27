ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IN

Country Music News from Tuesday, August 30th, 2022

EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON. Indiana's Oldest Continuous Festival...A Library of Congress "Local Legacy" 2nd Sep at Chelsea Jubilee Park. The Madison Farmers Market. 3rd Sep at Madison Farmers Market - Broadway Fountain.
MADISON SCHOOLS RESOURCE OFFICER RESIGNS

As promised in our statement yesterday, we wanted to update you on the situation. As of August 30, 2022, Tim Armstrong has resigned from all positions (School Resource Officer and coaching responsibilities) effective immediately and is no longer an employee of the Madison Consolidated School district. Any further inquiries need...
