Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Flooding at O’Leno State Park
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A water management district is warning people who live on the Santa Fe river about flood risks and anglers from Florida Gateway College are competing in a national competition. It’s all part of this week’s Columbia County Report. O’Leno State Park Flooding.
mycbs4.com
Residents at Hills of Santa Fe say they feel trapped by the flooding
Alachua County, FL — Neighbors at the Hills of Santa Fe Community in Gainesville are still facing the aftermath of the flooding from Sunday storms. “You know we feel trapped," resident Pamela O'Steen said her home flooded on Sunday. She said water came through her front door, with two...
WCJB
‘The pumps were running’, Alachua County engineer explains flooding in the county
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are correcting earlier claims that new flood prevention pumps were not running during heavy rainfall. Over the weekend, several neighborhoods experienced flooding due to above-average rainfall over a 36-hour period. Those neighborhoods include legacy flooding locations such as Hills of Santa Fe, Robin Lane, and Tower Lane.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County buys 605 acres west of Hawthorne
Alachua County has purchased a 605-acre tract adjacent to its Phifer Flatwoods Preserve off County Road 2082, just west of Hawthorne, for $1.5 million, according to a release on Tuesday. Bought on Friday through the Alachua County Forever program, the new purchase will run along two miles of the Lochloosa...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the Gypsy Vanner Horse
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In Marion County, the Gypsy Gold Horse Farm is taking pride in the breed of horse brought to the U.S. for the first time by Dennis Tompson and his late wife. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the Gypsy Vanner Horse.
denisesanger.com
Why You Need To Visit Suwannee County Florida
Sometimes we get so focused on planning on the next vacation destination that we often overlook the beauty right in our backyard. For me this is Live Oak located in beautiful Suwannee County, Florida. Live Oak Florida was established prior to 1861 and is the County Seat of Suwannee County....
WCJB
High Springs Planning Board to discuss the Bridlewood Development
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs planning board is holding a meeting to discuss a proposal for major development. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. to inform residents about the proposal for the Bridlewood Development. Additional details on the proposal will be reported after the meeting.
WCJB
One person hospitalized following Monday night crash in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County on Monday night left one man hospitalized, with no other injuries. One person is recovering in the hospital after the crash in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to this wreck at 5000 SW 60th road Monday night. They found an Audi...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Gainesville City Commission will meet to discuss four charter officer positions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will discuss spending $200,000. The money would help fill four charter officer positions now held by interim officers. This meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in City Hall. The four open positions include city attorney, city manager, director of equity and inclusion,...
State plows money into Suwannee County project
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 500-acre industrial park in Suwannee County will get $1.9 million from the state to expand water infrastructure and treatment facilities. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced the money will go from the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund to the Suwannee County Industrial Catalyst Site, which is designed for such things as manufacturing businesses.
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County and Gainesville Neighborhood Voices Express Concern about City’s Proposal to Eliminate Single-family Zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Friday, August 26, Alachua County sent an official comment letter to the City of Gainesville and to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, expressing concerns about the City’s proposed Comprehensive Plan change that would eliminate all single-family zoning city-wide. The proposed change will nearly double the allowable density in all existing single-family areas from 8 dwelling units per acre to 15.
WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 9/1
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We talked about art walks, gator games, and first experiences!. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends at WIND-FM.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three puppies rescued from flames thanks to Amazon driver in Columbia County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three puppies were rescued from a house fire in Columbia County on Tuesday thanks to the quick thinking of a passing driver, officials said. An Amazon driver saw smoke coming from the home and called 911. Three little pups were saved from the flames. Officials were able to revive the dogs from smoke inhalation.
WCJB
Tee Time Week 12: Pinson vs. The Pro (Stone Creek G.C.)
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The final episode of season two of Tee Time wraps up in Ocala at Stone Creek Golf Club. Stone Creek was featured last season during “Hole of the Week.” This summer, the pristine course is the setting for the grand finale of TV20′s golf series, and the last battle between “Pinson vs. The Pro.”
WCJB
No injuries reported after a house fire in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A house burned on SW 3rd St in Ocala Monday evening. At around 5:30 Monday, crews arrived at the home to find smoke coming from the edges of the roof. After entering, crews found the fire coming from the closet at the back of the house.
RV goes up in flames in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
ocala-news.com
Ominous Cloud Formation On The Withlacoochee River
This ominous cloud formation was casting a shadow over the Withlacoochee River in Dunnellon. Thanks to Joni DeSmet for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
Marion County couple wanted after posing as homeless, stealing good samaritan’s truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a pair of grand theft auto suspects they say stole a good samaritan’s truck. Deputies say 32-year-old Jonathan Whitaker and 28-year-old Kristina Visnich approached someone at Ocala Jai Alai and claimed to be homeless. The victim offered...
QSR magazine
The Human Bean Opening in Lake City, Florida, in October
Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 4506 SW Heritage Oaks Circle, Lake City beginning Wednesday, October 5. Customers are invited to come to get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights miniature therapy horses
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tiny horses bring love to families at the Ronald McDonald Home and have been for 17 years. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about miniature therapy horses.
Comments / 1