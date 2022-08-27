TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet King Louie — from the SPCA of East Texas. King Louie is a 4-month-old border collie-mix who was found as a stray in East Texas and was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. He is going to be a large boy, about 60 pounds, when fully grown and will need a home with the space to accommodate. King Louie is a playful pup who loves to run with his foster brother in the yard. He is great in his crate and sleeps all night. He would love a large backyard to run and play. He has not been around cats but loves other dogs and his people.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO