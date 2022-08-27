Read full article on original website
Woman says former friend threatened to shoot up her house: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman reported Aug. 25 that a former friend was banging on her door for her to come out and fight and threatening to shoot up her home. The 18-year-old suspect was not at the home when officers arrived but was contacted by phone and given a trespass warning. Telecommunications...
Woman says brother bit head of her pet lizard: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported Aug. 28 that her brother bit the head of her bearded dragon support pet while on a Facetime call. She said he bit the reptile on the head and throat before she put it in its cage and called police. Officers spoke to the man, who denied...
Grand theft galore with vehicles stolen and damaged: Parma Police Blotter
Attempted theft of motor vehicle, Laurent Drive: On Aug. 11, a Laurent Drive resident called police after discovering someone attempted to steal their Hyundai Santa Fe from a parking lot. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said that morning they found their Hyundai Santa Fe damaged from the...
Bikers rev up to 80 mph in eluding police: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On July 31, police observed a black motorcycle without a license plate traveling west on East Pleasant Valley Road. The officer attempted to pull over the driver, who at first slowed before speeding away and turning southbound onto Broadview Road. The motorcycle, which was traveling more than 80 mph in...
Woman who left car running while picking up takeout order is auto theft victim: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Auto theft: Cedar Road. At 8:15 p.m. Aug. 24, a Bedford Heights woman, 40, reported that she left running the engine of her car, a 2016 Nissan Maxima, as she went inside the restaurant Sauce the City, 14480 Cedar Road, to pick up her order. While she was in the restaurant, someone drove off in her car, striking another car on South Green Road while leaving the area.
Irate Idaho driver resists arrest for drug abuse: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Aug. 9, an officer driving behind a speeding Nissan Sentra, which ran a red light on Independence Boulevard, smelled something funny. It turned out to be marijuana. The Nissan also had expired plates and the driver, who had a suspended license, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. When officers asked...
Sound of gunshots leads to arrest: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 10:15 p.m. Aug. 23, several callers reported hearing gunshots in the area of Richmond Road and Haverford and Oakmont drives. One caller pinpointed a Haverford Drive home as the location from where the shots may have emanated, and reported seeing a dark-colored sedan going down the street at high speed with a person hanging out of the car’s window.
cleveland19.com
2 workers critically injured after being hit by drunk driver, Stow police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two road crew workers were struck by a drunk driver who drove into their coned-off work zone early Wednesday morning, Stow police said. According to Stow police, the workers were painting a crosswalk and a stop bar at the intersection of Hiwood Avenue and Kent Road.
Brazen thief steals landscaper’s equipment: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Aug.13, police were dispatched to a Brookpark Road business regarding a theft. An arriving officer talked to a landscaper, who said he was mowing the grass when a man driving a ‘90s red Buick pulled into the lot and stole a backpack leaf blower and string trimmer that were sitting on the ground.
Biker crashes while fleeing police: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Aug. 5, police observed a speeding motorcycle on Bennett Road. Another officer located the silver cruiser-style motorcycle with saddle bags driven by a heavy-set man traveling 80 mph in a 35 mph zone on Akins Road. After striking the police cruiser, the motorcyclist continued on before running a stop...
Speeding drunk driver arrested with mustard on it: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
Drunken driving, Royalton Road: On Aug. 3, police observed a weaving and speeding vehicle traveling 58 mph on 35-mph Royalton Road. When told about the traffic issues, the woman -- who had yellow stains on her clothing -- had no idea she was traveling that fast. She looked confused and...
Man rams car into vehicle in Swagelok lot: Solon Police Blotter
At 5 a.m. Aug. 26, an employee of Swagelok, 6050 Cochran Road, reported that as he sat in his car in the company’s parking lot, a Dodge Challenger driven by a man pulled up and the man began to yell at him. The man in the Dodge was yelling...
cleveland19.com
Family of 28-year-old deadly crash victim speaks out
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family is grieving the loss of a young woman, 28-year-old Annelise Endres, who was killed in crash last Friday. “I can’t even explain. I don’t even have the words to explain the pain. Nothing can compare you know,” said Kyle Endres, Annelise’s father. “She was very loved by all her family and friends.”
cleveland19.com
1 year probation for drunken driver who caused electrocution deaths of 2 people in Columbia Township
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Columbia Township man was sentenced to one year probation for causing the deaths of two people and seriously injuring a third while driving drunk in October 2020. Keith Liedtke pleaded guilty to the charge of OVI in front of Lorain County Court of Common...
cleveland19.com
2nd teenager convicted of killing 14-year-old in Maple Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second teenager charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Maple Heights pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. Sha’shawn Anderson was killed around 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2021. Maple Heights police said he was shot in the back on Adams Street.
Catalytic converter thieves strike again: Brecksville Police Blotter
On July 18, police were dispatched to a Southpointe Parkway address after a House of LaRose employee observed two men stealing a catalytic converter from a rented truck in the parking lot. The caller said the suspects left in a black Acura SUV. An arriving officer talked to the caller,...
Man steals date’s phone, shows gun outside hotel: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 12:35 p.m. Aug. 24, a Cleveland man, 46, met a woman he had come to know through a dating app at the Aloft Hotel, 1010 Eaton Blvd. The man argued with the woman, 38, of Indianapolis, then punched her and took her cell phone. The woman attempted to retrieve her phone as the two exited the building.
Truck stolen from Brunswick used in theft in Medina: Brunswick Police Blotter
cleveland19.com
Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership released on bond
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was back in Bedford Municipal Court on Tuesday. Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road. First responders found the customer on the...
After staying out all night, boyfriend locked out by angry girlfriend: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Aug. 16, a Howe Road resident called police when his girlfriend refused to let him in the house. It turned out that the caller hadn’t come home the night before and the woman wasn’t happy. The couple were arguing over text messages about him getting inside the house to retrieve his stuff.
