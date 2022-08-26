Friday Night Lights return! See how the Treasure Coast did in Week 1

Vero Beach 54, South Fork 6

Vero Beach scored 27 first-quarter points and Florida State wide receiver commit Vandrevius Jacobs caught five passes with two touchdown catches and 128 yards leading Vero Beach to a season-opening win.

Sophomore Justin Woulard kicked things off with a 55-yard punt return to put Vero Beach on the board less than a minute into the game.

Jacobs hauled in a 36-yard strike from junior Tyler Aronson to stretch Vero's lead but a special teams miscue shortly after on a snap over the punter's head gave South Fork a short field that they capitalized on.

Calum Fritz lofted a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jonny Ahern to bring South Fork within seven trailing 13-6 but Vero quickly put the game out of reach from there.

On the next play from scrimmage, Aronson hit Jacobs on a slant and the senior outran the South Fork defense for a 65-yard touchdown to restore Vero's two-score lead.

Vero Beach poured it on as Woulard ran in a jet sweep 10 yards for his second touchdown of the night, senior Jaquone Jean on Senior Night scored on a 1-yard run and backup junior quarterback Jake Whiteley hit junior Troy Smith on a 37-yard touchdown pass and junior Chayce Taylor on a 43-yard touchdown strike to give Vero a 47-6 halftime lead.

Freshman Jonathan Hillsman scored on a 14-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring for Vero Beach.

Aronson finished the night 11-for-13, throwing for 208 yards and three touchdowns for Vero.

Jensen Beach 21, Fort Pierce Central 7

Jensen Beach junior quarterback Gio Cascione threw two touchdown passes and the Falcon defense took care of the rest to score a 21-7 win in their season opener.

Junior running back Dennis Palmer, Jr. scored on 2-yard run in the first quarter to put the Falcons on top early.

Cascione threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to senior Nick Venezia in the second quarter to extend Jensen Beach's lead where the Falcons led 14-0 at halfime.

In the fourth quarter, Cascione linked up with Johnny Delancy for a 50-yard touchdown strike to extend Jensen Beach's lead to 21-0 but the Cobras answered quickly after a long kickoff return and sophomore Ahmar Atwell scored on a quarterback keeper but it was too little too late for Fort Pierce Central.

Senior Zackarius Riggins recovered a fumble and junior Dylan Fatovich had an interception to lead the Jensen Beach defense.

Osceola 14, Treasure Coast 5

Osceola star junior running back Taevion Swint returned a kickoff for a touchdown and ran in another as the Kowboys forced three Treasure Coast fumbles and came away with a season-opening victory.

The Titans took an early lead on a field goal by Manuel German de Leon but Swint brought the ensuing kickoff back to the house 95 yards to put Osceola back in front 7-3 in the first quarter.

Treasure Coast senior Rod Taylor brought down Swint in the end zone to bring Treasure Coast within two trailing 7-5 midway into the second quarter.

Osceola kicked back to Treasure Coast and forced a Titan fumble with Treasure Coast on the move.

The Kowboys drove down 70 yards and Swint capped off the drive with a 1-yard run to make it a 14-5 lead that Osceola made stand up with a strong defensive effort limiting Treasure Coast's run game all night.

Martin County 35, Bartow 7

In his first varsity start, sophomore Jayden Vega threw for 213 yards and four touchdowns as Martin County led from start to finish in a 35-7 road victory to kick off its season.

After junior Valentino Poto picked off a Bartow pass early in the first quarter, Vega first linked up with senior Ricardo Weaver for a touchdown connection to put the Tigers on top just over three minutes in.

Vega then hit sophomore Tristan Taylor for a 64-yard touchdown pass late in the quarter to push Martin County out to a 14-0 advantage.

Vega and Taylor again connected before halftime on a 3-yard throw and catch to put the Tigers ahead 21-0 at halftime.

Sophomore Dominic Lucci scored on a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Vega capped the scoring for the Tigers with a 67-yard touchdown to senior Denzel Alexander late in the third quarter.

Martin County on the night forced three fumbles and totaled four takeaways in all and allowed their lone touchdown in the final minutes with the game out of reach.

Fort Pierce Westwood 36, Royal Palm Beach 13

Senior Cornelius Wilson caught a touchdown and ran in another as Fort Pierce Westwood brought home a 36-13 win over Royal Palm Beach for its first regular season win in 653 days.

Junior Kevin Ryals, freshman Joesph Weathers, who connected with Wilson in the first quarter for a touchdown pass, and sophomore Todd Jackson all had rushing touchdowns and junior Jacob Mills hauled in a touchdown from Jackson.

The last win for Fort Pierce Westwood came in the first round of the state playoffs in 2020 when the Panthers defeated Middleton 28-0 that completed a seven-win season for the program.

Panthers roll in Week 1: How Fort Pierce Westwood won its first football game in 653 days

Centennial 16, Clewiston 9

Senior quarterback Malik Torres hit junior Isaiah Roberts on a 37-yard touchdown connection with 4:38 left in the fourth quarter to send the Eagles to a 16-9 road win over Clewiston to begin their season.

Senior Judah Michel, who had a monster game for the Eagle defense, recovered a fumble that set Centennial up right before the go-ahead play in a low-scoring affair.

Senior Lamar Wilson knocked in three field goals for Centennial and senior Ricky Cooper and junior Chandler Perceval came away with interceptions on defense for the Eagles.

Port St. Lucie 42, St. John Paul II 0

Senior Santiago Rodriguez threw for 156 yards and three touchdowns as Port St. Lucie cruised to a season-opening win in Boca Raton.

Classmate Saleem Felder ran for 128 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown to help Port St. Lucie's defense pitch a shutout.

TJ Schuck, Fred Griffin III and Justin Lyndale all had receiving touchdowns and Devin Ellis took an interception 55 yards back for a touchdown for the Jaguars.

Jupiter Christian 53, St. Edward's 7

Senior Dylan Redmon scored on a 75-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give St. Edward’s a 7-6 lead but Jupiter Christian scored 41 points after the opening quarter to storm to a 53-7 win in its season opener.

DeSoto County 19, Okeechobee 8

DeSoto County senior Lil'Dreco Tompkins did it all for the Bulldogs in their season opener, taking the opening kickoff 95 yards and scoring two more touchdowns to lift DeSoto County to a 19-8 victory.

Senior quarterback Michael Burgarelli scored on a 12-yard touchdown run to account for the lone points of the game for the Brahmans.

Master's Academy 48, Lakeside Christian 28

Caleb Cotton ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Patriots to a win in their season opener.

Edison Blunt had 98 receiving yards and a touchdown and Marcus Lasiter on defense collected three sacks for Master's Academy.

