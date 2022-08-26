Reynolds football rolls past Shelby behind sophomore Max Guest's 302 yards rushing, 4 touchdowns

SHELBY — Max Guest had barely crossed the line of scrimmage Friday, but the groaning from the Shelby sideline was well under way.

Reynolds' sophomore running back already had one long touchdown run, and with no defender between him and the end zone, it was clear he was 67 yards away from his second.

Even when a Golden Lion was in his way, Guest was unbothered. His third touchdown of the night came after shrugging off one would-be tackler and dragging two more across the goal line.

Guest finished with 302 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Reynolds' 45-21 win over Shelby, a dominant performance that leaves no doubt about the firepower of this year's Rockets, or the main supplier of it.

"Max ran the heck out of it," Reynolds coach Shane Laws said. "But anytime you run the football the way we did tonight, that's the big guys up front. ... And anytime you run for yards like that against Shelby, that's a big accomplishment."

Guest is a sophomore, but he has enough experience to know the significance of a 300-yard game against the Golden Lions.

During last season's 15-12 loss to Shelby, Guest managed 109 yards, but the offense as a whole didn't crack 200. It was a continuation of a worrying trend for an offense that was on its way to a second consecutive disappointing season.

On Friday, Guest led the Rockets to 359 rushing yards and their most points against the Golden Lions since 2013, the year the powerhouse programs began their annual nonconference showdowns.

"He's a Power Five running back down the road," Laws said. "And you saw tonight, not only is he fast, but he's incredibly strong. It's really hard for one guy to tackle him."

The ability to break tackles is the biggest difference between the Guest who flashed potential as a freshman and the one who's averaging 217 yards per game this year, but the more significant change for Reynolds is up front.

An offensive line that took its lumps in 2021 has shown marked improvement this season, allowing Guest the room he needs to shine.

"Last year, it was just like a drought. This year, we feel better, and we're older," left tackle Brendan Pohl said. "I noticed it early in spring football. I knew we were going to be a powerhouse."

The added experience of the linemen manifests itself in many ways, the team said. Guest notices it in their effort, Pohl in their athleticism, defensive lineman Russell Barnett in their communication and aggression.

All of those little things result in an offense poised to turn Guest into one of the state's biggest breakout stars of 2022.

"He's something different," Pohl said. "If there's not a hole, he makes one and just runs through it."

Friday's win means the Rockets have emphatically avenged both of the losses they suffered to begin 2021. The defense was never in doubt — Reynolds harassed star quarterback Daylin Lee all night, picked him off twice and forced three turnovers on downs — but with an improved offensive line unlocking Guest's potential, Law's team looks downright scary.

Just ask Shelby coach Mike Wilbanks.

"I saw a really good A.C. Reynolds team. That A.C. Reynolds team right there reminds me of the Rico Dowdle years," Wilbanks said. "Ain't nothing to say. They just beat us. That's a good football team."

