Balanced offense powers Colonel Crawford past Lakota

NORTH ROBINSON — Typically a run-first team, Colonel Crawford's full offensive potential was on display in Week 2.

The Eagles threw for 217 yards and rushed for 217, outgaining Lakota 434-146 in an impressive 42-3 win over the Raiders to remain unbeaten through the first two weeks.

"I like our team because we're balanced," coach Jake Bruner said. "Different guys can catch it, different guys can run it. The quarterback can run, we have many backs and many receivers. I like our balance offensively."

So many different players can — and did — make plays. Three different running backs rushed for a touchdown and two receivers combined for three more through the air with all six touchdowns coming in the first half.

Lohr airs it out

Quarterback Kamryn Lohr needed a few early throws to shake off some rust, but when he got into a groove the Eagles offense was nearly impossible to slow. Lohr finished 8-of-13 passing for 217 yards and three touchdowns, two to Trevor Vogt and one to Jacob Maddy.

"I thought in the beginning we were a hair off on a few of them, but he got settled and got better," Bruner said. "We did some really good things tonight, but at times we looked shaky. We just need to shore-up, and a lot of that is us playing younger kids. We're playing a lot of kids on Friday nights. We have a lot of veteran guys, but there's some young guys sprinkled in, and we just have to continue to get better."

Ground and pound

The aerial attack worked largely in part due to the three-headed rushing attack of Tanner Dyer, Matt Clinard and Micah Thomas establishing the run game. The trio combined for 165 of the team's 217 rushing yards and each scored a touchdown.

They rushed just 19 times total but it was enough to wear down the Lakota defense as the game progressed.

"Matt Clinard has a club on his hand right now," Bruner said. "When he gets that off, could be next week, he's going to be the guy. But Tanner Dyer gives us scatback quickness and Micah Thomas is a big, hard-running fullback. Last year we had one guy with 2,500 yards rushing — it's not going to be that was this year."

But one thing Bruner said he'd like to see his backs work on is keeping the football closer to their body. Thomas fumbled once in the first quarter before making up for it on a bruising run, breaking three tackles along the way to a 25-yard score.

"I didn't like our ball security," Bruner said. "Not because Micah fumbled, just in general, the ball looked loose. Tanner had a run and I was telling him to tuck the ball. Fumbles are going to happen. He got hit in the right place at the right time. Micah was upset at himself more than anyone, so I was glad to see him get another carry and then the touchdown to show his confidence in what he's doing, especially coming back from injury."

Vogt's versatility

In all three facets of the game, Vogt made his presence felt on the football field.

"(He) can run the ball, throw the ball, catch the ball," Bruner said of Vogt. "Defensively and offensively, he's an issue for anybody."

Returning kicks, locking down opposing receivers on defense and making countless plays on offense, Vogt had another standout performance. He caught three passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and the lone catch that didn't result in a score was a Randy Moss-esque leap and grab over a Lakota defensive back. It was the type of play most players dream of making, but rarely get the chance to.

Building defensive depth

In the first half Parker Ketterman and Gabe Thew were two names heard frequently over the speakers at H.J. Gary Field. The two seniors made what seemed like every big play on defense before some other players stepped up and joined in on the fun.

"We have to get our depth better," Bruner said. "We know Parker Ketterman can play, we know Gabe Thew can play,—they're all-league players and probably All-Ohio players. But we have to get them off the field and build some depth. Last year at times, they never left the field. They can do it, but in the big games you get tired. We're all human. We have to build depth around them — and we feel like we are — but sometimes that shows in some situations where it looks like we're off kilter a little bit."

But if there's one thing Bruner doesn't have to worry about, it's his seniors on the defensive side of the ball.

"I can't say enough about our seniors — our guys like to hit," he said. "They want to play, they want to hit people, they want to whack people, they're just fun kids to coach. They want to be in there the whole game. We'll get our money's worth next week against East Knox, I'm sure."

Lakota's Lento: 'We want to get to this'

Coach Mike Lento scheduled Colonel Crawford for a reason.

"That's a very good football team," he said.

Building a program himself, Lento hopes to get Lakota to the level Colonel Crawford occupies very soon. And a perfect way for his players to see what a great program looks like is to play against one.

"Anytime you graduate 15 or 16 seniors and then reload with 16 more, they've done a great job over the last decade and especially the last couple years making runs," Lento said. "They're probably going to be one of the top teams in our region — we want to get to this caliber of football.

"I think we've done some great things at Lakota, but we're still trying to get to that level."

Though the Raiders' lone points of the night came from a terrific kick by Brandon Leal for a 35-yard field goal that had plenty to spare, Lento did take away some positives from the result.

"There are some bright spots," he said. "We were able to string some plays together, then we sputtered out. Maybe it was a block, a double-team, a dropped pass, things you can't do against a caliber of team like Colonel Crawford. The coaching staff has done a great job here with Bruner stepping up to be the guy, what (Ryan) Teglovic did over the last several years.

"It's just a great program with a community that comes out and supports it."

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Balanced offense powers Colonel Crawford past Lakota