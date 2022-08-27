UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Auto theft: Cedar Road. At 8:15 p.m. Aug. 24, a Bedford Heights woman, 40, reported that she left running the engine of her car, a 2016 Nissan Maxima, as she went inside the restaurant Sauce the City, 14480 Cedar Road, to pick up her order. While she was in the restaurant, someone drove off in her car, striking another car on South Green Road while leaving the area.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO