1 dead, 2 hurt including child in Portage shooting

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — One woman is dead and two people were hurt in a Friday night shooting in Portage.

Around 11 p.m., officers with the Portage Department of Public Safety were sent to westbound I-94 at Oakland Drive after receiving reports of shooting between two vehicles in the area.

Responding officers found two women and one child suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A 22-year-old Kalamazoo woman was taken to the hospital where she died, PDPS said.

The other woman and the child were taken into surgery. Their conditions are unknown.

PDPS said a 42-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested near the scene on unrelated charges after he was seen running away from the area and trying to get into a passing vehicle.

Officers are looking for a second vehicle believed to have been involved. It is described as a dark color Pontiac Grand Am.

An AR-15 was found near the scene. PDPS said the firearm was reported stolen in Kalamazoo County in 2016.

Kalamazoo County Dispatch confirmed that the on and off ramps leading to westbound I-94 at Oakland Drive in Portage were shut down. All lanes are now back open.

