Bitcoin has been seeing a lackluster performance in the last couple of weeks, and crypto investors have responded in kind to this. After a couple of weeks of tethering above $20,000, the digital asset’s price had finally fallen below this important technical point, triggering outflows in the market. For the past week, institutional investors have continued to feel the fatigue in the market, so while there were outflows, they still remain quite muted.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO