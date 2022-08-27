ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, 2 hurt including child in Portage shooting

By Corinne Moore, Anna Skog
 5 days ago

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — One woman is dead and two people were hurt in a Friday night shooting in Portage.

Around 11 p.m., officers with the Portage Department of Public Safety were sent to westbound I-94 at Oakland Drive after receiving reports of shooting between two vehicles in the area.

Responding officers found two women and one child suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A 22-year-old Kalamazoo woman was taken to the hospital where she died, PDPS said.

The other woman and the child were taken into surgery. Their conditions are unknown.

PDPS said a 42-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested near the scene on unrelated charges after he was seen running away from the area and trying to get into a passing vehicle.

Officers are looking for a second vehicle believed to have been involved. It is described as a dark color Pontiac Grand Am.

An AR-15 was found near the scene. PDPS said the firearm was reported stolen in Kalamazoo County in 2016.

Kalamazoo County Dispatch confirmed that the on and off ramps leading to westbound I-94 at Oakland Drive in Portage were shut down. All lanes are now back open.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P35DN_0hXKCquV00
    A shooting shut down both the on and off ramp to westbound I-94 on Friday night. (Aug. 26, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bRUWV_0hXKCquV00
    A shooting shut down both the on and off ramp to westbound I-94 on Friday night. (Aug. 26, 2022)

We will continue to update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

