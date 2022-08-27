Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Baseball Vols to face outside competition this fall
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Sports has learned that coach Tony Vitello’s Baseball Vols will play a couple of exhibition games this fall against other schools. Tennessee will host Wake Forest at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on October 9. The Vols will then travel to Jackson, Tenn., to face Memphis...
Tennessee Lottery player wins ‘$1,000 A Day for Life’ prize
A lucky lottery player in Morristown got the prize of a lifetime Tuesday night after picking the right numbers in the “Cash 4 Life” game.
How orange became the University of Tennessee’s official color
UT fans frequently sport a bright color of orange, whether it be to a game or the grocery store, but why did the university choose that shade?
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Drops Electric Video the Night Before Game Day
Exactly 24 hours before the Vols officially kick off the 2022 season in Knoxville, Tennessee has dropped one final hype tape on social media. Tennessee released a hype video for the season earlier this week that mainly focused on showing clips of the current players this year. This video, however, is on a much bigger scale.
saturdaydownsouth.com
First look inside Neyland Stadium following offseason renovations
Tennessee football’s offseason renovations to Neyland Stadium were announced to create the best atmosphere in college football, per Athletic Director Danny White. On Tuesday, members of the Tennessee media were allowed entry to Neyland for the first time upon completion. Here are some of the shots:. The Vols open...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Tennessee RB wins starting job at Power 5 program
Former Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans lasted less than a season in Knoxville before transferring to Louisville. It seems to have worked out for him. Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield released the Cardinals’ depth chart Monday, revealing Evans as the feature back for their battle against Syracuse on Saturday.
CEO hopes to reopen Knoxville S&S Cafeteria after COVID, inflation-related closure
The S&S Cafeteria on Kingston Pike in Knoxville closed on August 31 after being open for 47 years. However, leaders tell us there may be hope for the restaurant in the future.
Tennessee football: Kirk Herbsreit extremely hypocritical to single out Nico Iamaleava’s NIL deal
You couldn’t make up the irony with which Kirk Herbstreit unfairly singled out Tennessee football 2023 commitment Nico Iamaleava over the weekend. His blatant hypocrisy was on display with almost the exact same quote in which he brought up the five-star quarterback. In an interview with The Los Angeles...
Authorities looking for man last seen leaving work in Maryville Monday night
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they were asking for help to find a man last seen Monday at around 8:30 p.m. as he left work. They said Robert Kitzmiller left work at Newell Brands in Maryville to get a friend dinner from a Cook Out restaurant and take it to McGhee Tyson Airport. They said he was seen backing out of his parking space but never arrived at the airport.
$1,000-a-day winning lottery ticket sold in Morristown
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – One lucky player won Tennessee Lottery’s Cash 4 Life top prize on Tuesday, and officials are still waiting for them to claim their $1,000 every day for the rest of their life. According to a release from the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation, a winning ticket for Cash 4 Life was sold […]
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
msn.com
Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
Knox Co. teen charged with bringing a rifle onto school campus during football game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officers arrested a Knox Co. teen after receiving a tip he was armed with a rifle on a high school campus Friday night, according to an arrest report. According to the arrest report, officers received a tip on Friday that an armed 18-year-old -- identified as Aidan Eldridge -- "wasn't in his right mind" and was on his way to Christian Academy of Knoxville to confront a former teacher he had problems with.
wvlt.tv
Construction underway for Sevier County Buc-ee’s ‘Big Store’
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Construction of the soon-to-be largest Buc-ee’s location in the country is well underway on Exit 407. The Sevier County exit on I-40 is getting the 200-acre addition thanks to a development by Kituwah, LLC and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). The development project has been named “The 407: Gateway to Adventure.”
visitmysmokies.com
New Attraction in Sevierville TN: Dig’n Zone Theme Park
Have you ever imagined yourself working on a big job site with the access and knowledge to man construction equipment? Perhaps your young child is obsessed with playing with toy construction equipment? Well, a chance to do all of that in real life is coming to Sevierville! Dig’n Zone Theme Park, a construction theme park that will allow adults and children to drive, ride and operate real construction equipment, is scheduled to open in Sevierville in spring 2023! Here’s everything we know about this new attraction in Sevierville, Dig’n Zone Theme Park:
wjhl.com
Historic Mitchell B-25 “Berlin Express” coming to Morristown Airport
Karen Hughes Collins gets us ready for a visit by the “Berlin Express” Mitchell B-25 at the Morristown Airport, September 9th -11th!
tripsavvy.com
The Pink Marble That Built America: When Knoxville Was the Epicenter of Design
We’re dedicating our August features to architecture and design. We’ve never been more ready to check into a dreamy new hotel, city hop on the world's most beautiful subways, or relax in a design-forward coffee shop. Now, we’re excited to celebrate the shapes and structures that make our world beautiful with an inspiring story of how one historic city is prioritizing accessibility, how a Swedish cemetery teaches us important lessons about design, an examination of how climate change is impacting the future of architecture, and a look at the must-have features to put together a dream hotel.
Completed $17M Knoxville Broadway Viaduct sparks excitement, concerns
After three years of work and millions of dollars later, Knoxville drivers will once again be able use the Broadway Viaduct, starting Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Morristown Fire Department battles two mobile home blazes over the weekend
The City of Morristown is thanking its fire department after crews responded to two mobile home blazes over the weekend.
THP: Voted best of February for AAST calendar
The Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser will be featured on the America Association of State Troopers calendar for the month of February.
