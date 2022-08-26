ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Croix, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stjohnsource.com

22-Year-Old St. Croix Man Arrested for Assault and Domestic Violence

A wanted man on St. Croix was arrested on Tuesday for assault and domestic violence, police say. Chesney Southwell, 22, was wanted for allegedly strangling and causing visible injuries to an adult female on Aug. 28. He was arrested and charged with assault, domestic violence, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and grand larceny.
SAINT CROIX, IN
14news.com

Woman facing more than 50 counts of theft and fraud

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon woman was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday on dozens of charges. 44-year-old Kimberly Williams faces close to 60 charges total. More than 40 of them are theft between $750 and $50,000. Several others are fraud charges. Williams had a $10,000 cash...
EVANSVILLE, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

Man ordered to pay restitution in romance fraud scheme

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A man who admitted to his role in a romance fraud scheme in West Virginia has been ordered to pay more than $156,000 in restitution.Banabas Ganidekam, 25, of Ghana, also was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Huntington to three years of probation for his March guilty plea to wire fraud.Court records showed that he received money through wire transfers and checks from at least 14 people, including a woman who believed he was her boyfriend. Ganidekam kept some of the money for himself and forwarded some to others in the United States and overseas.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Saint Croix, IN
Syracuse.com

California man accused of selling drugs at the New York State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — State police say they arrested a California man selling drugs at the New York State Fair this weekend. Brian M. Johnston, 27, of Elk Grove, California, was charged Saturday with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (intent to sell). Both charges are Class B felonies, which carry up to a 25-year prison sentence if convicted.
ELK GROVE, CA
WTWO/WAWV

Following string of deadly crashes, law enforcement wary of speeding

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following a series of deadly crashes over the weekend, law enforcement are issuing reminders on the dangers of speeding and the importance of safe driving practices. Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said the start of the pandemic also brought along problems of speeding across the state. “During the pandemic, roadways […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Embezzlement#Cashback#St Croix Woman#Fish Wildlife#Hercare#De
stjohnsource.com

Captain’s Command at Bluebeard’s Beach Club Owners’ Association, Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Gealda M. Williams, Defendant

BEACH CLUB OWNERS’ ASSOCIATION, INC. ACTION FOR DEBT FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND BREACH OF CONTRACT. In compliance with a Writ of Execution issued out of the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands, Division of St. Thomas and St. John, on or about April 11, 2022, wherein Captain’s Command at Bluebeard’s Beach Club Owners’ Association, Inc. (“Plaintiff” or “Captain’s Command”) is the Plaintiff and Gealda M. Williams is the Defendant, Civil No. ST – 2019 – CV – 00310, Action for Debt, Foreclosure of Lien and Breach of Contract, the undersigned Office of the Virgin Islands Marshal will sell at public sale to the highest and best bidder on the 5th day of October, 2022, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., at the Office of the Virgin Islands Marshal, Farrelly Justice Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, the following real property:
SAINT THOMAS, ND
WANE-TV

ISP: Crash in southwestern Indiana leaves one dead

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on State Road 63 in the southwestern part of the state Tuesday. Troopers were called to State Road 63 in the area of County Road 1075 in Sullivan County at about 10:45 a.m. There,...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

Southwestern Indiana woman charged with shooting husband during argument

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — A southwestern Indiana woman was charged with attempted murder after she shot her husband in the chest during an argument, state police said Monday. Hubert Wade, 58, was continuing to be treated Monday at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville for life-threatening injuries, Indiana State...
MOUNT VERNON, IN
wmay.com

Six Indicted For Pandemic Relief Fraud

Six Central Illinois residents… including five from Springfield… have been indicted on federal wire fraud charges related to pandemic relief payments and other government benefits. The defendants are accused of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided assistance to small businesses impacted by pandemic shutdowns. Named...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WVNS

VIDEO: State Police need help to identify thief

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are looking for a potential thief trying to steal from Vecellio&Grogan Inc. Welding Shop. The WVSP provided these surveillance videos to help in finding information about the crime. On Wednesday, August 17th, at around 4 P.M., a red Chevrolet Colorado entered the parking lot of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WHAS11

One person killed in southern Indiana plane crash, officials say

FRENCH LICK, Ind. — One person is dead after a plane crash at the French Lick Airport in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, around 9 p.m. on Aug. 27, police responded to a report that a small plane had crashed at the airport. When first responders arrived, they found a single-engine fixed wing plane on fire.
FRENCH LICK, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Walmart makes $75M investment in Indiana stores

The nation’s largest retailer has big plans for Indiana. Walmart says a $75 million investment this year around Indiana will include physical improvements to stores and also enhancements to pickup, delivery and online offerings. Jessica Villanueva, Walmart Regional General Manager has more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy