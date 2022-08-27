Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Phillies trade for reliever Nittoli, expected to add him to bullpen Friday
PHOENIX — The Phillies' search for stretch-drive bullpen depth has led them to Vinny Nittoli. The team acquired the right-hander from the Toronto Blue Jays in a minor-league trade Wednesday. The Phils sent minor-league catcher Karl Ellison to the Jays to complete the deal. The major league trade deadline passed on Aug. 2, but teams are still allowed to make minor-league deals. Both Nittoli and Ellison are on minor-league contracts.
NBC Sports
Home plate ump falls awkwardly, exits Giants-Padres game
The Giants' game against the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Oracle Park was delayed roughly 11 minutes in the bottom of the first inning after home plate umpire Marvin Hudson slipped, fell awkwardly, and suffered an apparent lower-body injury. Giants designated hitter Tommy La Stella popped the first...
NBC Sports
Crawford's ejection vs. Padres 'laughable,' wife Jalynne claims
Brandon Crawford's ejection after the second inning of Wednesday's game at Oracle Park against the San Diego Padres didn't sit well with his wife Jalynne. The Giants' shortstop was thrown out of the game after expressing his displeasure on the field between innings with third base umpire Ryan Blakney, who rang him up on a borderline check-swing call in the bottom of the second inning.
NBC Sports
What we learned in Giants' sloppy sixth straight loss
SAN FRANCISCO -- The 2021 Giants won 107 games. The 2021 Arizona Diamondbacks lost 110 games. On Aug. 30, 2022, the two organizations are tied in the NL West standings, and there's little doubt about which one is heading in the right direction and which one has some serious thinking to do about how to better handle the offseason.
NBC Sports
Report: Austin Davis finds new team after Red Sox DFA
Left-handed reliever Austin Davis reportedly has found a new home after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. According to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo, Davis was claimed off waivers by the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. He was DFA'd by the Red Sox on Monday. The Red Sox originally acquired...
NBC Sports
White Sox manager La Russa out indefinitely with health issue
CHICAGO – White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely because of an unspecified health issue. The 77-year-old La Russa missed Tuesday night’s 9-7 loss to Kansas City on the recommendation of his doctors. The team said he is scheduled to undergo additional testing in Arizona with his personal physicians “over the coming days.”
NBC Sports
Crawford ejected after rare emotional display vs. Padres
SAN FRANCISCO -- In good times and bad, Brandon Crawford has never shown much emotion on the baseball field. But he couldn't hide his displeasure after the second inning Wednesday afternoon, and a quick trigger by third base umpire Ryan Blakney ended Crawford's day after just a few minutes. Crawford...
NBC Sports
Giants waive seven players
The Giants have started to reduce their roster to 53 players by announcing they’ve waived seven on Monday. New York waived kicker Ryan Santoso, offensive lineman Josh Rivas, defensive back Yusuf Corker, receiver Keelan Doss, receiver Travis Toivonen, defensive back Olaijah Griffin, and offensive lineman Eric Smith. Santoso was...
NBC Sports
Giants claim four players on waivers
The Giants were one of the busiest teams on the waiver wire Wednesday. The NFL announced that they added four players who were cut loose in the cut to 53 players on Tuesday. Three of the players are defensive backs — Justin Layne, Nick McCloud and Jason Pinnock — and the other is guard Jack Anderson.
