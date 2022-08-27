Read full article on original website
papreplive.com
Pennridge answers the bell, holds off rival Souderton Area
EAST ROCKHILL — Pennridge played rock solid in the back ended, won key battles up top, and when rival Souderton Area produced a tide-turning goal on Wednesday, the Rams responded with one of their own. Said senior striker Shane Velez: “We always have this saying: the next five minutes...
papreplive.com
Friedman nets winner as Wissahickon rallies in 2nd half to beat Upper Dublin
UPPER DUBLIN >> In a span of 32 seconds late in the second half, the Wissahickon girls soccer team took its first lead, found itself back level with host Upper Dublin then was once more ahead of the Cardinals in the Suburban One League Liberty Division contest. “There were three...
papreplive.com
Mercury Roundup (Aug. 30): Upper Perkiomen field hockey drops defending PIAA 2A champion
Highlights: Upper Perk knocked off the reigning PIAA Class 2A champions through goals from Jade Traynor, Regan Fiorito and Jess Traynor, who also had an assist, on Tuesday. Emma Lajeunesse recorded five saves and Mia Schneider had a defensive save for Upper Perk. Wilson 4, Spring-Ford 3. Highlights: Mia Riccitelli...
papreplive.com
Chester County Week Two football previews
We are heading into Week Two of the scholastic football season with every area team in action. Here is a look at all the and the full slate of games. Coatesville (1-0) at Academy Park (1-0), 1 p.m. Coatesville travels to play one of the best District 1 5A teams...
papreplive.com
Mercury Week 2 Preview: Defending PAC champs Perkiomen Valley meet resurgent Downingtown West
Week 2 isn’t normally one for rivalries. The season’s just begun, the games are non-league, and on and on. Yet for a couple opponents separated by 33 miles and not in the same league, when Perkiomen Valley meets Downingtown West it comes very close. The Vikings and Whippets...
papreplive.com
Conestoga holds off Notre Dame Academy for season opening win
BERWYN >> The Pioneers didn’t ease into the season, scheduling a couple of easy wins in the early going. Instead, Conestoga opened the season against the Notre Dame Academy, last season’s private school state-runners up, and like ‘Stoga, a nationally ranked team. Bringing back almost its entire...
papreplive.com
Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Roundup (Aug. 30): McGeehan’s goal, assist help North Penn field hockey top Pennridge
North Penn 3, Pennridge 1 >> Grace McGeehan had a goal and assist as North Penn opened its season with a win as the Knights’ SOL Colonial Division contest with host Pennridge was completed as inclement weather rolled through the area Tuesday night. McGeehan gave NP a 1-0 lead...
papreplive.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh shuts out Abington
WHITEMARSH >> Plymouth Whitemarsh’s defense needed to be perfect against Abington Tuesday afternoon and delivered. The Colonials allowed two shots on goal, both in the first quarter, and posted a shutout in a 1-0 Suburban One League Liberty Division win at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School. “We like to pass...
papreplive.com
Great Valley edges West Chester Henderson in marathon match
West Chester >> Three hours into the Great Valley-West Chester Henderson girls tennis match Wednesday, the contest was deadlocked 3-3, and players from both teams were crowded around the court to watch the deciding third set at 2nd singles. With all eyes upon her in the razor-close second singles match,...
papreplive.com
In rematch, depth helps Unionville edge W.C. Rustin
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> The West Chester Rustin and Unionville golf teams are presumed to be among this season’s elite Ches Mont American squads. And nothing that happened during Tuesday’s dual meet between the two changed anything. Just 12 days after falling to the Golden Knights by 18 strokes...
papreplive.com
Hatboro-Horsham tops Wissahickon in overtime in SOL Liberty opener
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Last fall, Hatboro-Horsham ended Wissahickon’s season with a 3-2 win in the second round of the District 1-4A playoffs. The Hatters welcomed the Trojans to the 2022 season the same way. Mia Malofiy scored just over two minutes into overtime to lift Hatboro-Horsham to a 3-2...
papreplive.com
This date in 2012: A weekly look back at the state final Coatesville team, 8.31
It has been a decade since Coatesville surprised many by reaching the PIAA Class 4A State Championship game. The 2012 Red Raiders were only the third team from Chester County to reach a state final in football, joining the 1994 and 1996 Downingtown teams. Because of that, each week we...
papreplive.com
Unionville girls tennis team remains perfect with win vs. D-West
Downingtown >> The Unionville High School girls tennis squad, PIAA 3A state championship finalists last fall, is off to a perfect 4-0 start this season, winning each contest by a 7-0 score. Monday afternoon, under a broiling hot sun, the Longhorns defeated host Downingtown West, winning all seven matches in...
papreplive.com
In short order, Bonner-Prendergast’s Colin Finnegan offers some clarity on confusing night
UPPER DARBY — Jack Muldoon eased into the Bonner-Prendergast High football season convinced of one thing and hoping to learn another. In just over three quarters of a panic-shortened, 12-0 opening night victory over visiting Upper Darby Friday evening, Friars’ quarterback Colin Finnegan helped provide his coach with some clarity.
papreplive.com
Upper Merion visits Norristown for 4th Battle of the Bridge
It’s Week 2 of the high school football season and two longtime rivals are kicking things off Thursday night. Upper Merion is traveling six miles to face Norristown in the fourth Battle of the Bridge. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Both teams are looking for their first wins after...
papreplive.com
Bell, Chester send a warning: We will score at will
CHESTER — The game was effectively over six minutes into first quarter, but Chester High coach Ladontay Bell didn’t allow his team to get comfortable. Too often over the years, Bell has seen his players grow stagnant or disinterested when they get up by three or four scores.
West Philly charter school to close immediately: ‘A failure of children by adults’
Daroff Charter School, a K-8 school in West Philadelphia, will close immediately, as part of an agreement signed with Philadelphia’s school board Friday morning. Under the agreement, Daroff’s 550 students will be transferred to nearby Bluford Charter School or to another school of their families’ choosing. The school year for district-run public schools starts Monday.
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the Country
If you're a fan of soaring past scenic views, this mountaintop zip line adventure makes for the perfect day trip. Camelback Mountain Adventuresis home to the longest and fastest zip line in the country. Keep reading to learn more about this unforgettable experience.
Phillymag.com
Getting a Gun Permit in Philadelphia Might Be the Easiest Service the City Provides
The Philadelphia Police Department approved my application to carry a concealed firearm in less than a day. I had to provide references, but nobody contacted them. Easy peasy. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Back in...
