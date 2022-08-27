ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downingtown, PA

papreplive.com

Pennridge answers the bell, holds off rival Souderton Area

EAST ROCKHILL — Pennridge played rock solid in the back ended, won key battles up top, and when rival Souderton Area produced a tide-turning goal on Wednesday, the Rams responded with one of their own. Said senior striker Shane Velez: “We always have this saying: the next five minutes...
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

Chester County Week Two football previews

We are heading into Week Two of the scholastic football season with every area team in action. Here is a look at all the and the full slate of games. Coatesville (1-0) at Academy Park (1-0), 1 p.m. Coatesville travels to play one of the best District 1 5A teams...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
papreplive.com

Conestoga holds off Notre Dame Academy for season opening win

BERWYN >> The Pioneers didn’t ease into the season, scheduling a couple of easy wins in the early going. Instead, Conestoga opened the season against the Notre Dame Academy, last season’s private school state-runners up, and like ‘Stoga, a nationally ranked team. Bringing back almost its entire...
CONESTOGA, PA
papreplive.com

Plymouth Whitemarsh shuts out Abington

WHITEMARSH >> Plymouth Whitemarsh’s defense needed to be perfect against Abington Tuesday afternoon and delivered. The Colonials allowed two shots on goal, both in the first quarter, and posted a shutout in a 1-0 Suburban One League Liberty Division win at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School. “We like to pass...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
papreplive.com

Great Valley edges West Chester Henderson in marathon match

West Chester >> Three hours into the Great Valley-West Chester Henderson girls tennis match Wednesday, the contest was deadlocked 3-3, and players from both teams were crowded around the court to watch the deciding third set at 2nd singles. With all eyes upon her in the razor-close second singles match,...
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

In rematch, depth helps Unionville edge W.C. Rustin

EAST MARLBOROUGH >> The West Chester Rustin and Unionville golf teams are presumed to be among this season’s elite Ches Mont American squads. And nothing that happened during Tuesday’s dual meet between the two changed anything. Just 12 days after falling to the Golden Knights by 18 strokes...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

Hatboro-Horsham tops Wissahickon in overtime in SOL Liberty opener

LOWER GWYNEDD >> Last fall, Hatboro-Horsham ended Wissahickon’s season with a 3-2 win in the second round of the District 1-4A playoffs. The Hatters welcomed the Trojans to the 2022 season the same way. Mia Malofiy scored just over two minutes into overtime to lift Hatboro-Horsham to a 3-2...
HATBORO, PA
papreplive.com

Unionville girls tennis team remains perfect with win vs. D-West

Downingtown >> The Unionville High School girls tennis squad, PIAA 3A state championship finalists last fall, is off to a perfect 4-0 start this season, winning each contest by a 7-0 score. Monday afternoon, under a broiling hot sun, the Longhorns defeated host Downingtown West, winning all seven matches in...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Upper Merion visits Norristown for 4th Battle of the Bridge

It’s Week 2 of the high school football season and two longtime rivals are kicking things off Thursday night. Upper Merion is traveling six miles to face Norristown in the fourth Battle of the Bridge. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Both teams are looking for their first wins after...
NORRISTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Bell, Chester send a warning: We will score at will

CHESTER — The game was effectively over six minutes into first quarter, but Chester High coach Ladontay Bell didn’t allow his team to get comfortable. Too often over the years, Bell has seen his players grow stagnant or disinterested when they get up by three or four scores.
CHESTER, PA
WHYY

West Philly charter school to close immediately: ‘A failure of children by adults’

Daroff Charter School, a K-8 school in West Philadelphia, will close immediately, as part of an agreement signed with Philadelphia’s school board Friday morning. Under the agreement, Daroff’s 550 students will be transferred to nearby Bluford Charter School or to another school of their families’ choosing. The school year for district-run public schools starts Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

