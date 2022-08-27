Read full article on original website
Related
Ironton Tribune
Party in the Park coming back
SOUTH POINT — People for the Point has hosted a re-organizational meeting and plans are under way to bring back the village’s annual Party in the Park event for the Independence Day weekend. South Point Mayor Jeff Gaskin, who attended the group’s meeting on Aug. 9, said there...
Ironton Tribune
Cramblit pleads not guilty to OVI charge
On Monday, Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit II pleaded not guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence and a special prosecutor and a special judge were appointed to his case in the Ironton Municipal Court. The court’s judge Kevin Waldo recused himself from the case and the Ohio Supreme Court...
Ironton Tribune
Boyd County gets high-speed internet
CATLETTSBURG, KENTUCKY — Some 19,000 homes and businesses in Ashland, Meads, Catlettsburg and surrounding parts of Boyd County will soon, for the first time, be equipped for high-speed fiber Internet, fiber-network provider Kinetic and government officials announced Monday. “I would like to applaud Kinetic for investing in high-speed internet...
Ironton Tribune
Christmas at Courthouse event set for Nov. 28
Assistant county administrator Katrina Keith said the annual Christmas at the Courthouse event will take place this year on Nov. 28, the same day as the Ironton Christmas Parade. Keith said, while addressing this week’s meeting of the Lawrence County Commission, that the courthouse is looking for a tree for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ironton Tribune
Rebecca Vance
Rebecca “Becky” (Carmon) Vance, 60, of Ironton, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Leo Vance Sr. Public visitation is 2:30–4:30 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. To offer...
Ironton Tribune
William Howell
William “Billy” Howell, 47, of Ironton, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Visitation was Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the family during this difficult time. In lieu of...
Ironton Tribune
Timothy Osborne
Timothy Scot Osborne, 57, of Proctorville, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Nichole Clary Osborne. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed...
Ironton Tribune
Flavor on tap
Story by Dawn Nolan | Photography by Shannon Shank. Barboursville, West Virginia has a special place in Jason Beter’s heart. He’s lived in the small town since he was 14, and he was a member of Cabell Midland High School’s first graduating class. He also opened his first restaurant, Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers and Brews there in February 2017.
Comments / 0