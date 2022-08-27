ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview Park, OH

Cleveland.com

Woman who left car running while picking up takeout order is auto theft victim: University Heights police blotter

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Auto theft: Cedar Road. At 8:15 p.m. Aug. 24, a Bedford Heights woman, 40, reported that she left running the engine of her car, a 2016 Nissan Maxima, as she went inside the restaurant Sauce the City, 14480 Cedar Road, to pick up her order. While she was in the restaurant, someone drove off in her car, striking another car on South Green Road while leaving the area.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Sound of gunshots leads to arrest: Lyndhurst Police Blotter

At 10:15 p.m. Aug. 23, several callers reported hearing gunshots in the area of Richmond Road and Haverford and Oakmont drives. One caller pinpointed a Haverford Drive home as the location from where the shots may have emanated, and reported seeing a dark-colored sedan going down the street at high speed with a person hanging out of the car’s window.
LYNDHURST, OH
cleveland19.com

Family of 28-year-old deadly crash victim speaks out

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family is grieving the loss of a young woman, 28-year-old Annelise Endres, who was killed in crash last Friday. “I can’t even explain. I don’t even have the words to explain the pain. Nothing can compare you know,” said Kyle Endres, Annelise’s father. “She was very loved by all her family and friends.”
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2nd teenager convicted of killing 14-year-old in Maple Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second teenager charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Maple Heights pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. Sha’shawn Anderson was killed around 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2021. Maple Heights police said he was shot in the back on Adams Street.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership released on bond

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was back in Bedford Municipal Court on Tuesday. Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road. First responders found the customer on the...
BEDFORD, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

