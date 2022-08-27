ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilchrist County, FL

WCJB

Columbia County Report: Flooding at O’Leno State Park

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A water management district is warning people who live on the Santa Fe river about flood risks and anglers from Florida Gateway College are competing in a national competition. It’s all part of this week’s Columbia County Report. O’Leno State Park Flooding.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

‘The pumps were running’, Alachua County engineer explains flooding in the county

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are correcting earlier claims that new flood prevention pumps were not running during heavy rainfall. Over the weekend, several neighborhoods experienced flooding due to above-average rainfall over a 36-hour period. Those neighborhoods include legacy flooding locations such as Hills of Santa Fe, Robin Lane, and Tower Lane.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County buys 605 acres west of Hawthorne

Alachua County has purchased a 605-acre tract adjacent to its Phifer Flatwoods Preserve off County Road 2082, just west of Hawthorne, for $1.5 million, according to a release on Tuesday. Bought on Friday through the Alachua County Forever program, the new purchase will run along two miles of the Lochloosa...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Gilchrist County, FL
WCJB

Horse Capital TV highlights the Gypsy Vanner Horse

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In Marion County, the Gypsy Gold Horse Farm is taking pride in the breed of horse brought to the U.S. for the first time by Dennis Tompson and his late wife. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the Gypsy Vanner Horse.
MARION COUNTY, FL
denisesanger.com

Why You Need To Visit Suwannee County Florida

Sometimes we get so focused on planning on the next vacation destination that we often overlook the beauty right in our backyard. For me this is Live Oak located in beautiful Suwannee County, Florida. Live Oak Florida was established prior to 1861 and is the County Seat of Suwannee County....
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

High Springs Planning Board to discuss the Bridlewood Development

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs planning board is holding a meeting to discuss a proposal for major development. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. to inform residents about the proposal for the Bridlewood Development. Additional details on the proposal will be reported after the meeting.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

One person hospitalized following Monday night crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County on Monday night left one man hospitalized, with no other injuries. One person is recovering in the hospital after the crash in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to this wreck at 5000 SW 60th road Monday night. They found an Audi...
OCALA, FL
#Gilchrist Blue Springs
Action News Jax

State plows money into Suwannee County project

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 500-acre industrial park in Suwannee County will get $1.9 million from the state to expand water infrastructure and treatment facilities. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced the money will go from the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund to the Suwannee County Industrial Catalyst Site, which is designed for such things as manufacturing businesses.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua County and Gainesville Neighborhood Voices Express Concern about City’s Proposal to Eliminate Single-family Zoning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Friday, August 26, Alachua County sent an official comment letter to the City of Gainesville and to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, expressing concerns about the City’s proposed Comprehensive Plan change that would eliminate all single-family zoning city-wide. The proposed change will nearly double the allowable density in all existing single-family areas from 8 dwelling units per acre to 15.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

“What’s up” with WIND-FM 9/1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We talked about art walks, gator games, and first experiences!. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends at WIND-FM.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Tee Time Week 12: Pinson vs. The Pro (Stone Creek G.C.)

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The final episode of season two of Tee Time wraps up in Ocala at Stone Creek Golf Club. Stone Creek was featured last season during “Hole of the Week.” This summer, the pristine course is the setting for the grand finale of TV20′s golf series, and the last battle between “Pinson vs. The Pro.”
OCALA, FL
WCJB

No injuries reported after a house fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A house burned on SW 3rd St in Ocala Monday evening. At around 5:30 Monday, crews arrived at the home to find smoke coming from the edges of the roof. After entering, crews found the fire coming from the closet at the back of the house.
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

RV goes up in flames in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
MARION COUNTY, FL
QSR magazine

The Human Bean Opening in Lake City, Florida, in October

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 4506 SW Heritage Oaks Circle, Lake City beginning Wednesday, October 5. Customers are invited to come to get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.
LAKE CITY, FL

