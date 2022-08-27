What to expect on Community Crossroads

VICTORIA, Texas – Here’s a look at what you can expect to see on Community Crossroads this weekend.

We hear from Victoria ER, the Victoria Symphony, Victoria College, the Cuero Main Street Program and the Victoria Police Department.

HOW TO WATCH

You can watch Community Crossroads on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 at these times:

KAVU

Saturday 8/27/22 5 p.m.

KMOL

Sunday 8/28/22 10 a.m.

KVCT

Sunday 8/28/22 5 p.m.

KXTS

Sunday 8/28/22 7 a.m.

Our segments are also posted on our YouTube channel after television air times.

That’s what you can expect this weekend on Community Crossroads.

Do you have a story or segment idea for Community Crossroads?

Email castrain@victoriatelevision.com to share your ideas.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit