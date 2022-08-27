ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneseo, IL

ourquadcities.com

LeClaire teen fights to walk, dreams of being a gymnast

Madi Ramirez is a remarkably happy teenager with two rare, challenging diseases. The feisty, determined LeClaire girl — now a junior at Pleasant Valley High School — was born with both spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and 15q duplication, meaning her 15th chromosome was duplicated, causing epilepsy, and she has autism and learning disabilities.
LE CLAIRE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Fans keep on loving REO Speedwagon, founder loves them

Neal Doughty was a 21-year-old student at University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, when he formed the band REO Speedwagon in 1967 with fellow student Alan Gratzer, a drummer. Doughty didn’t end up graduating, where he majored in electrical engineering, but is the only remaining founding member of the popular band – which returns to Moline’s Vibrant Arena at The MARK on Sept. 6, in a triple bill with Styx and Loverboy.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf man wins $50,000 in lottery

A Bettendorf man has won a $50,000 lottery prize. Todd Rands of Bettendorf won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Power Shot” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at QC Mart, 2545 18th St. in Bettendorf, and claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Cruise the Hennepin Canal

Geneseo Chamber Executive Director Zack Sullivan was here to talk about how you can cruise the Hennepin Canal on a new tour.
GENESEO, IL
ourquadcities.com

‘Star Trek’ theme will be at returning QC Toastmasters open house

A local Toastmasters club is going where no man or woman has gone before, at least for the past two and a half years. The Quad Cities Executive Toastmasters are hosting a Star Trek-themed open house to celebrate their return to in-person meetings after two and a half years online. The free event starts at noon Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Edwards UCC Library, 3420 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Huge new Palace mural is a royal pleasure for QC artist, business

Many local bars and restaurants have outdoor patios. None have what the Old Palace Tavern in downtown East Moline does — a jaw-droppingly huge, colorful mural. The 115-foot long and 11.5-foot-tall masterpiece was finished earlier this month by the busy QC muralist Atlanta Dawn, called “Midwest Mississippi Waltz.” See a video of the complete mural HERE.
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Groove out to concert series along the riverfront

Rock Island Parks and Recreation wants you to come ready to dance the night away at the Thursday Night Groove Concert Series. Daniel Gleason from Rock Island Parks and Recreation boogied into Local 4 to tell us all about the concert series. For more information, click here.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC Federation of Labor plans holiday parade in E.M.

The Quad City Federation of Labor on Wednesday reported it has a record number of entries this year for the 39th-annual Labor Day parade in East Moline. The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is Tony Bultinck, president of the Illinois State Association of Letter Carriers and of NALC Local 292.
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

The Capital Theatre is getting a Restoration

We were joined by Tony Cavallo to talk about how he is rebuilding some of Davenport’s most iconic buildings and making history come to life. For more information visit the Capital Theatre’s Facebook Page.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Circa ’21 needs female actors for holiday shows

Circa ’21 will hold auditions for local young females in their holiday musicals, “White Christmas” and “Santa Claus the Musical,” at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the theater, 1828 3rd Avenue, Rock Island. For the role of Susan in “White Christmas,” girls must play...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Tune into friendly ‘Pianist With the Hair’ at Ambrose

The first thing you notice about pianist Julian Gargiulo is his wild, curly brown locks. But even though there’s so much more to the 49-year-old man with an impressive resume — who will perform at Davenport’s St. Ambrose University Saturday, Sept. 10 — Gargiulo gleefully markets himself as the “Pianist with the Hair,” an unpretentious mash-up of “Saturday Night Live” meets Carnegie Hall.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Moline accident reduces I-74 West lanes to bridge

UPDATE, August 31, 4:31 p.m. A white Mazda CX-5 was westbound in the Seventh Avenue exit lane of I-74. The driver of the Mazda changed lanes to stay on I-74 and clipped the front of a semi, which caused the semi to hit a maroon passenger car. Both cars then hit the center concrete divider. A total of four individuals were transported to the hospital. Injuries were non-life threatening. The incident is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Early morning police presence

There was a heavy police presence in downtown Davenport early Thursday morning. This was near 4th and Harrison around 4 a.m. Our Local 4 News crew saw multiple police officers and vehicles. One vehicle appeared to have been in a crash with a white car travelling on Harrison. At this...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Gunfire rings out Wednesday afternoon in residential neighborhood

No injuries were reported about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday when gunfire rang out on the 700 block of 25th Street, Rock Island. Our Local 4 News crew saw a gunshot had struck a shutter on a duplex and police found three casings in the alley beside the duplex. Just a few feet away in the middle of 25th Street lay two bicycles.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Foundation gives $150,000 for Mercer County park projects

The Looser-Flake Charitable Foundation has awarded $150,000 in grants for 13 parks and recreation improvement projects across Mercer County. The Looser-Flake Charitable Foundation is a private foundation administered by the Quad Cities Community Foundation. For Alex Johnson, the annual fireworks display over Lake Matherville this past July felt more celebratory...
MERCER COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC women leaders to be honored

Women Lead Change on Wednesday announced the honorees for the 2022 Quad Cities Women’s Leadership Awards in three categories. All honorees will be celebrated at an Awards Luncheon at noon on Oct. 6, 2022, at the Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf, in conjunction with the WLC Quad Cities Conference. The winners are:
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect, 18, strikes pole, tree; runs off

An 18-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after police say he hit a utility pole and a tree with a stolen car. Jamel Neal faces a charge of first-degree theft, according to court records. Shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded the intersection of West 13th Street...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
wcbu.org

2 people seriously injured in shooting and stabbing incidents in Peoria

At least two people were seriously injured during a series of violent episodes in Peoria late Friday and overnight. Peoria Police said they were all separate incidents. The most high-profile incident happened during the Peoria High-Metamora football game Friday night at Peoria Stadium. A fight broke out in the stands, leading to a pause and ultimate cancellation of the game. Metamora elected not to finish the game, leading to a forfeit.
PEORIA, IL

