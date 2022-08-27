Read full article on original website
Andalusia Star News
Bulldogs open region play on road at Dale County
Coming off wins over two quality opponents, Andalusia (2-0) looks to begin region play with a win at Dale County (0-2) Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. The teams meet for the first time since 1997 in their seventh matchup as the Bulldogs have a 4-2 series lead over the Warriors.
Florala looks to build on opening-game win
After overcoming a six-point halftime deficit in the season opener, Florala (1-0, 0-0 1A Region 2) opens region play with a trip to Georgiana (2-0, 1-0) Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. This year will mark the 42nd all-time contest between the two teams. The Panthers have a 24-17 lead...
GALLERY: Five graduate as first class of Covington Christian Women’s Job Corps program
Driven by the Lord’s strength and guidance of their mentors, five ladies have a new outlook on life after completing the Covington Christian Women’s Job Corps program last week. Cassandra Cowart, Kara Curry, Latoya Foster, Haley Owens, and Katherine Thompson represent Covington CWJC’s Class of 2022 as the...
Mae’s Mutts plans expansion after breaking ground on new facility
After several years of serving pet owners across the area, a local business has broken ground on a new facility as it looks to expand and increase services. Mae’s Mutts opened in Andalusia in 2019, but owner Elisha Bowling has been at it much longer starting a pet grooming business about 12 years ago in Indiana. She and her husband, Robert, moved to Andalusia where Elisha continued her business by opening Mae’s Mutts.
Andalusia Health publishes 2021 community benefit report
Andalusia Health published its community benefit report for the 2021 calendar year Wednesday. This yearly report outlines specific ways the hospital is positively contributing to Andalusia and its surrounding areas, and spotlights the various ways it is working to support the health and well-being of the community it calls home – an investment which has become increasingly essential in recent years.
