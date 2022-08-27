The Extra Point: Lee Montgomery vs Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Wolves are coming off a great win over Carroll during week zero. They returned week one to Rip Hewes Stadium to face a new region opponent, Lee Montgomery.

These two teams have not played in the short three seasons since the consolidation of Dothan and Northview.

Dothan gets a huge win 42-14. The Wolves are 2-0.

