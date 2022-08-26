BEACH CLUB OWNERS’ ASSOCIATION, INC. ACTION FOR DEBT FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND BREACH OF CONTRACT. In compliance with a Writ of Execution issued out of the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands, Division of St. Thomas and St. John, on or about April 11, 2022, wherein Captain’s Command at Bluebeard’s Beach Club Owners’ Association, Inc. (“Plaintiff” or “Captain’s Command”) is the Plaintiff and Gealda M. Williams is the Defendant, Civil No. ST – 2019 – CV – 00310, Action for Debt, Foreclosure of Lien and Breach of Contract, the undersigned Office of the Virgin Islands Marshal will sell at public sale to the highest and best bidder on the 5th day of October, 2022, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., at the Office of the Virgin Islands Marshal, Farrelly Justice Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, the following real property:

SAINT THOMAS, ND ・ 20 HOURS AGO