GILMER, Texas — It was the most highly anticipated matchup in week one, the Gilmer Buckeyes versus the Chapel Hill Bulldogs. Gilmer capitalized on turnovers, eventually stunning the Bulldogs, 51-27. “I did not expect the score to be that that big of a difference" Gilmer head football coach Alan Metzel said. "But it had to do with the turnovers and credit to our defense, you know, picking up seven turnovers. That is just more than a coach could ever ask for.”
LINDALE, Texas — There are many people who make an impact in our lives, but one man has impacted an entire school district for 50 years. This machine may be working hard but it hasn’t worked nearly as hard or as long as Mr. Mallory. Lindale ISD’s print...
TYLER, Texas — UT Tyler will soon offer a bachelor of science in computer engineering to prepare students for a variety of career opportunities in the technology field. In an announcement Tuesday, the university said the degree will be a part of the UT Tyler College of Engineering and launch in fall 2023.
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet King Louie — from the SPCA of East Texas. King Louie is a 4-month-old border collie-mix who was found as a stray in East Texas and was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. He is going to be a large boy, about 60 pounds, when fully grown and will need a home with the space to accommodate. King Louie is a playful pup who loves to run with his foster brother in the yard. He is great in his crate and sleeps all night. He would love a large backyard to run and play. He has not been around cats but loves other dogs and his people.
LONGVIEW, Texas — When it comes to training dogs, Robert R. Weatherwax knows exactly what it takes to get the job done. Weatherwax is a third-generation professional dog trainer. His father, Robert W. (Bob) Weatherwax, and grandfather, Ruddell (Rudd) Weatherwax, were the trainers of 10 generations of well-known TV dog Lassie. His grandfather trained every Lassie since “Lassie Come Home” in 1943. But the Weatherwax name doesn’t stop there.
WINONA, Texas — Several Winona ISD teachers are on their way to a six-figure salary. The district held an awards dinner Tuesday night to honor the educators for excelling. Monica Beasley, Jackie Harris and Dana Thacker received the Texas Education Agency's Teacher Incentive Allotment. The TIA was created through...
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams has been placed on administrative paid leave after city officials received an anonymous allegation against him. According to a statement from the city, Williams "graciously requested" to be placed on paid administrative leave until an investigation is completed within two to three weeks for all voices to be heard.
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to a fatal crash on a busy Smith County road. According to DPS, the crash occurred near the intersection of Meador Cemetery Rd. and Troup Hwy. CBS19 has a crew en route and will update this article...
TYLER, Texas — Tyler High and Tyler Legacy are coming together to raise meals for the 32nd Annual Pantry Raid before their big football rivalry game this year. “This year’s event is more important than ever as so many East Texans are struggling to feed their families because of the high cost of food due to inflation,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “We are so excited that students will kick off the football season by supporting their community to help the one in six East Texans facing hunger, including one in four children.
LINDALE, Texas — Almost 43,000 teachers in the state of Texas either resigned or retired in 2021, according to state data. It's a new record, but there are efforts underway to retain talented educators. Lindale ISD has been approved for the state funded program called the Texas Teacher Incentive...
TYLER, Texas — Those who love the city of Tyler's trails and parks will get an extra few miles to explore soon. The city is presenting an extension to the Legacy Trail Project and plans for its completion by next year. "We want to provide active transportation opportunities for...
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police say a man has died after being struck by a train Monday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 9 a.m., near the intersection of N. Bonner Ave. and W. Locust St. near Tyler City Hall. The unidentified male was lying on the...
CHAPEL HILL, Texas — A two vehicle crash occurred in front of Chapel Hill High School around 4 p.m. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office, a white SUV and red truck were involved in the crash on Highway 64. No injuries have been reported. Department of Public Safety is...
