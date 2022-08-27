Elmore man shot multiple times during argument

WETUMPKA ― An Elmore County man has life-threatening injuries after being shot seven times by a .22-caliber handgun Friday night.

The 22-year-old man was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in critical condition, Sheriff Bill Franklin said. The shooting occurred about 6:45 p.m. at a home in the 3200 block of Highway 82 in the Spiegner community. James Franklin Hayes, 23, of that address was charged with attempted murder in the case, Franklin said.

Hayes was in the Elmore County Jail Friday night and could not be reached for comment. Bond had not been set and court records show he doesn't yet have an attorney.

Hayes allegedly fired 16 rounds, striking the victim seven times, the sheriff said.

The victim was at the home to visit a woman with whom he has a relationship, Franklin said.

"Our investigation shows that Hayes and (the victim) got into an argument after each man made derogatory remarks about the other man's family," Franklin said. "A fist fight broke out. After the fight, Hayes went to the back of the house and retrieved a .22-caliber handgun and shot (the victim) multiple times."