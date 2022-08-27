LISTEN: McDermott: It's not a situation that I or we take lightly whatsoever

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Bills finished off their 2022 NFL pre-season with a 21-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers, however a much larger story took precedent over the Bills pre-season finale.

Thursday, August 25th, allegations surfaced in the civil lawsuit involving Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza. Araiza along with 2 of his former San Diego State University teammates are being accused of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party on October 21st, 2021.

Since these allegations have surfaced, the Bills, along with Araiza and Jane Doe of the case, have all released their own statements as to what their involvement is in the situation.

The Bills released this statement Thursday in regards to the case.

“We were recently made aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021. Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter.

As this is an ongoing civil case, we will have no other comment at this point.”

Moving forward to Friday night's game against the Carolina Panthers, Araiza did travel with the team, however he did not play nor dress for the game. Backup quarterback Matt Barkley handled the team's punting duties for the game.

Coach Sean McDermott spoke with the media for the first time since the allegations surfaced following the game in Carolina. McDermott emphasizing that the team "has work to do."

"I can tell you this, my heart and my thoughts and prayers go out to the people involved. That includes Matt, that includes both sides here."

As mentioned before, Matt Barkley assumed the punting role for the team tonight punting four times for an average of 40 yards. When asked about if it would have been right for Araiza to start, McDermott had this to say:

"It was my decision and at the end of the day I didn't feel like it was right. It wasn't right to do that."

McDermott went onto discuss the feelings in the locker room as well as around the organization while the investigation is still on-going. Emphasizing and reiterating that the team still has work to do with this situation to come to a solution. Adding that he appreciates the players effort in Friday's game despite what's going on off the field.

McDermott had no comment on Araiza's future with the team going forward with the regular season opener only 2 weeks away.

You can listen to Sean McDermott's entire post game interview with the media in the player below: