ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, NC

Reynolds football rolls past Shelby behind sophomore Max Guest's 302 yards rushing, 4 touchdowns

By James Crabtree-Hannigan, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 5 days ago

SHELBY — Max Guest had barely crossed the line of scrimmage Friday, but the groaning from the Shelby sideline was well under way.

Reynolds' sophomore running back already had one long touchdown run, and with no defender between him and the end zone, it was clear he was 67 yards away from his second.

Even when a Golden Lion was in his way, Guest was unbothered. His third touchdown of the night came after shrugging off one would-be tackler and dragging two more across the goal line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vjUj_0hXK8oi200

Guest finished with 302 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Reynolds' 45-21 win over Shelby, a dominant performance that leaves no doubt about the firepower of this year's Rockets, or the main supplier of it.

"Max ran the heck out of it," Reynolds coach Shane Laws said. "But anytime you run the football the way we did tonight, that's the big guys up front. ... And anytime you run for yards like that against Shelby, that's a big accomplishment."

STATE RESULTS: Scores from every game in North Carolina

WNC SCOREBOARD: All WNC results from Week 2

Guest is a sophomore, but he has enough experience to know the significance of a 300-yard game against the Golden Lions.

During last season's 15-12 loss to Shelby, Guest managed 109 yards, but the offense as a whole didn't crack 200. It was a continuation of a worrying trend for an offense that was on its way to a second consecutive disappointing season.

On Friday, Guest led the Rockets to 359 rushing yards and their most points against the Golden Lions since 2013, the year the powerhouse programs began their annual nonconference showdowns.

"He's a Power Five running back down the road," Laws said. "And you saw tonight, not only is he fast, but he's incredibly strong. It's really hard for one guy to tackle him."

The ability to break tackles is the biggest difference between the Guest who flashed potential as a freshman and the one who's averaging 217 yards per game this year, but the more significant change for Reynolds is up front.

An offensive line that took its lumps in 2021 has shown marked improvement this season, allowing Guest the room he needs to shine.

"Last year, it was just like a drought. This year, we feel better, and we're older," left tackle Brendan Pohl said. "I noticed it early in spring football. I knew we were going to be a powerhouse."

The added experience of the linemen manifests itself in many ways, the team said. Guest notices it in their effort, Pohl in their athleticism, defensive lineman Russell Barnett in their communication and aggression.

All of those little things result in an offense poised to turn Guest into one of the state's biggest breakout stars of 2022.

"He's something different," Pohl said. "If there's not a hole, he makes one and just runs through it."

Friday's win means the Rockets have emphatically avenged both of the losses they suffered to begin 2021. The defense was never in doubt — Reynolds harassed star quarterback Daylin Lee all night, picked him off twice and forced three turnovers on downs — but with an improved offensive line unlocking Guest's potential, Law's team looks downright scary.

Just ask Shelby coach Mike Wilbanks.

"I saw a really good A.C. Reynolds team. That A.C. Reynolds team right there reminds me of the Rico Dowdle years," Wilbanks said. "Ain't nothing to say. They just beat us. That's a good football team."

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Reynolds football rolls past Shelby behind sophomore Max Guest's 302 yards rushing, 4 touchdowns

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Guest earns Week 2 Player of the Week after running rampant at Shelby

Shelby — (WLOS) Max Guest was certainly a frequent visitor to the Shelby Golden Lions endzone Friday night in week two. The sophomore running back scored four rushing touchdowns and churned out 304 yards to lead A.C. Reynolds to a 45-21 win over the perennial 2A powerhouse. Through two...
SHELBY, NC
FOX Carolina

Blacksburg High’s football coach steps down to battle illness

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When the Blacksburg High Wildcats started the season, they did not know their leader would be leaving them early. Last Wednesday, Coach John “Jet” Turner announced he was stepping down to fight stage 4 colon cancer. “It was all kind of a shock....
BLACKSBURG, SC
tribpapers.com

Blazing Bearcats Can Win it All

Hendersonville – Hendersonville Bearcats sport much that is new and promising — a young head coach, quarterback and artificial turf field — to go with the usual array of skill and grit on a state title contender. The Bearcats won the Mountain Foothills Conference’s inaugural crown in...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Garden & Gun

My Town: Tyler Florence’s Perfect Day in Greenville, South Carolina

The chef Tyler Florence has opened multiple restaurants, garnered two James Beard Award semifinalist nods, written more than ten books, and starred in a slew of Food Network shows, including Food 911 and The Great Food Truck Race—a highly decorated career that, he says, traces in part to his hometown of Greenville, South Carolina. The piedmont city has become known for its bustling downtown and growing culinary scene, but when Florence was young, staples that made an impression included Carolina-style barbeque and Southern classics such as fried chicken. “I love the fact that I grew up in the South,” Florence says. “I love that that is where I learned how to cook. It is one of the greatest authentic, real food cultures in the world.”
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby, NC
Football
City
Shelby, NC
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Football
Shelby, NC
Sports
Asheville, NC
Sports
power98fm.com

Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte

Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte. Every Morning at 930am Nolimit Larry & the Morning Maddhouse gives us the hottest trending topics in the culture. If you want to know what is going viral tap into the madhouse at 930am every morning. Listen to what is Trending today. Tabitha Brown...
CHARLOTTE, NC
foxwilmington.com

UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE – At 6:29 p.m. during pregame warmups, Bank of America Stadium went into a shelter-in-place protocol. In accordance with the Panthers’ inclement weather policy, fans in the stands have been asked to take shelter in the concourses, and players and staff have exited the field. When lightning...
CHARLOTTE, NC
my40.tv

One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Highlands, North Carolina

Flanked by four different states, and framed on its eastern side by the bracing waters of the Atlantic Ocean, North Carolina is blessed with some of the most breathtaking state parks you could ever hope to visit. Comprising diverse landscapes of towering mountains, rampaging rivers, dense woodlands and phenomenal lakes,...
HIGHLANDS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Golden Lions#Rockets#American Football#A Golden Lion#Wnc
ngu.edu

NGU Benefactor, Long-Time Trustee Melvin Younts Dies

Dr. Melvin K. Younts, a long-time benefactor and five-term trustee of North Greenville University, died Saturday, August 27. He was 93. The noted philanthropist maintained a law practice in Fountain Inn and Greenville for several decades. Born in Durham, NC, Younts spent all but one year of his life in...
TIGERVILLE, SC
Charlotte Stories

One of The Largest Goodwills In America Just Opened in Shelby

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont just celebrated the grand opening of one of the largest Goodwill locations in the nation in the small city of Shelby, NC, about 40 miles west of Charlotte. The new location was built inside an old Lidl location. The 36,000 square feet facility is...
SHELBY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Johnson City Press

Full speed ahead for the Tuckasegee Train Excursion

The George L. Carter Railroad Museum will be sponsoring a train excursion through North Carolina in early October. According to museum director Dr. Fred Alsop, the George L. Carter Railroad Museum is always looking for ways to connect people and get them interested in the history and love of railroads. This fall, the museum will be sponsoring a train excursion that will allow participants to ride a passenger train from Bryson City to Dillsboro, North Carolina.
DILLSBORO, NC
Centre Daily

‘Heartbroken’: 14-year-old dies after car hits middle school students, SC officials say

A 14-year-old boy died after a car hit him and another South Carolina middle school student, officials said. A Toyota was traveling west on a Union County road when the driver struck two people, state troopers told news outlets. The pedestrians had been walking in the opposite direction at the time of the crash early on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to WHNS and WSPA.
UNION COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Three injured during overnight shooting at bar in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were injured during a shooting at a bar on Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney, South Carolina. Deputies said they responded to the scene after someone reported a “shooting with injuries.”. When deputies arrived...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist from overnight crash in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist from an overnight in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy