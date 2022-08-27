Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
In Tyler, Texas - Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years laterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air LinesTour Tyler Texas
LWV of Tyler - Smith County, presented 3 "Making Democracy Work" awards at their Women's Equality Day celebration eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
CBS19 Under the Lights Coach of the Week: Alan Metzel
GILMER, Texas — It was the most highly anticipated matchup in week one, the Gilmer Buckeyes versus the Chapel Hill Bulldogs. Gilmer capitalized on turnovers, eventually stunning the Bulldogs, 51-27. “I did not expect the score to be that that big of a difference" Gilmer head football coach Alan Metzel said. "But it had to do with the turnovers and credit to our defense, you know, picking up seven turnovers. That is just more than a coach could ever ask for.”
MARSHALL VS. LONGVIEW: Coaches turned friends set to face off in East Texas' most historic rivalry
LONGVIEW, Texas — It's rivalry week in East Texas! The Tyler Lions take on the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders and Lobo stadium will be home to one of the most historic rivalries you'll ever see. "One hundred twelfth time, not much love lost and a lot of respect between...
Lindale ISD 50-year employee celebrates 80th birthday
LINDALE, Texas — There are many people who make an impact in our lives, but one man has impacted an entire school district for 50 years. This machine may be working hard but it hasn’t worked nearly as hard or as long as Mr. Mallory. Lindale ISD’s print...
UT Tyler to launch computer engineering program
TYLER, Texas — UT Tyler will soon offer a bachelor of science in computer engineering to prepare students for a variety of career opportunities in the technology field. In an announcement Tuesday, the university said the degree will be a part of the UT Tyler College of Engineering and launch in fall 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet King Louie from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet King Louie — from the SPCA of East Texas. King Louie is a 4-month-old border collie-mix who was found as a stray in East Texas and was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. He is going to be a large boy, about 60 pounds, when fully grown and will need a home with the space to accommodate. King Louie is a playful pup who loves to run with his foster brother in the yard. He is great in his crate and sleeps all night. He would love a large backyard to run and play. He has not been around cats but loves other dogs and his people.
City of Jacksonville to celebrate 150th anniversary with street festival
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The city of Jacksonville will celebrate its 150th year or sesquicentennial anniversary this October with a street festival to welcome visitors and natives. Jacksonville was founded in 1872 along newly laid rail line. Organizers are seeking to honor the significant date on Oct. 22 by decorating...
From L.A. to East Texas: Third-generation dog trainer continues family legacy
LONGVIEW, Texas — When it comes to training dogs, Robert R. Weatherwax knows exactly what it takes to get the job done. Weatherwax is a third-generation professional dog trainer. His father, Robert W. (Bob) Weatherwax, and grandfather, Ruddell (Rudd) Weatherwax, were the trainers of 10 generations of well-known TV dog Lassie. His grandfather trained every Lassie since “Lassie Come Home” in 1943. But the Weatherwax name doesn’t stop there.
Teacher Incentive Allotment awarded to 3 teachers from Winona ISD
WINONA, Texas — Several Winona ISD teachers are on their way to a six-figure salary. The district held an awards dinner Tuesday night to honor the educators for excelling. Monica Beasley, Jackie Harris and Dana Thacker received the Texas Education Agency's Teacher Incentive Allotment. The TIA was created through...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS19 EXCLUSIVE: Mother claims daughter was threatened by student with gun at Tyler High School
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler High student was taken into custody after school officials say the student brought a gun on campus. A parent who has a daughter attending the high school claims the suspect threatened to use the gun on her child. "He told her he's shoot her...
Jacksonville police chief places himself on paid leave after 'anonymous allegation'
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams has been placed on administrative paid leave after city officials received an anonymous allegation against him. According to a statement from the city, Williams "graciously requested" to be placed on paid administrative leave until an investigation is completed within two to three weeks for all voices to be heard.
TxDOT cancels roadwork on portion of I-20 in Gregg Count due to rain
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A portion of Interstate 20 was originally set to be closed tomorrow in Gregg County, has been canceled due to weather. On Sept. 7 only one lane will be closed and traffic will still be able to pass on the open lane but delays should be expected, according to TxDOT.
DPS: At least 1 dead in crash on Troup Highway
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to a fatal crash on a busy Smith County road. According to DPS, the crash occurred near the intersection of Meador Cemetery Rd. and Troup Hwy. CBS19 has a crew en route and will update this article...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rival high schools come together for the 32nd Annual Pantry Raid in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Tyler High and Tyler Legacy are coming together to raise meals for the 32nd Annual Pantry Raid before their big football rivalry game this year. “This year’s event is more important than ever as so many East Texans are struggling to feed their families because of the high cost of food due to inflation,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “We are so excited that students will kick off the football season by supporting their community to help the one in six East Texans facing hunger, including one in four children.
A RIDE TO REMEMBER: Bikers' ride honors fallen Smith County deputy
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — It was a ride to remember. A group of bikers gathered Saturday morning to ride in honor of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, a Smith County deputy who was killed in the line of duty. It was a quiet morning in the town of Garrison – a typical...
I Am Beautiful Movement to celebrate 10th workshop for East Texas girls
HENDERSON, Texas — The I Am Beautiful Movement is celebrating its 10th year of bringing tools and resources to young girls so they can thrive in any environment. Shardae LaRae chatted virtually with I Am Beautiful Movement Founder Latoyia Session-Jordan, about what guests can expect for the free event this Saturday.
Lindale ISD approved for state incentives program
LINDALE, Texas — Almost 43,000 teachers in the state of Texas either resigned or retired in 2021, according to state data. It's a new record, but there are efforts underway to retain talented educators. Lindale ISD has been approved for the state funded program called the Texas Teacher Incentive...
City of Tyler to extend Legacy Trail
TYLER, Texas — Those who love the city of Tyler's trails and parks will get an extra few miles to explore soon. The city is presenting an extension to the Legacy Trail Project and plans for its completion by next year. "We want to provide active transportation opportunities for...
UPDATE: Man dies after being struck by train in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police say a man has died after being struck by a train Monday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 9 a.m., near the intersection of N. Bonner Ave. and W. Locust St. near Tyler City Hall. The unidentified male was lying on the...
East Texan prepares group of pilots for SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission
TYLER, Texas — A group of pilots got a chance to go through extensive aero training for the next SpaceX program, the Polaris Dawn mission. Crew members will spend up to five days in orbit to conduct research that SpaceX hopes will pave the way for travel to Mars.
2 vehicle crash in front of Chapel Hill High School
CHAPEL HILL, Texas — A two vehicle crash occurred in front of Chapel Hill High School around 4 p.m. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office, a white SUV and red truck were involved in the crash on Highway 64. No injuries have been reported. Department of Public Safety is...
CBS19
Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0