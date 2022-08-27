Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Body found in Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police say a body was found by a fisherman in the Ohio River. According to police reports, the body was found Tuesday just after 7:00 p.m. around 15th Street and Commerce Avenue. Police believe the body had only been in the river a couple of...
Ironton Tribune
Laurie Butler
Laurie Butler, 48, of Pedro, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky. A funeral service will be noon Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeremy Simpson officiating. Burial will follow at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro. Visitation will be...
Ironton Tribune
Timothy Osborne
Timothy Scot Osborne, 57, of Proctorville, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Nichole Clary Osborne. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed...
wchstv.com
Man indicted in Scioto County shooting that injured woman
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man was indicted Wednesday on charges related to a shooting earlier this summer that injured one person in Scioto County. Dontae Davon Owens, 42, of Columbus was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, having weapons under a disability and improperly discharging a firearm, court officials said.
cartercountytimes.com
Looking at the Underwood War
Carter County has it’s share of Civil War history, some of it centered around the Underwood family and their band of “irregulars” and home guard. These unofficial troops defended Olive Hill and other surrounding communities from acts of aggression perpetrated on the communities of northern Kentucky and southern Ohio by Confederate troops and bandit raiders allied with the south. But it was the actions of the Underwoods after the Civil War, and throughout their own private war with the Holbrooks and their allied families, that brought the family name to infamy.
Ironton Tribune
William Howell
William “Billy” Howell, 47, of Ironton, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Visitation was Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the family during this difficult time. In lieu of...
Ironton Tribune
Party in the Park coming back
SOUTH POINT — People for the Point has hosted a re-organizational meeting and plans are under way to bring back the village’s annual Party in the Park event for the Independence Day weekend. South Point Mayor Jeff Gaskin, who attended the group’s meeting on Aug. 9, said there...
Ironton Tribune
Boyd County gets high-speed internet
CATLETTSBURG, KENTUCKY — Some 19,000 homes and businesses in Ashland, Meads, Catlettsburg and surrounding parts of Boyd County will soon, for the first time, be equipped for high-speed fiber Internet, fiber-network provider Kinetic and government officials announced Monday. “I would like to applaud Kinetic for investing in high-speed internet...
Ironton Tribune
Rebecca Vance
Rebecca “Becky” (Carmon) Vance, 60, of Ironton, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Leo Vance Sr. Public visitation is 2:30–4:30 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. To offer...
Portsmouth Times
River Days kicks off September 2nd
PORTSMOUTH – River Days, the longest running festival in Ohio, is celebrating its 59th year. The annual Labor Day Festival held in Portsmouth kicks off on Friday, September 2nd and runs until Sunday, September 4th. The festival will feature daily amusement rides, games, a vendor marketplace, and food trucks...
wymt.com
Lawrence County man charged with possessing child porngraphy
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing some serious charges following an undercover child porngraphy investigation. Earlier this month, Kentucky State Police arrested Calvin Workman, 55, at his home in Lawrence County. Police took equipment they believe was used in sharing the images online to the Ashland...
BREAKING: Man found dead in Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A fisherman found an unidentified body floating in the Ohio River on Tuesday evening, according to police. The discovery was made near 15th Street around 7 p.m. Deputy Chief Phil Watkins says investigators say they do not believe the man’s body was in the river for more than a “couple days.” The medical […]
WSAZ
City to fund million dollar paving project
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Whether you’re driving or walking along neighborhood routes, there is usually a crack, bump, or pothole neighbors have to look out for. “What we’re most worried about is flat tires,” Chase Stevens said. One of those streets neighbors like Stevens has to keep...
Ohio man facing drug trafficking charges
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing drug charges after an investigation into a reported overdose. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debbie Brewer say the suspect, identified as Jay Costelli of Portsmouth, Ohio, was arrested following a search warrant at the home. Authorities say they had been called to […]
Weight-restricted bridge in Mason County to be replaced
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A weight-restricted bridge in Mason County, West Virginia is being replaced through a construction contract awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. According to the WVDOH, the weight-restricted Capehart Bridge in the Capehart community is one of 15 construction contracts the DOH awarded on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, […]
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 8/31/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Casey Crawford, 31, of Corbin, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, on a...
Physical West rolls past PHS
PORTSMOUTH — Apparently, Al Oliver is headed over to the West side of Portsmouth. No, not really, and not THAT Al Oliver of course— but seriously, an Al Oliver bobblehead trophy is adorning the Senators’ football trophy case as of today. With already an impactful U.S. Route...
WSAZ
Truck leaks gas after head-on collision; woman arrested
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck was leaking gas after a head-on collision, and a woman was arrested, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said. The crash happened before 3 p.m. Wednesday in Huntington at West 7th Street and Washington Avenue. Dispatchers tell WSAZ a truck involved in the head-on crash was...
Ironton Tribune
Ex-school superintendent charged after attempt to kidnap two children in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former Hamilton Local School District superintendent has been charged in Huntington, West Virginia with luring two children into his vehicle with money, police said. William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping after his arrest last week,...
Portsmouth Man arrested on Drug Charges
Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Portsmouth man has been arrested on drug charges after officers were called to his residence Monday morning in reference to a possible drug overdose. After obtaining a search warrant, Southern Ohio Drug Task Force detectives discovered...
