stjohnsource.com
22-Year-Old St. Croix Man Arrested for Assault and Domestic Violence
A wanted man on St. Croix was arrested on Tuesday for assault and domestic violence, police say. Chesney Southwell, 22, was wanted for allegedly strangling and causing visible injuries to an adult female on Aug. 28. He was arrested and charged with assault, domestic violence, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and grand larceny.
14news.com
Woman facing more than 50 counts of theft and fraud
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon woman was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday on dozens of charges. 44-year-old Kimberly Williams faces close to 60 charges total. More than 40 of them are theft between $750 and $50,000. Several others are fraud charges. Williams had a $10,000 cash...
Florida Woman Who Stole Nearly $300,000 From Elderly Couple Gets 51 Months In Prison
A Florida woman has been sentenced in a case where she duped a senior couple, that she was providing care for, out of nearly $300,000. 52-year-old Sherri Lynn Smith has been sentenced to 51 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release for
Man ordered to pay restitution in romance fraud scheme
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A man who admitted to his role in a romance fraud scheme in West Virginia has been ordered to pay more than $156,000 in restitution.Banabas Ganidekam, 25, of Ghana, also was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Huntington to three years of probation for his March guilty plea to wire fraud.Court records showed that he received money through wire transfers and checks from at least 14 people, including a woman who believed he was her boyfriend. Ganidekam kept some of the money for himself and forwarded some to others in the United States and overseas.
California man accused of selling drugs at the New York State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — State police say they arrested a California man selling drugs at the New York State Fair this weekend. Brian M. Johnston, 27, of Elk Grove, California, was charged Saturday with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (intent to sell). Both charges are Class B felonies, which carry up to a 25-year prison sentence if convicted.
14news.com
Officer under investigation after crash while responding to Mt. Vernon shooting
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they are investigating a Mt. Vernon Police officer. Several agencies confirm the officer was involved in a crash Friday night. Officials say the crash happened while crews were responding to the scene of a shooting. [Related: Wife charged in husband’s shooting...
Following string of deadly crashes, law enforcement wary of speeding
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following a series of deadly crashes over the weekend, law enforcement are issuing reminders on the dangers of speeding and the importance of safe driving practices. Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said the start of the pandemic also brought along problems of speeding across the state. “During the pandemic, roadways […]
Restaurant employee arrested after stealing customer wallet, using credit card
According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Jennifer Marie Mohamed, 40, of Port St. Lucie, was caught on security camera using the stolen credit card at two local businesses.
Leominster couple allegedly beat, raped woman in N.Y. hotel with kids in the room
Dustin Wilson, 27, and Tasheana Flannery, 30, were arrested Tuesday at the Red Roof Inn in DeWitt, New York. A Massachusetts couple was arrested Tuesday for allegedly raping and beating a woman in front of two children in a New York hotel room, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
stjohnsource.com
Captain’s Command at Bluebeard’s Beach Club Owners’ Association, Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Gealda M. Williams, Defendant
BEACH CLUB OWNERS’ ASSOCIATION, INC. ACTION FOR DEBT FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND BREACH OF CONTRACT. In compliance with a Writ of Execution issued out of the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands, Division of St. Thomas and St. John, on or about April 11, 2022, wherein Captain’s Command at Bluebeard’s Beach Club Owners’ Association, Inc. (“Plaintiff” or “Captain’s Command”) is the Plaintiff and Gealda M. Williams is the Defendant, Civil No. ST – 2019 – CV – 00310, Action for Debt, Foreclosure of Lien and Breach of Contract, the undersigned Office of the Virgin Islands Marshal will sell at public sale to the highest and best bidder on the 5th day of October, 2022, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., at the Office of the Virgin Islands Marshal, Farrelly Justice Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, the following real property:
Wyatt Detention Facility warden arrested twice in Connecticut
The warden of the Wyatt Detention Facility is facing numerous charges after he was arrested twice in Connecticut earlier this month, 12 News has learned.
WANE-TV
ISP: Crash in southwestern Indiana leaves one dead
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on State Road 63 in the southwestern part of the state Tuesday. Troopers were called to State Road 63 in the area of County Road 1075 in Sullivan County at about 10:45 a.m. There,...
WISH-TV
Southwestern Indiana woman charged with shooting husband during argument
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — A southwestern Indiana woman was charged with attempted murder after she shot her husband in the chest during an argument, state police said Monday. Hubert Wade, 58, was continuing to be treated Monday at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville for life-threatening injuries, Indiana State...
wmay.com
Six Indicted For Pandemic Relief Fraud
Six Central Illinois residents… including five from Springfield… have been indicted on federal wire fraud charges related to pandemic relief payments and other government benefits. The defendants are accused of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided assistance to small businesses impacted by pandemic shutdowns. Named...
VIDEO: State Police need help to identify thief
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are looking for a potential thief trying to steal from Vecellio&Grogan Inc. Welding Shop. The WVSP provided these surveillance videos to help in finding information about the crime. On Wednesday, August 17th, at around 4 P.M., a red Chevrolet Colorado entered the parking lot of […]
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
Charged former Ohio attorney again refuses to leave jail cell
Maridee Costanzo was set to have a hearing on Tuesday morning for her contested cases.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release two inmates sentenced in Richland County during Q4
The following residential sales were reported in Oblong in the week ending Aug. 6, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $45,000 and the median property tax bill was $604 for the previous year. 306 MAIN$45,000Property Tax (2020): $1,450.72Effective Property Tax Rate:... Posted in:. Places:. 10:03. 05:26. 03:51. 03:51.
One person killed in southern Indiana plane crash, officials say
FRENCH LICK, Ind. — One person is dead after a plane crash at the French Lick Airport in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, around 9 p.m. on Aug. 27, police responded to a report that a small plane had crashed at the airport. When first responders arrived, they found a single-engine fixed wing plane on fire.
Inside Indiana Business
Walmart makes $75M investment in Indiana stores
The nation’s largest retailer has big plans for Indiana. Walmart says a $75 million investment this year around Indiana will include physical improvements to stores and also enhancements to pickup, delivery and online offerings. Jessica Villanueva, Walmart Regional General Manager has more.
