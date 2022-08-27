ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

What to expect on Community Crossroads

By Carolina Astrain
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BX11_0hXK9Pcy00

VICTORIA, Texas – Here’s a look at what you can expect to see on Community Crossroads this weekend.

We hear from Victoria ER, the Victoria Symphony, Victoria College, the Cuero Main Street Program and the Victoria Police Department.

HOW TO WATCH

You can watch Community Crossroads on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 at these times:

KAVU

Saturday 8/27/22 5 p.m.

KMOL

Sunday 8/28/22 10 a.m.

KVCT

Sunday 8/28/22 5 p.m.

KXTS

Sunday 8/28/22 7 a.m.

Our segments are also posted on our YouTube channel after television air times.

That’s what you can expect this weekend on Community Crossroads.

Do you have a story or segment idea for Community Crossroads?

Email castrain@victoriatelevision.com to share your ideas.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

New UHV Staff Council leader aims to improve support and connections

VICTORIA, Texas – The new University of Houston-Victoria Staff Council leader looks forward to improving the support and connections at UHV. UHV welcomed students back for another academic year. The new UHV Staff Council began working to find ways to support the university’s staff and improve connections between the staff and others at the university.
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Cuero, TX
City
Cross Roads, TX
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Crossroads#The Victoria Symphony#Victoria College#Rewritten#Android#Breaking News#Sports Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

A word from Superintendent Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D.

I want to update you on the Mission Valley building project (in November 2021, the voters approved Proposition C – New Mission Valley Elementary School) and the work of the Bond Oversight Committee. The committee has been working since the bond was passed and members were appointed. The first few months of work were slow for several reasons (ex., summertime, loss of key district personnel, etc.). In the last several weeks, the committee has been picking up speed and this is a good time for you to engage with them. I’ll write more about that opportunity at the end of this article.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy