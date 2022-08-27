ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ukrainian woman posing as Rothschild family member infiltrated Mar-a-Lago: report

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GoYv_0hXK8XeZ00

A Ukrainian woman posing as a member of the Rothschild banking family has been outed as a fraud after she allegedly infiltrated former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, according to reports.

Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, lied to ritzy resort members that she was the heiress to the reputed family’s mass fortune, Anna de Rothschild, according to a probe by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

She appeared at numerous Mar-a-Lago functions mingling with the likes of Trump, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and others while she held the position as president of United Hearts of Mercy, founded by Florida-based Russian oligarch and former business partner Valery Tarasenko in Canada in 2015, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette .

After hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments to the foundation, processor Stripe Inc., suspected fraud and halted the funds for the campaign which was supposed to help families devastated by the COVI-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4985uG_0hXK8XeZ00
Yashchyshyn (left) is under investigation by US and Canadian officials.
OCCRP/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Yashchyshyn, 33, is now the subject of several federal investigations after it was revealed she is not in fact a member of the Rothschild family. She’s additionally under investigation by Canadian authorities for alleged financial crimes.

In actuality, Yashchyshyn is the Russian-speaking daughter of an Illinois truck driver. It’s unclear when she came to the US.

She allegedly made several trips to the ex-president’s Florida estate with her fake identity to make connections with some of the nation’s biggest leaders, according to the paper.

Federal records obtained by the Post-Gazette and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project showed Yashchyshyn had two fake passports from the US and Canada with the name “Anna de Rothschild.” A Florida driver’s license in her name listed a $13 million Miami Beach Mansion where she never lived.

Yashchyshyn formerly worked in a suburban Miami business connecting pregnant Russian women to Americans looking to adopt a child, the Post-Gazette reported.

However, her tale of lies unfolded amid a legal dispute she had with her former associate, Tarasenko.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3Mha_0hXK8XeZ00
Yashchyshyn and her group dine after a golf fundraiser. She went under the fake name Anna de Rothschild.
OCCRP/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40V5F7_0hXK8XeZ00
It is unknown when Yashchyshyn came to the US and started posing as a member of one of the world’s wealthiest families.
AP

According to Tarasenko, a 44-year-old businessman raised in Moscow, she made multiple trips to Mar-a-Lago in an effort to make contacts and create new streams of business.

Photos from 2021 show the brunette hanging out with Trump, Graham and others, according to the reports.

“It wasn’t just dropping the family name. She talked about vineyards and family estates and growing up in Monaco,” John LeFevre, a former investment banker and author, told OCCRP.

She used “her fake identity as Anna de Rothschild to gain access to and build relationships with U.S. politician[s], including but not limited to Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham, and [former Missouri Gov.] Eric Greitens,” Tarasenko said, according to an affidavit obtained by the Post-Gazette.

She said under oath that she has never used another name and has not broken any laws. She told the Post-Gazette that she had never heard of Anna de Rothschild.

“It was the near-perfect ruse and she played the part,” LeFevre told the paper, recalling the woman’s appearances at the club.

Yashchyshyn claims Tarasenko used her for his own gains and was abusive towards her. She claimed any false identifications using the Rothschild name had been fabricated by Tarasenko.

“Over time, Tarasenko became more controlling and aggressive over me,” she said in an affidavit, obtained by the Post-Gazette.

It’s unclear when Yashchyshyn came to the US and began using the name Anna de Rothschild, OCCRP reported.

The Post-Gazette reports they have seen copies of her fake US and Canadian passports in the name of Anna de Rothschild with Yashchyshyn’s photograph, however, has denied she created them.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Trump lawyer told New York AG she searched Mar-a-Lago office, closets and drawers for documents - six days before the Mar-a-Lago subpoena to find classified files - so what else did she find?

A lawyer representing Donald Trump in a New York tax fraud probe told a court that she thoroughly searched his Mar-a-Lago home for documents - less than a week before the Justice Department subpoenaed him in an investigation over his handling of highly classified records. Though the investigations are separate,...
POTUS
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

U.N. Inspectors Arrive at Ukraine Nuclear Plant Amid Shelling

Inspectors with the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine on Thursday after shelling delayed their entry. Members of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog were prevented from safely accessing the plant for several hours as shells exploded in Enerhodar near where the plant is situated. Before the team’s arrival, Ukraine’s state nuclear power company said the site’s fifth reactor was subject to an emergency shutdown as a precaution during the bombardment. As has become typical of the dangerous blasts that have detonated near the plant in recent months, Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for the explosions. Kyiv claimed Russia was attempting to sabotage the inspectors’ arrival while Moscow’s defense ministry said Ukrainian troops had attempted to “seize” the plant.Read it at CNBC
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Family#Mar A Lago#Fraud#Ukrainian#United Hearts#Russian#Stripe Inc#Canadian#Occrp
The Independent

Boris Johnson - live: PM confirms £700m nuclear power expansion amid energy crisis

Boris Johnson has promised £700m of funding to get the much-delayed Sizewell C nuclear power project into operation as part of a drive to improve the UK’s energy security.In his final major policy speech as prime minister, Mr Johnson said the spike in gas prices driven by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine showed why the UK needed new nuclear-generation capacity.The new Suffolk reactor could power the equivalent of about six million homes and would provide tens of thousands of jobs, he said, and it would be “madness” not to go ahead with it.“In the course of the next few...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy