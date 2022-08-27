ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Merion Township, PA

papreplive.com

Upper Merion visits Norristown for 4th Battle of the Bridge

It’s Week 2 of the high school football season and two longtime rivals are kicking things off Thursday night. Upper Merion is traveling six miles to face Norristown in the fourth Battle of the Bridge. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Both teams are looking for their first wins after...
NORRISTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Plymouth Whitemarsh shuts out Abington

WHITEMARSH >> Plymouth Whitemarsh’s defense needed to be perfect against Abington Tuesday afternoon and delivered. The Colonials allowed two shots on goal, both in the first quarter, and posted a shutout in a 1-0 Suburban One League Liberty Division win at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School. “We like to pass...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA

