The Extra Point: Lee Montgomery vs Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Wolves are coming off a great win over Carroll during week zero. They returned week one to Rip Hewes Stadium to face a new region opponent, Lee Montgomery.
These two teams have not played in the short three seasons since the consolidation of Dothan and Northview.
Dothan gets a huge win 42-14. The Wolves are 2-0.
