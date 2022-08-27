Read full article on original website
papreplive.com
Pennridge answers the bell, holds off rival Souderton Area
EAST ROCKHILL — Pennridge played rock solid in the back ended, won key battles up top, and when rival Souderton Area produced a tide-turning goal on Wednesday, the Rams responded with one of their own. Said senior striker Shane Velez: “We always have this saying: the next five minutes...
papreplive.com
Friedman nets winner as Wissahickon rallies in 2nd half to beat Upper Dublin
UPPER DUBLIN >> In a span of 32 seconds late in the second half, the Wissahickon girls soccer team took its first lead, found itself back level with host Upper Dublin then was once more ahead of the Cardinals in the Suburban One League Liberty Division contest. “There were three...
papreplive.com
Mercury Roundup (Aug. 31): Bliss’ pair helps Boyertown hockey handle Phoenixville 5-1
Highlights: Alex Bliss scored a pair of goals and Taylor Havrilla, Elise Eves and Emily Wilson added scores in the Bears’ PAC crossover win against the Phantoms Wednesday. The Bears led 3-1 at half. Upper Merion 8, Pottstown 0. Highlights: Ashley Evitts’ hat trick helped the Vikings to a...
papreplive.com
Mercury Week 2 Preview: Defending PAC champs Perkiomen Valley meet resurgent Downingtown West
Week 2 isn’t normally one for rivalries. The season’s just begun, the games are non-league, and on and on. Yet for a couple opponents separated by 33 miles and not in the same league, when Perkiomen Valley meets Downingtown West it comes very close. The Vikings and Whippets...
papreplive.com
Chester County Week Two football previews
We are heading into Week Two of the scholastic football season with every area team in action. Here is a look at all the and the full slate of games. Coatesville (1-0) at Academy Park (1-0), 1 p.m. Coatesville travels to play one of the best District 1 5A teams...
papreplive.com
Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Roundup (Aug. 30): McGeehan’s goal, assist help North Penn field hockey top Pennridge
North Penn 3, Pennridge 1 >> Grace McGeehan had a goal and assist as North Penn opened its season with a win as the Knights’ SOL Colonial Division contest with host Pennridge was completed as inclement weather rolled through the area Tuesday night. McGeehan gave NP a 1-0 lead...
papreplive.com
Great Valley edges West Chester Henderson in marathon match
West Chester >> Three hours into the Great Valley-West Chester Henderson girls tennis match Wednesday, the contest was deadlocked 3-3, and players from both teams were crowded around the court to watch the deciding third set at 2nd singles. With all eyes upon her in the razor-close second singles match,...
papreplive.com
Hatboro-Horsham tops Wissahickon in overtime in SOL Liberty opener
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Last fall, Hatboro-Horsham ended Wissahickon’s season with a 3-2 win in the second round of the District 1-4A playoffs. The Hatters welcomed the Trojans to the 2022 season the same way. Mia Malofiy scored just over two minutes into overtime to lift Hatboro-Horsham to a 3-2...
papreplive.com
Conestoga holds off Notre Dame Academy for season opening win
BERWYN >> The Pioneers didn’t ease into the season, scheduling a couple of easy wins in the early going. Instead, Conestoga opened the season against the Notre Dame Academy, last season’s private school state-runners up, and like ‘Stoga, a nationally ranked team. Bringing back almost its entire...
papreplive.com
In short order, Bonner-Prendergast’s Colin Finnegan offers some clarity on confusing night
UPPER DARBY — Jack Muldoon eased into the Bonner-Prendergast High football season convinced of one thing and hoping to learn another. In just over three quarters of a panic-shortened, 12-0 opening night victory over visiting Upper Darby Friday evening, Friars’ quarterback Colin Finnegan helped provide his coach with some clarity.
papreplive.com
Upper Merion visits Norristown for 4th Battle of the Bridge
It’s Week 2 of the high school football season and two longtime rivals are kicking things off Thursday night. Upper Merion is traveling six miles to face Norristown in the fourth Battle of the Bridge. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Both teams are looking for their first wins after...
papreplive.com
This date in 2012: A weekly look back at the state final Coatesville team, 8.31
It has been a decade since Coatesville surprised many by reaching the PIAA Class 4A State Championship game. The 2012 Red Raiders were only the third team from Chester County to reach a state final in football, joining the 1994 and 1996 Downingtown teams. Because of that, each week we...
papreplive.com
Bell, Chester send a warning: We will score at will
CHESTER — The game was effectively over six minutes into first quarter, but Chester High coach Ladontay Bell didn’t allow his team to get comfortable. Too often over the years, Bell has seen his players grow stagnant or disinterested when they get up by three or four scores.
papreplive.com
Unionville girls tennis team remains perfect with win vs. D-West
Downingtown >> The Unionville High School girls tennis squad, PIAA 3A state championship finalists last fall, is off to a perfect 4-0 start this season, winning each contest by a 7-0 score. Monday afternoon, under a broiling hot sun, the Longhorns defeated host Downingtown West, winning all seven matches in...
