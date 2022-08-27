ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha Everyday: UnitedHealthcare

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to UnitedHealthcare about back to school health check lists--including vision, hearing and dental! Find out more in today’s interview!
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: AGR Roofing and Construction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to AGR Roofing and Construction! If you notice any lifting, curling or buckling shingles, it is time for a roof inspection. Find out more in today’s Omaha Everyday interview!
WOWT

Omaha area familes attend NICU reunion

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 50 families got together in Elkhorn Sunday afternoon for a reunion. They were here to see each other, but also to catch up to those who took care of them for weeks - and in some cases, months. The contrasts of gatherings at the...
WOWT

3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening. Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
WOWT

Body armor from Omaha makes its way to Ukraine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ukrainian fighters are getting added protection not just from military aid but from law enforcement right in the heartland. Surplus body armor once worn by metro area officers has been collected for a nonprofit involved in the war effort. An estimated 300 bulletproof vests are loaded...
WOWT

Possible new Costco location in West Omaha

Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a neighborhood just south of 52nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Omaha city council keeps mayor remote work rule change off November ballot. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Omaha city council once again is debating whether...
WOWT

Omaha police burglary arrest

An update on the ongoing fight over legalizing medical marijuana in Nebraska. Gretna's woman life changed after amoeba attacked eye. Recently we were all startled by the news of a brain-eating amoeba that killed a young boy. Emily's Wednesday evening forecast. Updated: 10 hours ago. Spotty storm chances and more...
WOWT

1 injured in Monday morning Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a Monday morning shooting. The Omaha Police Department says officers responded around 5:22 a.m. Monday after a shooting victim arrived at Nebraska Medical Center. Police say the shooting happened near 24th and Castelar Street. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information...
WOWT

Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
WOWT

LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man on Monday. According to LPD, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light at 6:35 p.m. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection of N. 35th Street. The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Authorities investigate bomb threat at Plattsmouth High School

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were called to Plattsmouth High School on Tuesday morning after a group of students alerted school officials to a potential bomb threat. The Omaha Police Department’s bomb squad assisted Plattsmouth Police, and K-9 officers were called in. Offutt Air Force Base security also assisted at the scene.
WOWT

Fire that severely damaged Omaha home caused by candles

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials have determined the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue Sunday around 6:30 a.m. Omaha Fire says the one-and-a-half story home was nearly...
WOWT

UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old safely located

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say the missing 13-year-old has been safely located. Police had sent out information earlier in the evening Wednesday about the teen’s disappearance. LPD posted that she was found sometime after 9:30 p.m.
WOWT

Omaha mayor adds new economic developer to team

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a new person on the City of Omaha’s economic development team. Marco Floreani will start on Sept. 19 as Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Development and Development Services replacing Troy Anderson with an annual salary of $113,000. Floreani graduated from UNL and...
WOWT

BREAKING: Archdiocese of Omaha delays gender identity policy

There's a break in the case for those behind the burglary at a gun store in Omaha. A medical helicopter landed at a rest stop along I-80 Wednesday afternoon. The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested four people with dozens of pounds of drugs at a traffic stop. Outdoor experience...
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol traffic stop drug bust

There's a break in the case for those behind the burglary at a gun store in Omaha. A medical helicopter landed at a rest stop along I-80 Wednesday afternoon. Sixth graders at Papillion-La Vista Schools are taking on a new experience in the great outdoors. Sister celebrities to headline Girls...
