Effective: 2022-09-01 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-02 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties; Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Little Rockies; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120, 122, 134, 135, 136, AND 137 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to midnight MDT tonight. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 120, 122, 134, 135, 136 and 137. * TIMING...10 AM MDT this morning until midnight MDT tonight. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Mid 90s to the low 100s. * IMPACTS...Any fire starts could rapidly spread to the southeast.

DANIELS COUNTY, MT ・ 5 HOURS AGO