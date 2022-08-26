ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Ventura County surfers star in new movie to premiere at Oxnard benefit Saturday

By Staff reports
 5 days ago

A surf-inspired benefit at Channel Islands Harbor on Saturday will feature bands, food and a movie premiere starring Ventura County surfers.

The event, which runs from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Mrs. Olson's Coffee Hut at 2800 Harbor Blvd., will raise money for the nonprofit group Project Moonlight.

The group was started by lifeguards and his since grown to include paramedics and EMTS, said founder Jake Ratermann.

Project Moonlight, named after a beach in Encinitas where Ratermann has been a lifeguard , teaches basic life-saving skills and emergency preparedness in disadvantaged communities around the world.

Saturday's benefit will include continuous play of the new surf movie, "Locals Only," Ratermann said. The roughly 30-minute film has only Ventura and Oxnard-area surfers, some professional. The surfers in the movie will be on hand at Saturday's benefit.

The film's title is meant to celebrate pride for one's hometown, he said.

Project Moonlight partnered with filmmaker UFA Films and Poison Well Records for the event.

Eight bands are scheduled to play, with music ranging from reggae to punk rock to mellow tunes, Ratermann said.

The gathering will be be appropriate for all ages, organizers said.

Tickets are $10. Children under 10 get in free. Tickets can be purchased online at Project Moonlight's event page.

More information about Project Moonlight's work is available at projectmoonlight.org .

