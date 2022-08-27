Brandon Crawford's ejection after the second inning of Wednesday's game at Oracle Park against the San Diego Padres didn't sit well with his wife Jalynne. The Giants' shortstop was thrown out of the game after expressing his displeasure on the field between innings with third base umpire Ryan Blakney, who rang him up on a borderline check-swing call in the bottom of the second inning.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO