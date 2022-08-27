ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

Absentee ballot applications being sent to registered Ohio voters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Every registered voter in Ohio will soon be receiving a piece of mail from the Secretary of State’s office. Voters will soon be receiving absentee ballot request forms in their mailboxes starting Tuesday. The office stresses these are not actual absentee ballots but request forms for the ballots. Ohio has been […]
wnewsj.com

A judge’s view on Ohio Issue 1

Ohio Issue 1 contains a provision which would change the balance of power between separate branches of government. For this reason, I am voting “no” — and I urge all Ohioans to vote “no” on Issue 1. In 2020, many states, including Ohio, saw changes...
The Lima News

House Bill 235 could affect 3 Ohio refineries

LIMA — Chris Zeigler, the Executive Director of the American Petroleum Institute of Ohio, stopped in at The Lima News to explain the API’s stance on House Bill 235. The High Hazard Training Certification Act (House Bill 235) would replace flexible business discretion in Ohio’s oil refineries with the government, mandating them to hire 80 percent of their contracted or subcontracted construction workers from apprenticeship programs by 2024.
Ironton Tribune

Burlington Elementary hosts Marshall Day

BURLINGTON — For Friday, at least, the school colors of Burlington Elementary School were green and white. The school hosted Marshall Day, featuring guests from Marshall University’s athletics department. Principal David Ashworth said two of them were graduates of South Point Local Schools, Caleb Fletcher and Ryan Salmons.
cartercountytimes.com

Looking at the Underwood War

Carter County has it’s share of Civil War history, some of it centered around the Underwood family and their band of “irregulars” and home guard. These unofficial troops defended Olive Hill and other surrounding communities from acts of aggression perpetrated on the communities of northern Kentucky and southern Ohio by Confederate troops and bandit raiders allied with the south. But it was the actions of the Underwoods after the Civil War, and throughout their own private war with the Holbrooks and their allied families, that brought the family name to infamy.
NBC4 Columbus

Gov. Mike DeWine teases Honda factory in Ohio after report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine signaled his support Monday to bring a joint Honda-LG electric vehicle battery plant to Ohio. On the heels of a Wall Street Journal report indicating the Marysville-based automaker and electronics manufacturer are planning to build a $4.4 billion battery plant for electric vehicles in Ohio, both DeWine and […]
Ironton Tribune

Party in the Park coming back

SOUTH POINT — People for the Point has hosted a re-organizational meeting and plans are under way to bring back the village’s annual Party in the Park event for the Independence Day weekend. South Point Mayor Jeff Gaskin, who attended the group’s meeting on Aug. 9, said there...
Metro News

Electric pontoon boats to be built in West Virginia

West Virginia leaders announced an investment by another battery-power manufacturer today, emphasizing moves toward diversifying the state’s economy. Pure Watercraft, which produces battery-powered boats, made a splash during the West Virginia Business Summit. Pure Watercraft plans to locate at an 80,000-square-foot production facility at the Beech Bottom Industrial Park,...
wvexplorer.com

West Virginia seeks resident opinions about black bears

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The W.Va. Division of Natural Resources is conducting a scientific study on black bears and black bear management that will involve telephone surveys of residents, according to a press release from the division. In the coming weeks, state residents may receive a phone call from Responsive...
WDTV

West Virginia DNR updates regulations for coyote night hunting

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting were recently approved by the West Virginia Natural Resources Commission. Officials said using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land.
Your Radio Place

Ohio Controlling Board Approved $6 Million for Area Improvement Projects

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Senator Tim Schaffer announced that the Ohio Controlling Board has approved $6 million in funding for projects in Guernsey, Muskingum, and Fairfield. Salt Fork State Park is receiving $250,000 for the design phase of the planned Nature Center and the Ohio University of Zanesville is receiving $40,000 to replace the roof of Elson Hall.
Ironton Tribune

Boyd County gets high-speed internet

CATLETTSBURG, KENTUCKY — Some 19,000 homes and businesses in Ashland, Meads, Catlettsburg and surrounding parts of Boyd County will soon, for the first time, be equipped for high-speed fiber Internet, fiber-network provider Kinetic and government officials announced Monday. “I would like to applaud Kinetic for investing in high-speed internet...
Mount Vernon News

Ryan wants Ohio as an arsenal of energy for the U.S.

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) told the Mount Vernon News on his U.S. Senate campaign that he wants Ohio to be an arsenal of energy for the United States. Ryan will face Republican J.D. Vance in the General Election on Nov. 8. The production of natural gas in Ohio needs to...
Portsmouth Times

River Days kicks off September 2nd

PORTSMOUTH – River Days, the longest running festival in Ohio, is celebrating its 59th year. The annual Labor Day Festival held in Portsmouth kicks off on Friday, September 2nd and runs until Sunday, September 4th. The festival will feature daily amusement rides, games, a vendor marketplace, and food trucks...
Farm and Dairy

W.Va. ground beef program ready to hit the market

A new “brand partnership” aims to keep West Virginia beef in West Virginia and make it accessible and affordable for consumers. About 30 farmers have already entered the Mountain State Ground Beef program that will pay producers a premium for their cull cows and give customers locally raised, traceable ground beef. The program is a partnership between Buzz Food Service and West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association.
