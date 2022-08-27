Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio leaders are sitting on $85 million that could draw more counselors, social workers into mental health fields
COLUMBUS, Ohio –In May, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to spend millions in federal coronavirus recovery funds to help therapy, social work, addiction counseling, psychology and other critically needed mental health students pay for their degrees. Yet, fall semester has arrived at many Ohio colleges and that money...
Is the Ohio Republican Party having a civil war over how far to the right it should go? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A leadership fight is emerging at the Ohio Republican Party: Bryan Williams, chairman of the Summit County Republican Party and current state party vice-chair, is challenging Ohio Republican Party Chairman Bob Paduchik. We’re talking about the power struggle, and Summit’s statewide role, on Today in Ohio....
Absentee ballot applications being sent to registered Ohio voters
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Every registered voter in Ohio will soon be receiving a piece of mail from the Secretary of State’s office. Voters will soon be receiving absentee ballot request forms in their mailboxes starting Tuesday. The office stresses these are not actual absentee ballots but request forms for the ballots. Ohio has been […]
wnewsj.com
A judge’s view on Ohio Issue 1
Ohio Issue 1 contains a provision which would change the balance of power between separate branches of government. For this reason, I am voting “no” — and I urge all Ohioans to vote “no” on Issue 1. In 2020, many states, including Ohio, saw changes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
House Bill 235 could affect 3 Ohio refineries
LIMA — Chris Zeigler, the Executive Director of the American Petroleum Institute of Ohio, stopped in at The Lima News to explain the API’s stance on House Bill 235. The High Hazard Training Certification Act (House Bill 235) would replace flexible business discretion in Ohio’s oil refineries with the government, mandating them to hire 80 percent of their contracted or subcontracted construction workers from apprenticeship programs by 2024.
Ironton Tribune
Burlington Elementary hosts Marshall Day
BURLINGTON — For Friday, at least, the school colors of Burlington Elementary School were green and white. The school hosted Marshall Day, featuring guests from Marshall University’s athletics department. Principal David Ashworth said two of them were graduates of South Point Local Schools, Caleb Fletcher and Ryan Salmons.
cartercountytimes.com
Looking at the Underwood War
Carter County has it’s share of Civil War history, some of it centered around the Underwood family and their band of “irregulars” and home guard. These unofficial troops defended Olive Hill and other surrounding communities from acts of aggression perpetrated on the communities of northern Kentucky and southern Ohio by Confederate troops and bandit raiders allied with the south. But it was the actions of the Underwoods after the Civil War, and throughout their own private war with the Holbrooks and their allied families, that brought the family name to infamy.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office rejects candidacy of potential independent challenger
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office has rejected the candidacy of a conspiracy theorist and podcaster running to challenge him in the Nov. 8 election, citing issues with the voter signatures she submitted with her candidate petitions. In a Tuesday letter, Kimberly Burns, an assistant...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gov. Mike DeWine teases Honda factory in Ohio after report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine signaled his support Monday to bring a joint Honda-LG electric vehicle battery plant to Ohio. On the heels of a Wall Street Journal report indicating the Marysville-based automaker and electronics manufacturer are planning to build a $4.4 billion battery plant for electric vehicles in Ohio, both DeWine and […]
Ohio May Soon Kill a Solar Project Due to Concerns Over 'Rural Aesthetic'
It would provide enough power for 34,000 homes a year
Ironton Tribune
Party in the Park coming back
SOUTH POINT — People for the Point has hosted a re-organizational meeting and plans are under way to bring back the village’s annual Party in the Park event for the Independence Day weekend. South Point Mayor Jeff Gaskin, who attended the group’s meeting on Aug. 9, said there...
Ohio’s hunting season opens this week — what to know
Ohio's 2022 hunting season begins Sept. 1. Here's information on small game and waterfowl for hunting and trapping in early September 2022 — including whitetail deer — and how to buy hunting and fishing permits and hunt on private land.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Metro News
Electric pontoon boats to be built in West Virginia
West Virginia leaders announced an investment by another battery-power manufacturer today, emphasizing moves toward diversifying the state’s economy. Pure Watercraft, which produces battery-powered boats, made a splash during the West Virginia Business Summit. Pure Watercraft plans to locate at an 80,000-square-foot production facility at the Beech Bottom Industrial Park,...
wvexplorer.com
West Virginia seeks resident opinions about black bears
BECKLEY, W.Va. — The W.Va. Division of Natural Resources is conducting a scientific study on black bears and black bear management that will involve telephone surveys of residents, according to a press release from the division. In the coming weeks, state residents may receive a phone call from Responsive...
WDTV
West Virginia DNR updates regulations for coyote night hunting
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting were recently approved by the West Virginia Natural Resources Commission. Officials said using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land.
Your Radio Place
Ohio Controlling Board Approved $6 Million for Area Improvement Projects
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Senator Tim Schaffer announced that the Ohio Controlling Board has approved $6 million in funding for projects in Guernsey, Muskingum, and Fairfield. Salt Fork State Park is receiving $250,000 for the design phase of the planned Nature Center and the Ohio University of Zanesville is receiving $40,000 to replace the roof of Elson Hall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ironton Tribune
Boyd County gets high-speed internet
CATLETTSBURG, KENTUCKY — Some 19,000 homes and businesses in Ashland, Meads, Catlettsburg and surrounding parts of Boyd County will soon, for the first time, be equipped for high-speed fiber Internet, fiber-network provider Kinetic and government officials announced Monday. “I would like to applaud Kinetic for investing in high-speed internet...
Mount Vernon News
Ryan wants Ohio as an arsenal of energy for the U.S.
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) told the Mount Vernon News on his U.S. Senate campaign that he wants Ohio to be an arsenal of energy for the United States. Ryan will face Republican J.D. Vance in the General Election on Nov. 8. The production of natural gas in Ohio needs to...
Portsmouth Times
River Days kicks off September 2nd
PORTSMOUTH – River Days, the longest running festival in Ohio, is celebrating its 59th year. The annual Labor Day Festival held in Portsmouth kicks off on Friday, September 2nd and runs until Sunday, September 4th. The festival will feature daily amusement rides, games, a vendor marketplace, and food trucks...
Farm and Dairy
W.Va. ground beef program ready to hit the market
A new “brand partnership” aims to keep West Virginia beef in West Virginia and make it accessible and affordable for consumers. About 30 farmers have already entered the Mountain State Ground Beef program that will pay producers a premium for their cull cows and give customers locally raised, traceable ground beef. The program is a partnership between Buzz Food Service and West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association.
Comments / 0