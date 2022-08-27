ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streaks drop football opener; Knoxville, ROWVA/Williamsfield win

By Mike Trueblood
 5 days ago
DUNLAP — The Galesburg High school football team fell behind 13-3 in the first half and dropped their season opening game 27-13 on Friday night.

That deficit grew to 21-3 when Dunlap's Mayden Burke returned a punt 37 yards for a TD early in the third quarter.

Galesburg rallied on a 73-yard pass play from Tristan Legate to Amaerie Richardson with 8:45 left in the third quatrer, and Sam Satisky kicked a 32-yard field goal at the 3:23 mark of the period to pull within 21-13.

But that was a close as the Streaks would get.

Galesburg will return home to play Thornton in a nonconference game next Friday.

In other area games Friday it was:

Knoxville 54, Princeville 20

ROWVA/Williamsfield 41, Abingdon-Avon 12

Kewanee/Wethersfield 35, United 16

Monmouth-Roseville 42, Kewanee 16

The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

